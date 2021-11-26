Do Traditional Banks Need To Be Worried by the Rise of Fintech?

Revolut, the fintech company founded in 2015 by Nikolay Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko, incorporated as a bank in 2018 through a Lithuanian banking license, has just closed an $800 million funding round organized by SoftBank and Tiger Global, two of the largest technology investment funds globally. The round assumes a company valuation of $33 billion.

A few years ago, I told an in-company senior management course for Santander executives about Revolut, taking my card out of my wallet and showing them a short video while explaining its popularity among Erasmus students. The vast majority of those in the classroom had never heard of the company.

Banco Santander, today simply Santander, was founded in 1857, 164 years ago. It has more than 190,000 employees worldwide and a market capitalization of some $64 billion. Revolut, in just six years and with about 2,200 employees, is already worth about half as much as Santander. And obviously, that’s not my estimate of its value: it’s what two of the world’s largest technology investment funds think it’s worth.

Think about it. I don’t mean to speak ill of Santander, nor to recommend Revolut. Each has its positives and its negatives, its track record, its assets and its liabilities. To be honest, in terms of services I am not particularly thrilled with either, both have their shortcomings, their limitations, their things they do well and their things they do badly. I could have used any other traditional bank for comparison with say, Klarna, the Swedish payments company valued at $46.5 billion, or Stripe, the US financial services business now valued in excess of $95 billion. I chose Santander and Revolut simply because I still remember that class from a few years ago.

What does Revolut do that Santander doesn’t and that merits not just its valuation, but that growth in six years? What do investors see in a small company of just over two thousand people they can’t appreciate in a giant of 190,000 employees? Storonski has said that banks need to lay off 80% of their workforce (link in Spanish). Perhaps it’s time some traditional banks should take a closer look at Revolut as the starting point for a rigorous analysis of their business and their future?

