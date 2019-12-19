Donald Trump, the Antisemitic Provocateur, Signed an Executive Order Allegedly Opposing Antisemitism

This order now gives Trump more executive powers to inhibit, challenge, and classify college anti-Israel activism associated with the “Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions” (BDS) movement – aimed to “end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians” — as discriminatory, which could risk the loss of national funds targeted to institutions of higher education.

The order interprets Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance” – as giving protections from antisemitism.

Though no similar Presidential Executive Order has been issued to protect members of other minoritized religious backgrounds in the United States – for example, Islam, Hindu, and Sikh – these groups are granted protections under Title VI on shared social identities in terms of ancestry or ethnic/cultural characteristics.

So, what are the potential benefits and negative consequences for Trump’s Executive Order on antisemitism in this expansion of Judaism to include “race, color, and national origin” (nationality)?

“Race” & “Color”

Looking back to the historical emergence of the concept of “race,” critical race theorists remind us that this concept arose concurrently with the advent of European exploration as a justification and rationale for conquest and domination of the globe beginning in the 15th century of the Common Era (CE) and reaching its apex in the early 20th century CE.

Geneticists tell us that there is often more variability within a given so-called “race” than between “races,” and that there are no essential genetic markers linked specifically to “race.” They assert, therefore, that “race” is discursively constructed—an historical, “scientific,” biological myth, an idea—and that any socially-conceived physical “racial” markers are fictional and are not concordant with what is beyond or below the surface of the body.

Though biologists and social scientists have proven unequivocally that the concept of “race” is socially constructed (produced, manufactured), however, this does not negate the very real consequences people face living in societies that maintain racist policies and practices on the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and larger societal levels.

In Europe, by the late 19th century CE, Judaism had come to be viewed by the scientific community as a distinct “racial” type, with essential immutable biological characteristics — a trend that increased markedly into the early 20th century CE.

Once seen as largely a religious, ethnic, or political group, Jews were increasingly cast as members of a “mixed race” (a so-called “mongrel” or “bastard race”), a people who had crossed racial barriers by interbreeding with black Africans during the Jewish Diaspora.

If Jews were evil as thought by many, this evilness was genetic and could not be purged or cured. Jews converting to Christianity as once believed by some Christian leaders, therefore, could no longer be a solution to “the Jewish question.”

In European society, according to social theorist and author Sander Gilman, Jews of Central and Eastern European descent (Ashkenazim) were thought of as the “white Negroes.”

By the end of the 19th century CE, the popular image of the “Jewish type” (portrayed invariably as the Jewish male), according to Sander Gilman in his book The Jew’s Body, “consisted of a hooked nose, curling nasal folds (ali nasi), thick prominent lips, receding forehead and chin, large ears, curly black hair, dark skin, stooped shoulders, [weak flat feet, deflated rump,] and piercing, cunning eyes.” In addition, the gaze of the Jew was said to be pathological, searing, cunning, cold, and piercing.

The U.S. writer, Madison Grant (1865-1937) codified this supposed “racialization” of the Jews in his influential book, The Passing of the Great Race, or The Racial Basis for European History (1916), in which he argued that Europeans comprised four distinct races.

These Grant termed the “Nordics” of northwestern Europe who sat atop his racial hierarchy. Grant considered this elite group as the natural rulers and administrators, which accounted for England’s “extraordinary ability to govern justly and firmly the lower races.”

Next down the racial line fell the “Alpines” whom Grant referred to as “always and everywhere a race of peasants” with a tendency toward “democracy” although submissive to authority.

These he followed with the “Mediterraneans” of Southern and Eastern Europe, inferior to both the Nordics and the Alpines in “bodily stamina,” but superior in “the field of art.” Also, Grant considered the Mediterraneans superior to the Alpines in “intellectual attainments,” but far behind the Nordics “in literature and in scientific research and discovery.”

On the bottom, he placed the most inferior of all the European so-called “races”: the Jews. Similar with the “one drop black blood” rule in the United States, if any so-called Nordic, Alpine, or Mediterranean produced a child with a Jew, offspring are themselves classified as “Jews.”

The Nazi’s accepted and advanced the “scientific” view that European-heritage Jews, in fact, all Jews of every so-called “race,” constitute a separate and lower “race” as justification for extermination as if we were vermin. The Nazis asserted that Jews polluted the so-called “Aryan race,” and they ordered Jews to wear yellow Star of David patches on their outer clothing to signify “race pollution.”

In Adolph Hitler’s 1925 book Mein Kampf (My Struggle), in addition to “racial” justifications, he also forwarded religious arguments for his eventual genocidal treatment of Jewish people:

Today I believe that I am acting in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator: by defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.

Following Hitler’s invasion of Poland on 1 September 1939, Nazi troops isolated all 2071 Jewish residents of my ancestral town of Krosno into a strictly demarcated area of the town, frequently took large number into the surrounding woods where they forced them to dig their own mass grave until Nazis shot them.

Eventually, troops ordered those who remained in the town to board packed and virtually airless train cars for shipment to Auschwitz-Birkenau and Belzec concentrations where most perished. None of my Krosno relatives survived. I have since returned to Krosno many times to recover the missing pieces of the jigsaw history of my ancestral past.

Once constructed as the “Other” in European society, Jews and “Jewishness” — while certainly not fully embraced by the ruling elite as “one of their own” — became a sort of “middle” status, according to Biale, Galchinsky, and Heschel, “standing somewhere between the dominant position of the White majority and the marginal position of People of Color.” And this change in Jewish ethnoracial assignment has occurred only within the last 70 or so years.

“Race” then must be seen constructed not as a binary with “white” on one side and “people of color” on the other, but rather as a continuum. Ashkenazim are primarily constructed in the U.S. today on the “white” side of the line upon this continuum, and we definitely have white privilege vis-a-vis “people of color.”

“National Origin” (Nationality)

So, does Trump’s Executive Order refer only to worldwide Jews of Eastern, Central, or Western European heritage — Ashkenazim whose primary European language is/was Yiddish?

What about the Sephardim — Jews of Southern European (primarily Portuguese and Spanish), North Africa, and Middle Eastern heritage whose primary language is/was Ladino (also called Judezmo or Judeo-Spanish), and Mizrachim — Jews who lived or are living in Arab countries and Turkey, whose native language is or was Judeo-Arabic who often do not have the same degree of “white skin privilege” currently accorded to most Ashkenazim?

A primary condition of Liberation is the Freedom to define oneself; BUT, President Trump’s order defines Judaism as a “race,” a “color,” and a “national origin”/nationality, and not just a religion.

So, if Judaism is our collective “nation of origin,” does Trump suppose that Jews come from the country of “Jew,” or are we from Judea or Israel. Or rather, since Trump obviously does not know that Jews comprise many national origins, does he suppose our nationality to be Jewish, or Polish, or English?

Are Ashkenazim of the identical “nationality” as Sephardim or Mizrachim? Do Ashkenazim, Sephardim, and Mizrachim even have the same “culture,” which if we employ Sonia Nieto’s definition, we must answer the question with a resounding “No”!

According to Nieto:

Culture can be understood as the ever-changing values, traditions, social and political relationships, and world view created and shared by a group of people bound together by a combination of factors that can include a common history, geographic location, language, social class, and/or religion, and how these are transformed by those who share them.

Trump’s Antisemitism & Attempts to Silence Dissent

So now, Trump has proclaimed a definition of Jews and Judaism, which is the height of arrogance and hypocrisy even for him.

His Executive Order is less about protecting Jewish students and Jews in the larger society, and more about squashing dissent against Israeli policies and First Amendment “freedom of speech” rights to placate his right-wing base of supporters and other conservative apologists of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and suppression of Palestinian rights.

If we cannot discuss, debate, propose, and challenge points of view on a college and university campus – whose mandate writ large values and promotes the free exchange of ideas – then where can these needed discussions occur?

And primarily, Trump must confront his own antisemitic words and actions before he will have any credibility in allegedly protecting the civil and human rights of Jews (or anyone else) in his own country.

Only a few days prior to the release of his Executive Order, Trump told an audience at a meeting of the American Israeli Council:

A lot of you are in the real estate business, because I know you very well. You’re brutal killers, not nice people at all,” he charged. “But you have to vote for me – you have no choice. You’re not gonna vote for Pocahontas [a reference to Elizabeth Warren], I can tell you that. You’re not gonna vote for the wealth tax. Yeah, let’s take 100% of your wealth away!

Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office earlier this year that “any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat – I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

He didn’t say originally to whom this would be “disloyal,” though later in front of a gaggle of reporters on the White House lawn he clarified,

In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people, and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” he said, “and only weak people would say anything other than that.

This year, in a speech before the Republican Jewish Coalition, Trump said that the recently reelected Benjamin Netanyahu was “your prime minister“. This implied that Jews are not or cannot be U.S. citizens, but we are actually citizens only of Israel.

So, any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat are both ignorant and disloyal to Israel, possibly to the United States as an ally of Israel, and by extension, to himself as an alleged defender of Israel.

The context of Trump’s charge developed as controversy swirled around first-term Representative Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn). In 2012 she tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

A few weeks later, she told an audience in D.C. that “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is O.K. to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

Confronted about this latter remark by her Democratic colleague, Nita Lowey, Omar replied:

I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committees.

Trump seems not to understand the irony in his attacks on Omar since we must chastise both Omar and Trump for invoking the centuries-old antisemitic trope of Jews allegedly having duel or multiple loyalties.

It goes back to Europe in the Middle Ages when the nobility and the larger citizenry accused Jews of isolating themselves and having no desire to integrate and hold allegiance to the state. Jews were blamed as national churches conducted massive campaigns, often brutal, to convert Jews to Christianity, and as monarchs forced Jews onto the poorest lands and from their countries entirely.

Trump, though, won’t settle by invoking the antisemitic trope of disloyalty or dual loyalties, but he goes so much further into the domain of Jews as cheap money-grubbers and as controllers of financial systems and of governments. This long-established libel gave populations throughout Europe justification for wide-scale attacks and government-sponsored pogroms against the Jewish people.

John O’Donnell, in a 1991 book about the former president of the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino, said Trump had told him: “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day.”

Before the Republican Jewish Coalition in December 2015, Trump gloated:

I’m a negotiator like you folks, we are negotiators … Is there anybody that doesn’t renegotiate deals in this room? This room negotiates them — perhaps more than any other room I’ve ever spoken in.

Trump also argued that the assembled Jews wouldn’t support him because he couldn’t be bought:

You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. Isn’t it crazy?

The Unite the Right rally, Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11 – 12, 2017 brought together white supremacists, members of the alt-right, neo-Confederates, neo-fascists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and far-right militias chanting “Jews Will Not Replace Us.” They killed a counter-protester by plowing a car into the crowd.

“I think there is blame on both sides,” said Trump about the Charlottesville, Virginia Unite the Right rally. “You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

He criticized “alt-left” groups that he claimed were “very, very violent.” He later stated that “There were very fine people on both sides.”

Trump has focused his venom on Jewish billionaire George Soros. He erroneously accused him of funding protesters of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and also suggested that Soros might have funded the refugee caravan from Central America.

This added to the conspiracy theory that Jews are bringing immigrants into the United States to replace white people (thus the “Jews will not replace us” chant of the neo-Nazi white nationalists at the Charlottesville rally).

The shooter of the horrific murders at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh killing 11 parishioners and wounding 6 others, including four brave police officers, blamed Jews for bringing in an invasion of nonwhite immigrants to the United States who will diminish and slaughter the white race.

The Washington establishment and the financial and media corporations that fund it exist for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself,

Stated Donald Trump in his rally speech in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 14, 2016.

He continued:

For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests…[i]t’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities….,” he said. “This is a conspiracy against you, the American people, and we cannot let this happen or continue. This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization itself.

Trump certainly has no general grasp the history, but he definitely understands how to use the propaganda of fascism to sway public opinion.

While his wife, Melania, finally admitted to plagiarizing the words of Michelle Obama in her speech before the delegates at the Republican National Convention in the summer of 2016, Donald will never admit to lifting sentiments and words verbatim from the notorious Protocols (Minutes) of a Meeting of the Learned Elders of Zion.

The Protocols was a fabricated antisemitic text dating from 1903 that was widely distributed by Russian Czarist forces to turn public opinion against a so-called “Jewish Revolution” for the purpose of convincing the populace that Jews were plotting to impose a conspiratorial international Jewish government.

It is the alleged minutes of a late 19th-century meeting where Jewish leaders planned to subvert the minds, morals, and cultures of non-Jews by controlling politicians, the press, and world economies for world domination. The Protocols were translated into many languages and circulated throughout the world.

During his Florida speech, Donald Trump succeeded in having his antisemitic leitmotiv dog whistle heard, since, among many of his ardent supporters, the racist white supremacist so-called “alt-right” received it loud and clear.

Former Ku Klux Klan leader and current racist radio host, David Duke, added his praise of Trump’s “incredible speech” on his radio show October 14, 2016, he charged:

Donald Trump had an incredible speech last night in West Palm Beach, maybe the strongest, most all out speech concerning the war that is being waged against us and the war that is being waged by the oligarchs who control the international banks and the globalists…. These Jewish supremacists and these Jewish radicals who have been dominating international banking, the financing of politics and leaders, bribing them in effect, the people who have controlled the media, the people who have controlled the political apparatus in so many countries, who have controlled much of the academia, much of the discourse, they’re crazy….They’re willing to risk World War III for their political objectives in the Middle East, in Israel, and elsewhere.

The white nationalist website, The Right Stuff, celebrated Trump’s Florida speech. Lawrence Murray wrote an article affirming that

somehow Trump manages to channel Goebbels and ‘Detroit Republicanism’ all at the same time.

Joseph Goebbels, Nazi minister for Propaganda and Public Education, wrote and spoke continually of an alleged “Jewish conspiracy” to undermine German culture and civilization itself. Speaking at the September 1935 Nazi Party Congress in Nuremberg, for example, Goebbels connected Bolshevism with international Jewry. He warned Nazi party members of a supposed international Jewish conspiracy to snuff out western civilization.

Toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump ran an ad portraying three rich Jew — then-Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and financier George Soros — with the narration denouncing “those who control the levers of power in Washington,” and the “global special interests” who “partner with these people who don’t have your good in mind.”

Donald Trump, during his campaign, tweeted a picture of Hillary Clinton with $100. bills and a six-pointed Star of David (Mogen David) evoking the age-old stereotype of Jews as money-grubbing cheats. The meme was also on a neo-Nazi website. Trump did not apologize, and he ultimately took the tweet down from his site.

Wayne Allyn Root, a far-right conspiracy theorist, asserted that Jews in Israel regard Trump as something akin to “the King of Israel” or “the second coming of God.” Does Root not realize that Jews do not believe in Jesus as the son of G*d or of a “second coming.”

Of course, Trump delighted in Root’s words, and only half-jokingly announced to a group of reporters that “I am the Chosen One.”

Though he talks about Jews, Trump rarely talks to us. He directs his comments to conservative Christian Evangelicals.

He is stirring up what Christians call “The Rapture” in which Armageddon will come in the area of Israel. Jews will be sacrificed so that “good Christians” will go forth to meet Jesus on the final judgment day. It is a cynical use of the Jewish people to conform to prophecy in the Christian testaments. Many of these people are known as “Christian Zionists.” They use Jews for their own supposed “purposes.”

It does not matter that Trump’s son-in-law is an orthodox Jew, that his daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism, and that he has Jewish grandchildren.

It does not matter that Trump has employed Jewish people and counts Jews among his friends.

What is clear, though, it that when anyone “uses” an already marginalized group to advance their own agendas or careers by tokenizing or feigning support, that itself is an act of oppression.

Donald Trump uses Jews, and by so doing, he demonstrates his hateful antisemitic bigotry by attempting to weaponize Jewish bodies!

p style=”text-align: center;”>◊♦◊

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—