There’s something interesting about the way some dismissive avoidants describe what they’re looking for in a relationship. They’ll tell you they have high standards, know their worth, and refuse to settle for someone who doesn’t meet their expectations. And on the surface, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

But I’ve noticed a pattern worth examining.

Sometimes the standards that seemed perfectly reasonable at the beginning of dating become increasingly difficult to satisfy as the relationship develops. Qualities that were once endearing become irritating. Minor differences become questions of compatibility, and suddenly someone who seemed like a wonderful partner a few months ago doesn’t quite measure up anymore.

Now, I don’t believe dismissive avoidants should lower their standards simply because they struggle with intimacy. Compatibility matters, and there are legitimate reasons to walk away from a relationship.

But I do think there’s an uncomfortable question worth asking.

Are your standards helping you identify the right partner, or are they helping you justify keeping everyone at a comfortable distance?

Because sometimes what looks like knowing exactly what you want is actually a sophisticated way of protecting yourself from the vulnerability of getting it.

Moving the goalposts

One of the clearest ways to recognize this pattern is to examine whether your expectations remain consistent as a relationship becomes more serious.

At the beginning, you might admire someone’s independence, ambition, kindness, and ability to communicate. You enjoy spending time together, appreciate their personality, and feel optimistic about the connection.

Then emotional intimacy begins developing.

Your partner starts expressing preferences about how often you spend time together. They want more consistency, occasionally need reassurance, or expect you to consider their feelings when making decisions.

And suddenly, you’re noticing problems you hadn’t considered before.

Maybe they’re too emotional. Perhaps they’re not independent enough, or their need for communication makes you question whether they’re genuinely compatible with your lifestyle.

Here’s where I want you to be careful.

Those concerns might be legitimate. Someone can genuinely demand more time, attention, or reassurance than you’re reasonably capable of providing. Being avoidantly attached doesn’t mean every complaint about a partner is secretly a defense mechanism.

But there’s a difference between identifying an incompatibility and redefining compatibility whenever closeness becomes uncomfortable.

If you originally appreciated someone’s affection but now consider it excessive simply because they’re emotionally invested, what actually changed?

If you wanted a committed relationship but become irritated when commitment requires considering another person’s needs, is the problem your partner’s expectations or your relationship with responsibility?

Some dismissive avoidants unintentionally create standards that no partner can consistently satisfy. They want someone affectionate but not needy, independent but always available, emotionally open but never overwhelming.

Individually, those preferences can sound reasonable. Collectively, however, they can become contradictory when there’s no room for the ordinary imperfections of being human.

A useful challenge is to write down your genuine relationship requirements before you’re emotionally activated. Identify the values, behaviors, and dealbreakers that actually matter to you.

Then, when you begin questioning your partner, compare your concerns against that list.

Are you discovering a meaningful incompatibility, or have you introduced a new requirement because the relationship is becoming uncomfortable?

Standards should help you choose wisely. They shouldn’t constantly change to ensure nobody ever gets close enough.

The small flaw

I think one of the most overlooked avoidant behaviors is how quickly someone’s perception of their partner can change once they begin feeling emotionally overwhelmed.

A person who was once attractive, thoughtful, and enjoyable suddenly becomes a collection of irritating habits.

Maybe they talk too much during dinner. Perhaps they’re overly enthusiastic about something you don’t particularly care about. They might have an annoying laugh, a different approach to money, or a habit of asking questions when you’d rather be alone.

None of these things necessarily appeared overnight.

But suddenly, they’re difficult to ignore.

In attachment theory, this can resemble a deactivating strategy, where attention shifts toward a partner’s flaws in ways that help reduce emotional closeness.

And the fascinating part is that the observations themselves aren’t necessarily inaccurate.

Your partner might genuinely have annoying habits. They might communicate differently, approach certain situations poorly, or possess characteristics you wouldn’t choose in an ideal partner.

The problem isn’t noticing imperfections.

It’s allowing those imperfections to become disproportionately important when the relationship starts requiring vulnerability.

Think about how you evaluate close friendships. Your friends probably have qualities you dislike, habits you find irritating, and opinions you strongly disagree with. Yet you can appreciate the entire person without constantly questioning whether the friendship should continue.

Romantic relationships obviously require a different level of compatibility, but the underlying principle still matters.

Someone doesn’t become fundamentally incompatible simply because you’ve discovered they’re imperfect.

Here’s an exercise worth trying.

When you notice yourself becoming increasingly critical of your partner, ask whether the behavior genuinely conflicts with your values or whether it’s simply something you dislike.

Then consider whether your reaction would be equally intense if you weren’t already feeling overwhelmed by the relationship.

This doesn’t mean forcing yourself to tolerate disrespect, dishonesty, or genuinely incompatible lifestyles.

It means recognizing that irritation isn’t always reliable evidence of incompatibility.

Sometimes your mind becomes exceptionally good at identifying reasons to leave because leaving offers immediate relief from the discomfort of staying emotionally engaged.

And if you never challenge that process, you can convince yourself that every relationship ends because the other person wasn’t quite right.

Late arrival

There’s a particular kind of emotional safety that comes from believing the right person is still out there.

You can imagine someone who shares your values, respects your independence, understands your emotional needs, and rarely creates friction in your life.

And because this person exists primarily in your imagination, they never disappoint you.

They don’t have difficult days. They don’t misunderstand your intentions, need reassurance at inconvenient moments, or ask you to compromise when you’d rather do something else.

They remain perfectly compatible because you’ve never had to build an actual relationship with them.

I think some dismissive avoidants become attached to this imagined version of compatibility without realizing how much protection it provides.

As long as the right person hasn’t arrived, there’s no need to confront the uncomfortable parts of maintaining a serious relationship.

You can continue believing you’re completely ready for commitment while attributing every unsuccessful relationship to choosing the wrong person.

But eventually, you have to ask whether you’re looking for compatibility or a relationship that never challenges your independence.

Because even an exceptionally compatible partner will occasionally disappoint you.

They’ll have needs that don’t align perfectly with yours. They’ll misunderstand you, express emotions at inconvenient times, and expect consideration when you’d prefer complete freedom.

That’s not necessarily evidence that you’ve chosen poorly.

It’s part of sharing your life with another person.

Now, I want to make an important distinction. You shouldn’t stay in a relationship simply to prove that you’re capable of commitment. Some relationships genuinely aren’t right, and recognizing that can be an act of maturity.

But maturity also requires recognizing when your expectations are designed around avoiding discomfort rather than building connection.

Ask yourself whether the qualities you demand from a partner are qualities you’re prepared to offer consistently.

If you expect emotional stability, can you remain engaged during difficult conversations? If you want independence, can you respect your partner’s individuality without withdrawing affection? If you demand understanding, are you equally willing to understand needs that differ from your own?

The right relationship isn’t one where your standards disappear.

It’s one where your standards reflect genuine values rather than an expectation that intimacy should never inconvenience you.