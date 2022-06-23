Get Daily Email
Doma's Kristie King Appointed to American Land Title Association Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council

Doma’s Kristie King Appointed to American Land Title Association Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council

Kristie joins 12 other industry leaders to help prioritize equity and inclusion among all member organizations.

by Leave a Comment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today that Kristie King, senior director of DEI, has been tapped to serve on the American Land Title Association’s (ALTA) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council. The council oversees ALTA’s various DEI initiatives, including providing members with education on the importance of developing a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, among other priorities.

“Bridging opportunity gaps and ensuring that all people have a greater chance to succeed is the right thing to do” Tweet this

“I am honored to join my industry peers to spearhead an effort to not only help ALTA’s members create more inclusive workplaces, but to also help impact equity in the housing industry at large,” said Kristie. “This is only the beginning of the work we need to do as a member organization, at Doma, and as an industry, and I look forward to working together towards a common goal of driving sustainable change.”

Kristie has more than 20 years of experience leading DEI initiatives spanning across the nonprofit, government, and corporate sectors. In her current role as senior director of DEI, Kristie has implemented many initiatives to further Doma’s commitment to DEI and ensure an inclusive culture where all employees feel heard, valued, respected, and encouraged to reach their full potential. Such initiatives include, but are not limited to, launching employee resource groups (ERGs) for employees drawn together by ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, and other commonalities, formally establishing unconscious bias training across the company and launching multiple inclusion initiatives to increase the cultural competence across the organization.

“Bridging opportunity gaps and ensuring that all people have a greater chance to succeed is the right thing to do,” said Diane Tomb, CEO of ALTA. “We commend those dedicating their time to this important council and sharing their passion and insight to drive sustainable action.”

With a total of 13 industry leaders, ALTA’s DEI Advisory Council members were selected based on those leaders who have made a critical impact in developing DEI initiatives at their relative organizations. Additional priorities for the council include developing sample DEI inclusion statements for members’ own future policies and creating content that examines diversity challenges in the title insurance workforce.

About Doma Holdings, Inc.

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.

Contacts
Camilla Whitmore | Lead, Public Relations for Doma
[email protected]

 

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Busine---ss Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

