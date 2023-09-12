Division of Housework Can Make or Break Your Relationship

The biggest conflict in my relationship is the differing standards of cleanliness between me and my fiancee. It’s obviously not the breaking point, or else we wouldn’t have lived together the two years and stayed together.

But I’m someone who can be…messy, to say the least. I can leave mail lying around, dishes in the sink, clothes on the floor, and you get the idea. I often do these things without even realizing it. I’ll change my clothes, be in a hurry, and not even know where one sock went in the room. I’m not a great cook (I did make orange chicken once), and I do laundry by just throwing everything in the washer with no separation and then throwing everything in the dryer after it’s done.

As you can imagine, making a mess and not even realizing it drive my fiancee crazy. She is very clean. A fork in the sink stresses her out if it’s not washed. Clothes on the floor also stress her out. She does not let me do her laundry because of my inept methods.

From my perspective, she takes a clean house almost personally, and she’ll admit to it. For her, and for a lot of women, a clean house is how you’re judged. It’s a piece of identity. I often insist that my friends, and particularly my male friends, don’t care at all about the cleanliness of our house since I’ve been to their houses and seen them messier than ours most of the time. However, my fiancee simply doesn’t like having people over if the house is not clean, and it makes sense why.

By contrast, I pay a lot more of the bills and am more of the provider in the relationship. I also will handle maintenance needs, take out the trash, take out the recycling, and bring laundry bins to the washer and dryer whenever they’re full. I assume I’ll also mow the lawn when we have one.

The world is changing to have more equitable gender norms, thankfully, but the roles in our relationship are still more traditional than I would like.

We’ve come a long way, but more or less once a week, we’ll have a conflict over housework. It usually comes with my fiancee telling me I’m not holding up my end of the bargain and pointing to all the things I’m doing wrong in the house or not doing in terms of housework. When we first started spending a lot of time in the same space, she would tell me, “pick up this shirt,” or “do the dishes,” or “take out the trash,” and I wouldn’t take kindly to just being commanded on what to do.

Early on in our relationship, the expectation wouldn’t always be said. I didn’t know, for example, that I was expected to take down bins of laundry when they got full. I only found out the first time my fiancee got upset about it, so we had to work on our communication through therapy, since neither of us are mind readers.

Again, we’ve come a long way, but I’ll respond by not exactly telling my fiancee how I feel. I’ll often respond by not responding.

In fact, I’ll give the silent treatment and not speak to her for a good amount of time if I feel overly criticized or even personally attacked. It can be ten minutes, and it can be over an hour. I’ll admit I don’t even know what I’m doing wrong to be critiqued. I’m not always defensive, but I will certainly feel defensive at times. Sometimes, it really wore me down to only hear what I was doing wrong.

A lot of the time, I would be accused of not listening, and I thought of myself as a very good listener. She eventually told me her definition of housework included action, so when she said she was stressed out about the cleanliness of the kitchen, I eventually realized I should do something about it.

I’m not going to lie and say we don’t have these housework conflicts anymore. But more often than not, it’ll get resolved, and we’ll talk about what we can do better in the future and try to apply it. My fiancee has worked on not being as critical and being more sensitive in her delivery, no matter how frustrated she is, and that is something that has improved a lot.

I have worked on expressing how I feel exactly in that moment and communicating when I need more time on my share of the housework and chores. Sometimes, I’ll admit I feel underappreciated for not being acknowledged for being more of the provider in the relationship and paying a greater share of the rent and the bills.

Whenever I feel like my fiancee is being too critical, I’ll just tell her right away instead of stewing on it. Again, neither of us are mind readers, and I couldn’t expect her to know I felt like she was being too critical if I didn’t say it.

I don’t believe any relationship can escape the housework and chore debate unless two people have exactly the same standards and expectations of cleanliness. I assume the same is true of childcare.

Upbringing and conditioning greatly affect this conflict

My fiancee admits to being critical and attributes this to an upbringing being around critical people. She would often be woken up early in the morning if an essential chore wasn’t done, and it would always be a non-negotiable to do the dishes when told, not later, but as soon as told.

By contrast, I’ll admit that my mom and, once my grandparents moved to the U.S., my grandparents did way too much of the housework at home and often wouldn’t let other people handle it. Sometimes I would try to sweep the floor or do the dishes, and I could if my mother wasn’t around. But if she was, she would pretty forcefully shoo me away and demand on doing it herself.

However, since I was around so much conflict at home, I became a very conflict-averse and non-confrontational person to try to compensate for what I saw was lacking in my parents’ marriage. Because they argued, fought, and bickered a lot, I was conditioned into being really soft, sensitive, and accommodating in my relationship.

Of course, I’ve neglected to mention until now that my fiancee is a Black woman and I am an Asian man, so there are a lot of cultural differences around how we were raised. Unfortunately, men in Asian culture are often coddled from housework and expected to focus on career, education, and finances.

In college, I obviously did all the necessary housework for myself, but I had pretty low standards, as did the majority of the people I lived with. I could leave dishes in the sink for a long time, and not make the bed if I was in a rush. My roommates had similarly low standards for cleanliness.

All of this is to say these were whole lives of different standards, expectations, and upbringings we had to reconcile in our relationship. They’re not completely resolved differences yet, but we have figured some stuff out that has helped a lot.

Having a system

Now, my fiancee and I have a system we’re working through.

Since she doesn’t like how I do laundry, she does it and usually later fold the clothes. She also cooks a lot more often than I do, and she generally just cleans a lot more around the house than I do.

I do the dishes, take out the trash, take out the recycling, and take down laundry bins. I’ll try to vacuum at least once a week as well. A lot of the burden for me is also keeping the space clean, so making sure clothes aren’t everywhere and the mail is sorted is something I’m getting better at. My fiancee sometimes used to feel like she had to re-wash dishes after I did it because I rushed through it and left spots, but thankfully this doesn’t happen as often anymore.

Whenever I can’t hold up my end of the bargain because I’m simply busy and overwhelmed, I’ll let my fiancee know so she knows the dishes might not get done after dinner, but they will be done before I leave for work in the morning.

From my perspective, my fiancee doesn’t do anything wrong in terms of housework. Having very low standards for myself and being a very low-maintenance person means I’m usually okay with everything, but having the same unsaid expectation of my partner was invalid.

We’re both trying to get better about thinking like the other person would think, and that’s been very helpful for me realizing that me leaving my clothes or possessions everywhere would leave my fiancee upset.

We’re much better now at also showing appreciation for each other for when household tasks are completed, and just being more positive. If she expects something done that’s my responsibility, she’ll now just ask me instead of demanding. Again, it’s a work in progress, but it’s trending in the right direction.

Takeaways

For us, dating was really easy and went well. We would meet in public or for dinner, and we get along really well interpersonally. She’s very passionate about what she loves, and she often says she was attracted to me because I’m a very kind person who looks out for the people around me. Personality-wise, we’re very compatible and love each other very much.

But as I’ve written before, being a nice guy isn’t enough for a relationship. Division of childcare, housework, and finances are also essential parts of making a relationship compatible beyond personality compatibility. Being in an actual long-term relationship and subsequent marriage are not like dating.

When we were just dating, we had almost no problems whatsoever. We ate food, watched movies, and hung out a couple nights a week. We did not live together or share a space. Having a completely conflict-free and positive relationship was what we had the first six months of dating.

During the start of the pandemic, we did have to share a space almost every minute of the day for several months. My fiancee was horrified I could live in an apartment where there were mice and cockroaches, even though I did not mind at the time. I sometimes felt like her expectations for cleanliness were too high and unrealistic.

This is the biggest conflict and disagreement we have in our relationship, and it’s taken a lot of work to sort it out, as relationships generally do. I thought at first we were the only couple that went through this, but talking to friends and being on social media made me realize almost every relationship goes through some version of the “chore war,” or division of labor in housework debate. Sometimes the conflict manifests itself more in childcare, and sometimes it manifests more in finances.

It’s not always that the man is a messy slob and that the woman is a lot more clean and particular. A lot of the time, it’s the opposite. Sometimes, the man is more critical and more particular. In same-sex relationships, one person is often a lot cleaner than the other, and in some relationships, both parties are very aligned and might not have that many conflicts about housework at all.

The truth is division of housework can often make or break a relationship. It can either be ignored or worked through, but it’s definitely something that should be talked about more often.

