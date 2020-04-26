Discovering Simple Pleasures in the Year that Fun Was Canceled

Across the globe, countries have been in lock-down to slow the spread of coronavirus. Cinemas, clubs, pubs, restaurants, gyms, churches and leisure centers have closed their doors. Schools are shuttered. Sport is canceled. Weddings are off. Parties are postponed. Borders are closed. Airplanes and cruise ships are parked. Fun seems to be canceled. And people are being told in no uncertain terms: Stay at home.

For many, working from home and social distancing means no commute to work, little face-to-face social interaction and, for the first time in as long as people can remember, an abundance of spare time. The temptation might be to fill that spare time binge-watching Netflix, mindlessly scrolling through your social media feed or constantly checking and re-checking the news cycle for the latest updates on infection rates, death tolls and economic disasters before spiraling into hopeless despair.

But, it doesn’t have to be this way. Without meaning to downplay the seriousness of the situation, there is an unlikely upside to the coronavirus crisis. If you are stuck at home right now, as so many are, you have actually been presented with an incredible opportunity. There are simple pleasures to be discovered and rediscovered again. I don’t know about you, but many of the activities and hobbies that I used to love have gradually fallen by the wayside as life became more and more busy. But, all of a sudden there is time!

The year the world paused

2020 will always be remembered as the year that the whole world was forced to pause. What will you do with your pause? Sure, you could watch Netflix, or you could take hold of the greater possibilities. Here are a few suggestions: Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cooking

If you’re like me, you often come home after a long day at work and collapse on the couch like a dead, bloated rhinoceros. The kids ask you what is for dinner, but you just don’t have the energy or motivation to brave the kitchen, especially since the breakfast dishes are still there.

But, since life is not so busy anymore, you actually have time to prepare proper meals instead of getting take-away every night. Sure, the temptation might be to get UberEats, but why not use the opportunity to learn a few new recipes instead. There are thousands of instructional videos on YouTube, and hundreds of free recipe books that you can download. Now is the time to pick up your apron and rediscover the joy of cooking.

Reading

I don’t know about you, but I have a pile of books next to my bed that I have always intended to read, but have never gotten around to reading because life is just too hectic. However, I know that all good writers should be readers as well! Now is the opportunity to catch up! Make a list of five books that you have wanted to read, but never seemed to be able to find the time, then get started!

Writing

If you’re like me, then you’d like to write a whole lot more than you are now. The one thing that stops me has always been a lack of spare time. Now that I’m stuck at home, I have the prefect opportunity to meet some of my writing goals. Perhaps it’s time for you to meet some of yours as well:

Finish that novel or eBook you’ve been working on

Enter some short story or poetry competitions

Journal about your experiences during these unprecedented times

Write letters to people just like you used to back in the day

Write some articles for Medium or your blog