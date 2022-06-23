Doma’s Kristie King Appointed to American Land Title Association Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today that Kristie King, senior director of DEI, has been tapped to serve on the American Land Title Association’s (ALTA) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council. The council oversees ALTA’s various DEI initiatives, including providing members with education on the importance of developing a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, among other priorities.

“Bridging opportunity gaps and ensuring that all people have a greater chance to succeed is the right thing to do” Tweet this

“I am honored to join my industry peers to spearhead an effort to not only help ALTA’s members create more inclusive workplaces, but to also help impact equity in the housing industry at large,” said Kristie. “This is only the beginning of the work we need to do as a member organization, at Doma, and as an industry, and I look forward to working together towards a common goal of driving sustainable change.”

Kristie has more than 20 years of experience leading DEI initiatives spanning across the nonprofit, government, and corporate sectors. In her current role as senior director of DEI, Kristie has implemented many initiatives to further Doma’s commitment to DEI and ensure an inclusive culture where all employees feel heard, valued, respected, and encouraged to reach their full potential. Such initiatives include, but are not limited to, launching employee resource groups (ERGs) for employees drawn together by ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, and other commonalities, formally establishing unconscious bias training across the company and launching multiple inclusion initiatives to increase the cultural competence across the organization.

“Bridging opportunity gaps and ensuring that all people have a greater chance to succeed is the right thing to do,” said Diane Tomb, CEO of ALTA. “We commend those dedicating their time to this important council and sharing their passion and insight to drive sustainable action.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With a total of 13 industry leaders, ALTA’s DEI Advisory Council members were selected based on those leaders who have made a critical impact in developing DEI initiatives at their relative organizations. Additional priorities for the council include developing sample DEI inclusion statements for members’ own future policies and creating content that examines diversity challenges in the title insurance workforce.

About Doma Holdings, Inc.

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.

Contacts

Camilla Whitmore | Lead, Public Relations for Doma

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock