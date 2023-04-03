Distance Is Not an Excuse — 5 Tips to Fight “Healthily”

Long-distance relationships are bittersweet. While some claim love fades with physical distance, others insist love makes any distance inconsequential. Regardless of perspective, long-distance couples face different, difficult and unique challenges.

Especially when conflicts inevitably arise, as they do in any relationship, hurtful words are easily exchanged across the distance, damaging an already fragile connection relying on words and images rather than the physical presence of your partner.

Don’t be discouraged; there are some tactics that long-distance couples can employ to navigate quarrels with care! Applying the following 5 practices to minimize harm. Take the fight as an opportunity for conflict resolution to strengthen your long-distance relationship!

1.Treat all perceived slights as signs of “care”!

It is super easy to misinterpret tone or intent over distance. When a message seems indifferent or a conversation goes awry, please assume your partner means “well”. What seems like malice could be a result of the difficulties of communicating from afar or differing circumstances and schedules, making focusing at the same time together be a challenge.

Therefore, before taking offense, ask open-ended questions to seek understanding. Give your partner the benefit of the doubt as you would in person. Over time, making a habit of assuming positive intent helps build trust and diffuse tensions. He/she deserves to feel better when we’re together, right?

2.Express needs constructively, not critically.

Keep this in mind: dissatisfaction with a long-distance relationship stems from unmet needs rather than inherent flaws in your partner or the relationship. Before criticizing your partner or the relationship, try to express needs and wishes constructively. For example, say “I wish we had dedicated time each week to video chat so we could share what’s going on in our lives. Establish ways to stay close, even though far apart distance-wise at the moment. It doesn’t help build trust or love if there is only an expression of “you never make enough time for me.”

Framing things in terms of needs and wishes helps your partner understand you better and find solutions, rather than feeling blamed or attacked. Working as a team to meet key needs and expectations can strengthen your connection despite the challenges of distance.

3.Never threaten.

Don’t say the word “breakup” if you don’t. Threatening to end the relationship, even in the heat of an argument, inflicts harm not easily undone and erodes trust. While taking space to calm down is reasonable if tensions escalate, avoid ultimatums. If the relationship is in serious trouble, have an open, honest discussion about the challenges you are facing and potentially seek professional help. But in general, keep arguments focused on the current issue rather than making broader threats. Long-distance relationships require determination to last, so leave open the possibility of overcoming obstacles together rather than jumping to ending “problems”. With hard work from both sides, many hurdles can be cleared.

4.See love behind the words.

No matter how hurtful a quarrel becomes, remember that your partner cares for you and love for you inspired their words, even if care was misguidedly expressed. Feelings of neglect, longing, or frustration rather than lack of love fueled the conflict. With reflection, you will likely find an expectation of warmth, affection, and quality time at the core of the quarrel. Respond to the expectation with understanding while lowering the anger. View quarrels as opportunities to grow closer by deepening your understanding of each other’s experiences, needs, and feelings, especially when there is a distance between you two.

With the ongoing effort to meet key expectations and be there for one another even from afar, the roots of quarrels can be diminished and the joys of your relationship strengthened!

5.Acknowledge efforts and apologize regardless of the fault

When quarrels occur, no one wins. Whether anyone party is right or wrong isn’t that important. Both parties should acknowledge the ongoing effort and commitment required to maintain a long-distance relationship. Apologize for any harmful words. More importantly, take shared responsibility for the quarrel and not blame the other person’s fault. As a partner, you two come together as a team facing obstacles, not as opponents trying to emerge the victor. The goal is reconciliation and unity, not determining a winner and loser.

With determination and consistent application of these practices, it is hard but I believe every relationship can navigate “long-distance quarrels”. Quarrels can be solved by care, minimizing harm, and building deeper understanding, despite any distance gap. Though separated physically, keep your hearts and minds joined as one. With a shared commitment to open communication and constructive conflict resolution, distance does not have to threaten your relationship.

It can be an opportunity to solidify the bond you share. With a growth-oriented mindset, I hope your long-distance relationship can emerge even stronger from quarrels handled with care!

