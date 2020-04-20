Discovering the Hermit, the Slug, and the Sloth in Me

Who would have thunk? Looking in the mirror at what’s become of me during my Sheltering in Place sabbatical has yielded one revelation after another. Forced to unplug from the constant stream of activity that has defined my life, and the 18-hours-a-day lifestyle I’ve been supporting for the past 40 years, I’ve discovered that I have a few new personalities.

First, there’s the Hermit. Although it took him a while to reveal his true nature, the Hermit emerged after three or so weeks. He loves the endless hours he gets to spend alone in his cave doing nothing, or moving at a snail’s pace from one type of activity on the computer to another. The Hermit is content piecing together a jigsaw puzzle for hours while listening to soft New Age music on the Spa channel. Being alone so much of the time without a packed schedule, or really any reason to structure his day, the Hermit follows his own inner sense of what his next move will be.

Then there’s the Slug. Reveling in accomplishing very little, and sometimes absolutely nothing over the course of a day, he watches the clouds outside his window form into new shapes. He notices the sun rising into daylight, moving across the sky into nightfall. The Slug isn’t keeping score of anything, wondering how productive he’s been, or checking off items on a never-ending To-Do list. He is strangely context and feels more in sync with the universe than (perhaps) ever before. Passing the hours of the day effortlessly, drinking a glass of tea or water, preparing simple meals, wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt, and listening to songbirds, the Slug has found a new sense of peacefulness and calm.

Last is the Sloth. Having listened to me teach others how to take one day, and one breath, at a time for 30 years, he is actually showing me how to do it. The Sloth is so easygoing that he can see, hear, feel, and appreciate things on a deeper level. Feelings do not elude him. Nor does the beauty of the sunset. The Sloth laughs gently when he sees “How to profit from COVID-19” motivational podcasts being advertised. Feeling no pressure to get up early and achieve everything possible in a day’s work (like the old Ken), he shuts down his computer, snuggles up to his fiancé, Lisette in front of a silly movie and tells himself, “I’ll get to that tomorrow” over a tub of freshly popped popcorn.

All of these subtle discoveries, spiritual awakenings, and revelations about my inner world are occurring, of course, against a backdrop of terrible suffering as millions of individuals struggle from COVID-19-related illnesses, loss, and change. Some people’s worlds have fallen apart as they watch their families, health, jobs, businesses, sources of income, and sense of security falter and fail. The time I spend at my computer, on the phone or doing podcasts, is still largely devoted to my life’s work in healing and education. And my writings, including this article, are flowing from all parts of my being these days, including my newfound sense of ease, lightheartedness, and irreverence.

I am blessed to be healthy, and with the exception of my dear father-in-law, my extended family is also well. I’m also blessed to have a profession I can do virtually, a steady source of income and a loving companion by my side. Although she spends a good part of her days caring for her father and working with her real estate clients, she’s also discovering the Hermit in herself as she works with me on those jigsaw puzzles, watches Netflix and does nothing with me in the evenings.

Our dog, Jack, gazes up at us occasionally, seemingly wondering whether human beings are, in fact, actually intelligent beings, and why it’s taken his human parents so long to learn how to just relax, stretch out and take it easy.

I wish you and your family good health, prosperity and peace in the days to come. May the best parts of you—including your more easygoing side, come out during and after your time sheltering at home.

