We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Do Traditional Television Stations Really Understand the Digital World They're Now Competing In?

Do Traditional Television Stations Really Understand the Digital World They’re Now Competing In?

More and more people, when they sit down in front of their television screen and pick up their remote control opt for Netflix or some other streaming service, avoiding the traditional television channels.

by Leave a Comment

 

Apple is negotiating with the NFL for the rights to broadcast Sunday games (the package known as Sunday Ticket), until now in the hands of DirecTV, another indication that sports broadcasting could soon begin to fall into the hands of non-traditional competitors to the detriment of the traditional television channels.

Twitter started the movement a while back: in 2016, it obtained the rights to Thursday NFL games, began streaming, and was able to garner just over two million viewers for its first game. Then Amazon entered the bidding for the French Ligue 1 soccer broadcasting rights, finally getting them, setting a major precedent, while Kosmos, owned by Barcelona FC player and former Spain international Gerard Piqué, acquired the rights for Spain for the Copa America 2021, and openly broadcasted them on the Twitch channel of the popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

We are on the brink of a sea change: digital companies see sports broadcasting as a way to pull audiences to real time events, which are not only profitable but creates the impression for the market that they are occupying their rightful place in the audiovisual landscape. In some cases, we are also talking about companies with more money and bargaining power than traditional television channels, capable of using more technological resources that will change the way sports are viewed.

Here in Spain, Mediaset’s utter disregard for soccer fans — it aired three commercials before each match, meaning that the supposedly “live” broadcast went out with a minute’s delay — simply illustrates how traditional audiovisual companies still do not understand how the internet works, and it is not just a surrogate screen for when television is not available.

More and more people, when they sit down in front of their television screen and pick up their remote control opt for Netflix or some other streaming service, avoiding the traditional television channels. Similarly, if they see a great movie advertised on a traditional channel, will not bother watching it so as to avoid the torture of lengthy commercial breaks every 15 minutes. The more we watch content on services like Netflix, the less tolerant we are of commercial breaks on traditional television.

The established broadcasters face battles on a growing number of fronts, although many of them still don’t realize what they face. We, as viewers will continue to watch television, it’s just that more and more of the content we consume will be provided by streaming services and other possibilities offered by digital companies.

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Photo credit: Jan Vašek from Pixabay

 

About Enrique Dans

Enrique Dans is Professor at IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. He is the author of "Everything Is About to Change". Check out his blog here, or follow him on Twitter.

