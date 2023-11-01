Discovering My Fiancé’s Betrayal the Day Before Our Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding. As a fan, I was rooting for Julia Roberts‘s ’ character. It was fun to see her try to take someone else’s “the one.”

It was a comedy.

The movie was a blockbuster.

But it isn’t fun when it happens in real life. Or when on the night before your wedding, you discover the lies your future husband or wife is hiding from you.

. . .

This happened to her.

It was on the day before her wedding. The bride who spent months preparing for her wedding — finding the right dress, the venue to house their guests, the perfect flower, and the beautiful cake, only to have everything go to waste and her dream shattered — she wasn’t having her perfect wedding.

What should have been the happiest day of her life, turned into a day of outing her fiance in front of their families and guests.

He wasn’t the man she thought he was, her best friend and soulmate, he wasn’t the one but the one who lied to her.

The bride received a text message while with her friends in a hotel room for a final sleepover before her wedding.

They were all giddy with excitement, talking about the future as images of white dresses danced in their heads.

A text message she thought was another congratulatory text from a friend would soon make her world crumble.

What she saw made her heart drop into her stomach.

It was a series of screenshots of text messages between her fiancé and another woman.

Intimate conversations, planning secret meetups, exchanges of explicit photos, declarations of connection and attraction.

She scrolled in horror.

“Your body is f***ing incredible and do you know how to use it,” read one text. “I wish my GF had half the skills you do,” said another. “I’ve never had this kind of connection before,” said a third. Then… “This weekend. You and I. It is on, hot stuff. Bring your A game.” — Source

. . .

She thought of her fiance as a devoted and honest man. For six years, she had no clue. And the betrayal continued for days before their wedding.

While it made her numb as her mind was spinning out of control, she wanted answers.

And by the time the tears dried up, she lay down on her bed.

She knew what she was going to do on her wedding day.

. . .

There will be no wedding today

Nobody knew what was about to happen.

She decided to expose her fiance’s betrayal in front of their family and friends.

Murmurs rippled through the congregation as her fiance’s face drained of color.

She pulled out her phone and read every single text on the screenshot sent to her.

The groom stalked out in disgrace with his best man trailing behind.

The bride had one final request, for her guests to join her in a celebration instead of a reception and most of the guests stayed with her.

. . .

Final words

Who sent her those messages?

Was it out of vengeance? Or did it come from the woman her fiance was having an affair?

Sometimes it doesn’t matter anymore.

I know what it was like to be cheated by someone I trusted. It hurts like crazy.

While I have found love, at that time I needed answers and they never came.

Being cheated was one of the most cathartic experiences of my life. A betrayal cuts deep but that wound eventually healed through time and distance.

Looking back now, that painful episode taught me invaluable lessons.

That you can only take care of your feelings, and you need to let go of someone who doesn’t love you anymore.

You don’t live in the past.

And above all, you should always trust your inner voice — even when it means making difficult choices.

Thank you for reading.

This post was previously published on body-mind-soul.

