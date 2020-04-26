Discovering Simple Pleasures in the Year that Fun Was Canceled

Across the globe, countries have been in lock-down to slow the spread of coronavirus. Cinemas, clubs, pubs, restaurants, gyms, churches and leisure centers have closed their doors. Schools are shuttered. Sport is canceled. Weddings are off. Parties are postponed. Borders are closed. Airplanes and cruise ships are parked. Fun seems to be canceled. And people are being told in no uncertain terms: Stay at home.
For many, working from home and social distancing means no commute to work, little face-to-face social interaction and, for the first time in as long as people can remember, an abundance of spare time. The temptation might be to fill that spare time binge-watching Netflix, mindlessly scrolling through your social media feed or constantly checking and re-checking the news cycle for the latest updates on infection rates, death tolls and economic disasters before spiraling into hopeless despair.
But, it doesn’t have to be this way. Without meaning to downplay the seriousness of the situation, there is an unlikely upside to the coronavirus crisis. If you are stuck at home right now, as so many are, you have actually been presented with an incredible opportunity. There are simple pleasures to be discovered and rediscovered again. I don’t know about you, but many of the activities and hobbies that I used to love have gradually fallen by the wayside as life became more and more busy. But, all of a sudden there is time!
The year the world paused
2020 will always be remembered as the year that the whole world was forced to pause. What will you do with your pause? Sure, you could watch Netflix, or you could take hold of the greater possibilities. Here are a few suggestions:
Cooking
If you’re like me, you often come home after a long day at work and collapse on the couch like a dead, bloated rhinoceros. The kids ask you what is for dinner, but you just don’t have the energy or motivation to brave the kitchen, especially since the breakfast dishes are still there.
But, since life is not so busy anymore, you actually have time to prepare proper meals instead of getting take-away every night. Sure, the temptation might be to get UberEats, but why not use the opportunity to learn a few new recipes instead. There are thousands of instructional videos on YouTube, and hundreds of free recipe books that you can download. Now is the time to pick up your apron and rediscover the joy of cooking.
Reading
I don’t know about you, but I have a pile of books next to my bed that I have always intended to read, but have never gotten around to reading because life is just too hectic. However, I know that all good writers should be readers as well! Now is the opportunity to catch up! Make a list of five books that you have wanted to read, but never seemed to be able to find the time, then get started!
Writing
If you’re like me, then you’d like to write a whole lot more than you are now. The one thing that stops me has always been a lack of spare time. Now that I’m stuck at home, I have the prefect opportunity to meet some of my writing goals. Perhaps it’s time for you to meet some of yours as well:
- Finish that novel or eBook you’ve been working on
- Enter some short story or poetry competitions
- Journal about your experiences during these unprecedented times
- Write letters to people just like you used to back in the day
- Write some articles for Medium or your blog
- Better yet, start your blog! You know you’ve always wanted to!
Painting and drawing
There was a time in my life when I used to love drawing and painting. Back in high school, I was quite good at it but then life got busy. Maybe, just maybe, now is the time to pick up my brush again. There are so many videos on YouTube that give step-by-step instructions — for beginners through to advanced artists — on how paint that masterpiece you’ve been wanting to create.
Learning a new language
I’m tired of the curse of being monolingual. I’ve always wanted to learn another language — French for example. It just sounds so much more romantic than English. We live in remarkable times where there are a number of apps that can teach you a second language. When they finally open the borders again and I’m able to go on that overseas holiday that I had to cancel, at least I’ll be much more proficient than I might have been otherwise!
Learning a new skill
If you feel as if the number of gray cells in your brain is gradually declining with each passing day spent at home, then maybe its time to tap into the treasure trove of online courses, podcasts and instructional videos to learn a new skill. Calligraphy? Origami? Web design? The sky really is the limit!
Gardening
Whether you have a big backyard, or just a few potted plants, there is something therapeutic about tending to your garden. But, if you’re like me, then it’s a sadly neglected part of your home because well… you’re just too busy. However, now that I’m home all day, the garden is calling again. I think I hear yours calling as well. It’s the perfect time to start that vegetable patch you’ve always wanted.
Working on your side hustle
While you are stuck at home, there are incredible opportunities to make a few extra dollars by working on your side hustle. Sure, it might not be a great time to become an Uber driver, but online surveys, eCommerce, virtual assistance, blogging, freelancing, writing online courses or creating YouTube tutorials, can all be done from the comfort and safety of your home. Who knows, perhaps you’ll find a viable business idea in the midst of these uncertain times.
Playing music
I don’t know about you, but I intend to put on my noise-cancelling headphones and block out the world along with all its chaos, by listening to some of my favorites tunes. I’ve been meaning to make a playlist of all the songs I like to listen to, but now I have the time. In fact, I might pull out the old acoustic guitar that is under my bed and hasn’t come out of its dust-covered case for years. Perhaps I’ll write a song like I used to. Music is good for the soul! You’ve got the time so listen to some or, better yet, create some!
Spring Cleaning
Look, I know that calling cleaning a ‘simple pleasure’ might be a bit of a stretch for some. Still, there are Instagram influencers who have a huge number of followers just because they are good at organizing their linen cupboard. Why not you as well? After all, spring cleaning has to be done, and there is something satisfying about a well-ordered home. So while you’ve got the time, why not do ALL of your laundry, purge your home of all the clutter, and tidy up like there’s no tomorrow?
Spending time with your family
I’ll be the first to admit that when life gets too busy, it’s the ones I love most who miss out. So, perhaps the most important thing you can do with your new found spare time is invest if back into your family. Here are a few ideas:
- Play board games or break out a puzzle
- Go through all your digital photos and create a slide show to watch together
- Make cards and write letters to people who might be lonely
- If you are lucky enough to have your own yard, play outside or go camping in your own yard.
- Build a blanket fort and have a sleep-over
- Get creative with arts and crafts
- Read together
- Help your children if they have been given school work to complete at home. Like it or not, you’re their teacher now!
Simple pleasures and opportunities
There are some who view social distancing and working from home as a huge inconvenience, but I prefer to see it as a huge opportunity. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to use my pause well. I’m going to learn. I’m going to grow. I’m going to create. I’m going to find joy in the simple pleasures that I had forgotten about because life became too busy.
Best of all, even though I may be disconnected from the world, I’m going to reconnect with my family. 2020 might be the year that fun was canceled, but it also might just be the making of me.
What about you? What will you do with your pause?
