Do You Want To Be Free at Five Today and Every Day?

Do you ever feel like you seem to always be in a rush when you wake up for work? Do you feel like you are always the last to show up when meeting up with some friends? Well, many of us feel like this is us. No matter what you do, you cannot seem to get yourself moving, let alone be on time. Do you think your time management skills are terrible and feel like there is no solution? Many people have this feeling, but luckily for you, your life no longer has to be one big rush.

Why is it Important to Have Good Time Management

Many of us know and understand why it is important to have great time management skills. We all have had that feeling where we are supposed to be meeting someone at a specific time or have a deadline to make, and we are nowhere close to making it. We are stressed, our anxiety levels are through the roof, and our mind seems to think about the worst possible situation that could happen. It is a terrible feeling, and we should not have to suffer through it anymore. It is funny to think of, but time moves at the same speed every day. Why does it feel like some people can get more done than others with the same amount of time? Well, the trick is that they are much better with their time management.

Some great ways to start getting back the time in your day is by:

Set time limits to each task

Plan ahead

Delegate tasks

Deal with stress the right way

Overcome procreation

How Time Management Reduces Stress

Having great time management skills is important for the many things that we do throughout our day. Not just at work. Having good time management skills allows us to accomplish more in a shorter period, allowing us to have more free time to do the things that we want to do. By freeing up more of my time, I had lower levels of stress, which in the long run, helped me focus on the projects that needed the most of my attention. This allowed me to take advantage of learning opportunities and better myself to get ahead in my career. Once you get into a routine of what works best for you, you open the door to endless possibilities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I hate nothing more than constantly being stressed out. After all, I am falling behind on simple tasks because I am working on something else that takes me longer than it should have. As I mentioned earlier, Time is something that never speeds up or slows down, so use it to your advantage. Do not try to accomplish all your tasks in one day. All that is going to do is stress you out. Set time limits to all the projects you have and put the highest priority ones at the top and the ones where are not as important a little under that. Getting the tasks that have the highest priority out of the way early in your day better sets you up for success later in your day. Knowing that you accomplished the hard task early, you can look forward to the easier tasks. It’s important to remember that putting all the pressure on yourself to get something completed will only stress you out even more and make you produce bad content.

Some things to do before each task are to:

Figure out how long the task will take you (if possible)

Take a break when you feel yourself getting stressed.

Stretch your legs and drink water

Better prioritizing

End Result

It is always important to remember not to put yourself in a situation where you will be stressed out. I understand that life sometimes throws you curveballs and how you handle them will determine how you deal with stress. If you have a lot on your plate, make a list, and figure out what tasks you need to accomplish first. Get the hard ones out of the way early and free your day up so you can get other tasks accomplished more effectively. One of the most important things to remember is to make time for a break here and there. Letting your mind relax for a little will help you produce better content. Better time management was the key to my success, and hopefully, it can be the same for you.

Sources:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnrampton/2018/05/01/manipulate-time-with-these-powerful-20-time-management-tips/?sh=3b8ebca357ab

https://www.lifehack.org/articles/productivity/10-ways-improve-your-time-management-skills.html

https://www.appointmentplus.com/blog/why-time-management-is-important/#:~:text=Good%20time%20management%20allows%20you,another%20aspect%20of%20your%20life.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: Prostock-studio on Shutterstock