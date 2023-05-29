do you know where the gift of life and transcendence can be found?

The chilly autumn air licked at the nape of my neck, but I barely noticed. I was blissfully lost in the moment.

Standing in the grandeur of that Idaho field, with giant Cottonwoods swaying in the cold breeze, I was at one with my easel and palette.

This is the joy of painting en plein air (outdoors). The worries and demands of life melt away, and you slow down until your soul becomes a part of nature’s timeless presence.

Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn. — John Muir, The Mountains of California

In all of the painting locations depicted above, I experienced the same thing. A profound sense of peace and tranquility. There were no thoughts of ambition, fame, or fortune. Nor did life’s endless worries and concerns intrude on my solitude and creative flow.

How about you? I’m sure you’ve felt the same thing. Maybe when you were out fly fishing, running, sitting in a park, or gardening.

The problem is, we can’t always be outside in the arms of nature’s soothing embrace. So how do we capture the same feeling?

How do we escape to that place where time stands still and life’s heavy burdens kindly retreat for a while?

All the banquets in the world

Yesterday I settled into my enclosed back patio, where I could watch the rain and listen to the gusts of wind while ensconced comfortably amidst my laptop, books, papers, and cup of hot coffee.

Talk about bliss.

My cat was already curled up nearby, perhaps wondering what took me so long to discover this little place of heavenly solitude. My dog soon joined us, and then quickly drifted off into a deep slumber.

I have been blessed in life to attend beautiful weddings, lavish social gatherings, and once even a dinner party at a billionaire’s hilltop home with breathtaking views of the Wyoming Teton Range.

I remember the exhilaration and festivities of graduating from University and Grad-School, surrounded by family and friends. And the law enforcement promotion parties given to me by loved ones and colleagues over the years.

But it’s the small things that have always brought the most pleasure. Things like sharing a quiet cup of coffee with my wife each morning. Sitting by a fire reading a good book. Drawing whimsical cartoons in my sketchbooks.

Sometimes, the simple things are more fun and meaningful than all the banquets in the world … — E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

Every time I get swept up in my creative ambitions and start fretting over algorithms, likes, and online competition, I double down on the small things. The outdoors, books, coffee, and the simple pleasures of life.

Where they know my name

Our societal fixation on celebrity, fame, and fortune tends to distract us from the true gifts of life. And the true gifts in life are the small things. The quotidian joys found in everyday living that we often take for granted.

The author Mackenzi Lee, in her book “The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy,” seems to know where the gift of life and transcendence can be found:

I think I want a house of my own, I start, the words a discovery as they leave my mouth. Something small, so I don’t have much housework, but enough room for a proper library. I want a lot of books. And I wouldn’t mind a good old dog to walk with me. And a bakery I go to every morning where they know my name.

The gift of life and transcendence is seldom found in expensive things and big moments. As wonderful as our graduations, birthdays, weddings, promotions, career milestones, and accomplishments might be, the best of life is usually found in small pleasures.

Transcendence to a state where time stands still mostly happens when we are spending time with loved ones and/or deeply immersed in something we love doing.

It’s our family and personal passions that consistently reward us with a sense of inner fulfillment and simple joy.

A quiet secluded life in the country

I remember a day long ago sitting with my father on the brick patio he built, as we both sipped iced tea and drank in the splendor of a beautiful California day.

Ebony, our family’s little poodle, jumped on Dad’s lap and licked his face. Dad laughed heartily and we sat there, saying nothing. And then, softly, Dad said, “It doesn’t get much better than this, Johnny.”

Dad was an administrative law judge who took the train Monday through Friday from our hometown in Los Gatos, California to San Francisco. It was a long commute and he arrived home each evening around 6 PM.

Dad made a good living but he never spent money on European vacations, fancy cars, or the latest fashion trends. His joy was family and the simplicity of his home, books, and animal companions (a dog and several cats).

A quiet secluded life in the country, with the possibility of being useful to people to whom it is easy to do good, and who are not accustomed to have it done to them; then work which one hopes may be of some use; then rest, nature, books, music, love for one’s neighbor — such is my idea of happiness. — Leo Tolstoy, Family Happiness

“You don’t need much to find happiness,” he once told me, adding, “A loving family, your health, a decent career, comfortable home, books, and a creative passion are all you need.”

Dad was a wise man, and as I grew older, I began to appreciate his wisdom more deeply.

The simplest things are overlooked

Think about the small pleasures in your life. How often do you slow down and truly appreciate these gifts?

Things like your kid’s drawings on the refrigerator. The joy of snuggling in a blanket with the one you love while watching a fun Netflix movie. Hanging out in your favorite coffee shop, reading a great book as you sip your favorite coffee drink.

The simplest things are overlooked. And yet, it is the simplest things that are the most essential. — Thomas Lloyd Qualls, Painted Oxen

Sometimes we make life more complicated than it has to be. The gift of life and transcendence exists in the joy of family and pursuing the things you love.

Contentment can be found in those small things that cost little to nothing but consistently fulfill and reward you. Maybe it’s the time you spend in the kitchen, creating delicious meals. Or the tranquil hours spent in the garden planting, while birds and butterflies celebrate your efforts.

All you’ve ever needed is hiding right there, in the small things of your life. The coffees with your spouse, movie nights with the kids, morning runs through town, basketball games in the park, visits to the local bookstore, and time spent with your hobbies and creative passions.

Yes, the challenges and troubles of life will come and go, but the simple gifts of daily living are here for you. If you don’t overlook them, they can restore your spirit, help you find transcendence, and restore the most important kind of joy and happiness in your life.

Photo credit: Author