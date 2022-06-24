Discussing Diversity and Inclusion in Writing

On the 35th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, Hilary is talking turkey about diversity. It doesn’t have to feel comfortable to make discussing important topics the right thing to do. But we want to do it anyway. And here’s the major takeaway (but, you know, keep listening!): RESEARCH.

When you are working on diverse content and introducing characters or elements in your work, it’s okay to not know what to say. Make sure that you research credible sources to get the appropriate information to use. Also, make sure you know what is credible and not.

These three tips will start you off on the right foot (but there’s much more in the show):

Focus on describing what the reader sees no matter the subject. What is the texture, the color, the scent, the taste, etc.?

Be authentic and organic when you are being inclusive. Don’t just plop a character in there who doesn’t contribute a lot or describe something to force home the point that it is different.

When taking advice, get it from a relevant source. An expert in Italian cuisine, for example, not a novel set in Italy. When you encounter a janky resource, refuse to use it until you find one that is correct.

You are not going to know everything on your writing journey, but letting the fear of doing something wrong when the right intention is in your heart will hold you back. Start to have these conversations and expand your world, learning about different cultures, countries, orientations, and elements that might not be so prevalent in your reality. Then put them in your world 🙂

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into any media. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

