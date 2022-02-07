Does the Government Really Have an Interest in an Abortion?

Roe v. Wade was decided on January 22, 1973. It is one of the most important decisions in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court.

And not just because it establishes a right to abortion. Roe v. Wade is especially important because of what it decreed regarding zones of privacy for women.

Yet, the issue that always gets me, in the decision, is the assertion that there is a government interest in the maternal health of the women and the health of the unborn child. The court, in deciding the case, ruled that the privacy rights of women should be balanced against these government interests. This is still the law today even as Roe and the abortion rights of women seem to be about to die.

But, now, if various state governments are passing laws asserting these rights and proclaiming the government interests are more important than the rights of the women, will the government economically support all of the pregnancies that are forced to go to full term?

Will the government now have to support the health concerns of the mothers who carried the pregnancies to term?

This should be the case if you embrace the logic of that assertion.

How can the government have an interest in the prenatal health of the unborn if when the unborn is actually born the government then walks away? This is the ideological madness of the anti-abortion supporters.

There is no contract between the government and women when it comes to the costs of abortion and the costs of raising a child they did not want to carry to term. Right now, it is illegal to use federal funds to pay for abortions in America.

Justice Amy Barrett even admitted that this was a lie anyway when she proposed to women to just drop the child off at an adoption bureau. She did say — adoption bureau, which is probably not the government.

But these hard religious conservatives can’t have it both ways though it looks like they might. This is because their legal opinions on abortion are rooted in religion.

The government interest argument that has lingered is a crock. Their argument has always been religious dogma. And this is wrong. This is specifically why the church has no business interlocking with the state ever.

By design, the last three judges that were appointed to the Court have well-known religious leanings in their jurisprudence and writings. This is a big mistake.

I will personally never forget when Tim Kaine of Virginia, a Catholic, stated when he was running for Governor of Virginia. Kaine famously declared on the campaign trail that though he was Catholic, and though his faith was opposed to the death penalty, as Governor, he would sign death warrants putting people to death in Virginia.

It was a powerful decision but ultimately, when it comes to the functions of a state, it is the correct posture for a public official to take.

As a lawyer, I have spoken to many judges on the record and off, and many of them have expressed their opposition to various policies they have had to support in their courts.

Yet, rarely have I seen any of them use their religion to not render a decision. They believe in the rule of law, not the rule of Christianity or another religion.

Jamie Raskin, the U.S. Congressmen, from Maryland, and a man of the strong Jewish faith, once made it clear in a debate in the statehouse in Annapolis when he was a state senator:

Senator, he told one of his colleagues, “with all due respect, when you took your oath of office, you put your hand on the Bible and swore to uphold the Constitution. You did not put your hand on the Constitution and swear to uphold the Bible. — Jamie Raskin

This is the same for the six judges who are about to decide the fate of millions of women across the country. If they allow their religious faith to creep into their decision one iota, they are in violation of that oath. They are not real judges in the true sense of the word.

Yes, it is a hard decision some might say, but really it isn’t.

And some will say, the Constitution does not contain a right to abortion explicitly. And we know, it does, however, contain an absolute right to privacy, and there is nothing in that Constitution, as well, that says a fetus is a human being, or that life begins at conception. That is, needless to say, a quasi-religious and political creation of persons who are again seeking to impose their religion on the rest of us.

In the end, there is only one truly just and moral path on abortion. Let women, along with their physician, family, and their own faith or non-faith, make that decision, in private. That is the true essence of privacy. That is actually America as well if there is anything left of this place.

Perhaps if men had to file writs in court to have vasectomies or to obtain viagra, they would understand how intrusive the repeal of abortion rights would be. We all know that will never happen.

But this latest assault on the abortion rights of women is happening because women are not considered fully human in our society. Their rights, like the rights of Black people and many others, have always been subject to some kind of review by the country.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade and the abortion rights of women would be an assault not just on the legal rights of women but on their humanity. The fact that it would be rooted in religious beliefs makes it even more troubling.

