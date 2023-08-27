Does my fear of being heartbroken cause me to always settle for a situationship? Because even before my partner talks about what stage we are, I immediately bring up the no dating arrangement. Yet, I always convince myself that the problem is from my partner. It can’t be from me, after all I love love. Love is all I am after in a relationship.

But recently, I began to look inward. I questioned myself more, I reread old chats and I realized that most times I am the root of my situationships, I put it out there even before the suggestions are brought up.

I say things like “I don’t date” or “I haven’t been in a relationship since 2020”, “I’m ok with going with the flow”.

I’m not saying it’s wrong to be in a situationship. I’m not saying you shouldn’t be free to have fun or do whatever you want, I’m saying it’s wrong when it becomes a habit, when that’s all you push for, it’s wrong when you do that because of fear. And I’m saying it’s wrong for me.

I have written articles on situationships, but I never assumed that the reason why I fell into them was based on my fear, does that mean I haven’t healed? Does that mean I’m still stuck?

Don’t get me wrong, I am completely ok with being single and on my own. I’ve grown to love my time and my space, I’ve moved on from certain words that weighed on me while I wasn’t single. I’ve matured well enough to speak my mind and work with both my head and heart. But despite all that, I never knew I was the cause of my situationships.

I’ve always viewed love from a slightly deeper angle, deeper than how most of my fellow Gen Z’s view it. To me, love is the early 90’s when letter writing surpassed social media posts, love is waiting for your partner by the train station after months of being apart with the same butterflies in your stomach, love is like Disney where the prince saves the damsel in distress, where so many impossibilities become possible, love is like Bridgeton where words of expression inflame our hearts.

Now, it may seem delusional, sometimes I fear I might be, but the case is in love I want something real. I’m not sure why that is so hard. Maybe that’s why I shy away from present love and settle for situationships so that at the end of the day I wouldn’t expect such burning desires.

But the truth remains, my race away from love brings almost equal hurts in my situationships. The only advantage is that I convince myself that it wasn’t real so it’s sort of easier to move on from.

One might say I still need help, I agree, I’m slowly realizing that my fear of heartbreak puts me in compromising situations and I can’t help but ask if I’ll ever heal from that.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

