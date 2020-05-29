Gender Diversity and Inclusion in Our New Normal of Remote Working

As we live and work through this pandemic, we must continue to focus on building inclusive cultures where all genders, not just men, have a voice at our virtual tables. COVID-19 is a critical reminder of how we need our men advocates to show up as inclusive leaders for all their direct reports, regardless of gender.

For the world of work to change for women, trans, and nonbinary people, we know we need men to be agents of change. We need men to be advocates, to publicly champion to transform our workplaces. We need them to stop mansplaining, to avoid biased, androcentric language, and to be career sponsors for women, trans, and nonbinary people.

As we all work remotely during this pandemic, we need men now more than ever to advocate for their women, trans, and nonbinary employees. Men who are senior leaders in their organizations have a responsibility to be a career sponsor for women, trans, and nonbinary folks and to advocate for their advancement. This means ensuring women, trans, and nonbinary people continue to have a seat at the virtual table, have access to senior leaders, and are considered for high profile assignments. We need men leaders to continue to ensure that women, trans, and nonbinary talent are fully engaged without being overshadowed or stifled by men.

Men, here are 5 ways you can foster belonging for your women, trans, and nonbinary direct reports.

Check-in regularly.

The ways in which we organically connected during a day at the office have suddenly disappeared. As a result, it’s easy to feel disconnected from your work community, your mentors, and your career sponsors. During this time, check-in with your women, trans, and nonbinary employees to help ensure they feel appreciated and part of the team. You don’t want them to disappear off your organization’s radar. Schedule a virtual coffee connect and be clear on why you are reaching out. How can you as a senior leader support them during this time? Are there projects for which they need your feedback or support? Be vulnerable and share how you are doing. Everyone is on their own COVID-19 journey. Start by sharing what you are struggling with, so your direct report or career sponsor will then feel comfortable sharing their experiences.

Express clear priorities.

In many cases, a career sponsor might also be the supervisor, or the career sponsor may be overseeing a particular project the direct report is leading. As a senior leader, you can help your employee navigate the politics and advocate for them to stop work on a project that no longer matters during this pandemic.

Remember that any employee might be a caregiver of a child, partner, or an elderly relative, which can cause a real struggle with balancing personal and work obligations. If they are home and alone without any family obligations, however, don’t expect them to become the team’s work warrior. Just because they are remote working doesn’t mean they have additional capacity.

If your employee asks for help with prioritization, brainstorm together. Encourage them to be open about their best core operating hours. What times of day are good for meetings and to complete work? What times of day does your direct report need to block off their calendar to focus on personal obligations during this pandemic? Keep the lines of communication open as things change daily. Support flexibility while helping them focus on getting the critical 1-2 things done daily. As a senior leader, you have an obligation to prioritize what actually matters in our new environment.

Invite them to key meetings.

Women, trans, and nonbinary employees must be allowed to actively contribute their talents and skills. As a senior leader, make sure they are invited to key meetings and not excluded. Brief them before the meeting on who the key players are and what concerns they might have regarding the topic at hand. Help give them a political read of the room ahead of the meeting.

If a meeting starts and they aren’t included, invite them to join the call. Emphasize to other leaders on the team the importance of having your employee on the call. This will demonstrate to the others that you are a public advocate for the career of your direct report.

Ensure their voice is heard.

As a senior leader, it’s critical that you provide your employee with constructive feedback based on their performance, just as you would for any men you are coaching. If they were on mute for an entire meeting, give them feedback that for the next meeting you like them to participate. If you have feedback on their contribution, be specific on what you would like to hear in the future, i.e. more than one solution to the problem at hand. As a team leader, be sure to balance the feedback to include areas of strengths as well as opportunities for improvement.

In our new virtual world, it’s difficult when you aren’t in the room with each other and you can’t read body language or see all non-verbal expressions. As a supervisor, focus on being a good facilitator. If your employee is on mute, invite them to join the conversation and give them perspective. Encourage the use of the chatbox, as well. Ensure men aren’t taking up too much airtime. Ensure women, trans, and nonbinary people are getting credit for their ideas. In a world of remote working, ensure men, women, trans, and nonbinary people are equally sharing the weight of office work, including capturing notes, sending out virtual meeting invites, and taking on action items.

Champion for them to get new assignments.

Organizations are shifting and pivoting, reassessing priorities and their workforce on a daily basis. In the COVID-19 era, the job description your direct report might have signed up for may no longer exist: work has come to a halt; budgets have been frozen; projects are being canceled. Now is the time to let go of the job description. Encourage them to jump in and help with projects they might not have considered working on before.

Remind your employee of the other skills and experiences they have. Do they have a background in sales they can leverage? Do they have strong writing skills? Do they have experience working within a manufacturing setting? Have your employee assess and reflect on all of the things they have accomplished both personally and professionally up to this point. Now is the time for them to utilize those strengths. Advocate and nominate the direct report to work on other high visibility projects to show that they are a valuable asset to the organization. As a career sponsor, ensure that these projects will help advance their career, not just additional office work for her to do. Help your direct report show leadership how resilient they are and how they are ready, willing, and able to do whatever the organization needs from them right now.

