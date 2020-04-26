Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Discovering Simple Pleasures in the Year that Fun Was Canceled

Discovering Simple Pleasures in the Year that Fun Was Canceled

The unlikely upside of social distancing.

by Leave a Comment

The year the world paused

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cooking

Reading

Writing

Painting and drawing

Learning a new language

Learning a new skill

Gardening

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Working on your side hustle

Playing music

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Spring Cleaning

Spending time with your family

Simple pleasures and opportunities

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Dan Foster

Poet & Writer, Husband & Father
learning life's lessons in the classroom of pain
And writing them down for others to gain

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.