Don’t Be Afraid of CHATGPT, It’s Just Another Innovation We’ll Learn to Love

As more and more people begin to experiment ChatGPT, we’re seeing a range of responses ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous, and that provide some insight into how we react to innovation.

At one end of the scale there’s a full-on panic: the New York City Department of Education has taken the decision to ban the use of ChatGPT by students and teachers; a pointless measure because there is no way to implement it. Similarly, the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML), one of the most important conferences on the subject, has said it will not accept ChatGPT-generated texts, unless the produced text is presented as a part of the paper’s experimental analysis. Again, another meaningless prohibition. Meanwhile, China, sticking to its usual line, forbids any media generation tool if it lacks a watermarking system to identify the origin of its production.

The sudden appearance and meteoric popularity of a fool-proof tool capable of writing texts that can convincingly impersonate a person is generating another iPhone moment, with an additional detail: it is available, for the time being without limitations, to anyone. But what we need to be asking ourselves is whether it makes sense to panic about a tool that will soon be as widespread as Excel.

The company has responded to the hysterical attacks from numerous academic institutions that it is working on incorporating digital watermarks, but the point is that such systems won’t work because they can be detected, and as happened with copy-protection systems, the analog hole makes it possible to simply type out ChatGPT copy and introduce a few superficial changes, an art form already perfectly mastered by generations of students who copy and paste text from Wikipedia or other online sources.

So, while some are striving to obtain more or less successful ChatGPT detectors like GPTZero, based on metrics such as perplexity and burstiness that differ between human writing and that of an algorithmic tool, or by educating teachers to recognize its features, the rest of us are instead coming to terms with the reality that tools like ChatGPT are not only here to stay, readily available for anyone to use, but that they are going to improve, a lot and very quickly, from being little more than inaccurate gimmicks and bullshit generators many see them as now, to performing at a very high level, comparable to that of an expert in virtually any subject. As I have pointed out in regard to other technologies, if we ever create a technology capable of replacing a teacher, I, as a very experienced teacher myself, would want to be among those working on it and with it, not one of those trying to ban it.

It’s understandable that ChatGPT and other similar language models might raise concerns about the potential for academic plagiarism. However, it’s important to remember that ChatGPT is just a tool and can be used for both good and bad purposes. It’s up to individuals to use it responsibly and ethically.

It’s also worth noting that while language models like ChatGPT are very good at generating human-like text, they are not a replacement for original thought and analysis. Students and researchers will still need to engage in critical thinking, research, and analysis in order to produce high-quality academic work.

Ultimately, it will be up to educators, institutions, and students themselves to ensure that ChatGPT and other language models are used in an ethical and responsible manner. This might involve setting guidelines for the appropriate use of these tools, as well as educating students about academic integrity and the importance of properly citing sources and giving credit to others for their work.

And if you still don’t get it, then you have a problem, especially since the three paragraphs preceding this one, as you can verify by clicking on the following link, were written by ChatGPT. I just added the links and the illustration. I doubt anybody noticed, unless they know that I don’t use the Oxford comma.

I’ll leave you to make your own mind up.

(En español, aquí)

Photo credit: iStock.com