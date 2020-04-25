Do You Really Want To Go Back To That Old Job?

—

By now, we have completed a house project, re-learned seventh-grade science or we have closed our eyes and reflected on this time of uncertainty. We might be asking ourselves, “Do I want to go back and work for my old job?”

We may be asking ourselves do we want to work for ourselves or go back to our regular jobs. In the meantime, the pandemic has impacted nearly everyone on this planet, in some form or another. I just learned that my city, Asheville, NC has made the top ten “mid-size cities” that have had deep financial impact due to businesses, bars/grills, and restaurants having to close. Let’s add to the equation that the Biltmore Estate is also in Asheville, NC.

So, thousands of people who work in the service industry are out of work, with no guarantee that their job will be waiting for them when the restrictions of going back to non-essential work are lifted. Being resilient can be tough, but also rewarding.

This is a time, to go deep into your subconscious and ask yourself if you are happy in your life and your job. If everything is fine—that is wonderful! If it is not—it is time to invest in yourself and learn some new skills or reinvent yourself. Check out this article.

For the folks who do go back to work, the experience of going through this pandemic may have affected not only your financial portrait but your mental health or your wellbeing. It’s not weak to ask for help or support if you need it. Look past the stigma that some people put on mental health. They may have not walked in your shoes or truly understand that many people have or will experience some kind of mental health issue. If you find yourself needing mental health care when you return back to work—check out this.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I believe in safe, respectful work environments—check out more articles that I write at https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

—

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

—

Photo courtesy iStock.