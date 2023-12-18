Divrsity Announces Support for FCA/PRA Diversity & Inclusion Data Collection, Reporting and Disclosure Requirements

By Divrsity

LONDON, UK: Divrsity, the UK’s leading Diversity & Inclusion survey platform (https://divrsity.team), now provides an easy and cost-effective way for regulated organisations to fulfil their forthcoming FCA/PRA obligations around Diversity & Inclusion Data Collection, Reporting and Disclosure.

In September’23, the Financial Services financial regulators set out proposals to “boost diversity and inclusion to support healthy work cultures, reduce groupthink and unlock talent”.

The proposed regulation mandates that organisations survey their workforce to collect data on protected characteristics, as well as optionally collecting data on forward-looking dimensions such as social mobility and caring responsibilities.

“Launch your survey by tea time”

Today, Divrsity has included the FSA/PRA questions in the default question sets for clients in the Banking/Insurance/Finance sectors. This enables Divrsity customers to launch a survey that fulfils their regulatory compliance requirements in less than 10 minutes.

Results are available immediately upon survey completion, and interactive charts enable users to generate insights. When the FCA RegData system has been updated to accept submissions of D&I data, Divrsity will instantly generate a compatible XML/XBRL file.

About Divrsity

Divrsity was founded two years ago by Mark Holt who was previously CTO at Trainline and 10x Banking. Since then, their highly secure SaaS platform has run thousands of surveys and helped organisations in finance, high-tech, utilities, not-for-profit, medical, and many other industries to make measurable and meaningful changes to Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, Bias and Belonging.

The Divrsity platform is highly customisable to each client’s specific requirements and response rates are typically greater than 75%. All data is processed and stored in the UK and, through Divrsity’s unique “Obsessive Anonymity” promise, shields customers from all GDPR concerns.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Running a survey on Divrsity is highly affordable. For companies up to 2000 employees the price is just £999 (+VAT), and companies up 20,000 participants pay just £1,500 (+VAT)

For more information, please visit https://divrsity.team/blog or contact Mark Holt ([email protected]).

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of Divrsity, on Tuesday 28 November, 2023. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

—

This post was previously published on PRESSAT.CO.UK.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author