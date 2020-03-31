Do This One Thing and Boost Your Health Right Now

The waiting game is almost as bad as the uncertainty game.

With coronavirus, we get to play both. Ugh.

What’s an action, goal-oriented supposed to do when needing to change their activities and shelter in place?

Sure, there’s all sorts of great online classes, and creative ways to connect with friends. But what if you wanted to promote your immune system today? What’s one easy way to do that?

Here’s a hint:

“It’s the easiest form of self-care you can for yourself.”– Rachel Hollis

Yes, you are right, the easy way to boost your health, right now, is to hydrate!

Need evidence? You bet, here are seven studies that show the benefits of water to your body. And, if you struggle (like most of us) to drink enough every day, read past #7 to see some practical tips!

1. Everyday Health

This article explains how water protects our spinal cord and is a lubricant for our joints. Drinking water can help prevent joint pain. It goes on to explain how water helps remove waste and toxins. Water also helps digestion, making more nutrients available to your body.

It shares that clear urine is what you should aim for.

Tissues in body moist – blood, bones, brain

Protects spinal cord, lubricant for joints

Remove waste – sweat, pee, poo

Digestion – helps make more nutrients available to your body

2. Medical News Today:

We learn in this article how water can boost healthy skin and reduce wrinkles. It shares that proper water intake can help maintain blood pressure.

“Drinking water instead of soda can help with weight loss.”

They share that “Water may also help with weight loss if it is consumed instead of sweetened juices and sodas.”

So, say goodbye to the Diet Coke and get your water on already!

3. Healthline:

This article shared that even mild dehydration can impair brain function. In this time of increased uncertainty and anxiety, we are already working at a deficit. Your water intake can help.

The article shared that studies showed a lack of hydration leads to impaired mood, concentration, increased headaches, lack of working memory and increased feelings of anxiety and fatigue.

4. WebMD:

Two quotes in this article tell the hydration story well:

“Think of water as a nutrient your body needs that is present in liquids, plain water, and foods. All of these are essential daily to replace the large amounts of water lost each day,” says Joan Koelemay, RD, a dietitian for the Beverage Institute.

“Through the posterior pituitary gland, your brain communicates with your kidneys and tells it how much water to excrete as urine or hold onto for reserves,” says Steven Guest, MD, professor of medicine at Stanford University.

5. Mayo Clinic

Once again, the experts agree on the value of water for everyone. Mayo Clinic shares that water is the principal component of our bodies – “Your body depends on water to survive.”

Recently, Dr. Blanca (of the Mayo Clinic) made this even more clear the need for water intake during coronavirus – “Hydration is the key to fighting viral infections.”

6. Active

Active shared studies that demonstrated that lack of water leads to higher cortisol levels. High cortisol levels put our body in a fight or flight state, making everyday issues harder. If you add the stressors of coronavirus, you are not setting yourself up for a win by staying dry.

They went on to explain that dehydration also leads to fatigue. This is due to less oxygen flow to your brain, heart, and organs. This will make you less alert and more tired.

In short, hydration keeps you positively energized.

Making It Easy

Alright, so why don’t we all drink water? Is it that hard?

If you don’t already, it’s about making this a new habit. Here’s an approach you can take right now:

Take your weight, and divide it by two. This number is your goal (in ounces) to drink every day. When you wake up, drink 1/5th of that number. Before every meal, drink 1/5th of that number. One other time, drink 1/5th of that number.

So, if you are weighing in at 224 right now, that means:

You need to target 112 oz of water a day.

This is seven 16-oz pint glasses full of water, or about 1.5 pints five times a day.

Jot down on a pad every time you drink, so it’s easy to remember. Want to really go for it? Make a challenge with a friend and check-in every day. Or, make it a family challenge.

You’ll find your mood lifting and body happy in a day or less with this. It makes a big difference, fast.

Get your (water) drink on. You’ve got this!

