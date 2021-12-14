Disasters and the Oil Economy: Could the Connection Be Clearer?

Deadly floods in Germany, devastating heat waves in Canada, pitiless drought in California, fires, hurricanes… everywhere you look one catastrophe follows another around the world, all symptoms of a damaged planet. It no longer matters if your country contributes more or less emissions, because the problem is already intrinsically global, and the worst is yet to come.

We are now living in a permanent state of emergency, and the signs are that we will continue with our heads in the sand, hoping we’re not the next to be affected. Today, unprecedented flooding in central Europe, tomorrow a drought and famine in Madagascar, the day after that, another record-breaking hurricane in the Caribbean?

Everything that can be said and written about the extreme weather events we are increasingly seeing has been said and written. We know enough about the climate emergency and its causes; any relatively sentient person who says they don’t is simply in denial. The turning point is not a few decades away, as some politicians claim: it’s already here.

And the answer? Simple: produce more oil. OPEC reached an agreement last Sunday to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day from August on a permanent basis, ending the supply restrictions that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. No matter that some oil companies are beginning to feel social and shareholder pressure to move into renewables: we will always have empires floating on oil that will use the excuse of avoiding price hikes to continue to increase their production.

The short-termism of a civilization incapable of cutting its dependence on fossil fuels is bringing forward the end of human civilization: we are seeing it, we are suffering it, but we prefer to continue doing the same thing that brought us to this point, refusing to change and instead clinging to hope, to playing Russian roulette, to see if the next disaster ruins somebody else’s life. Environmental disasters and oil: the relationship could not be clearer. But we don’t care.

So we’ll get what’s coming to us.

