An Open Letter to Those Who Have Been Cheated On

Dearest Wonderful You,

Have you ever experienced betrayal in a personal relationship?

Most of us have, unfortunately; from small(ish) breaches of trust (that time your brother borrowed your car without asking and scratched it) to the larger realms of financial or sexual indiscretions, our imperfect human selves attract other imperfect human selves and sometimes, maybe even often, manage to make a mess of it.

The husband that embezzled funds from his employer, the wife that hooked up with an old boyfriend at her college reunion—whether a deliberate, calculated action or a selfish mistake, the suffering of the partner will be no less real. Often there is shock, sometimes denial, but always pain. We can’t help but respond viscerally to the reality that someone we counted on and believed in let us down; abused and violated our trust.

We can’t help but feel victimized by the person who claimed to care, but then chose actions they knew would damage us profoundly. Permanently, it sometimes feels like. Yes, betrayal is the lowest depths of misery, to be sure.

So we throw ourselves the appropriate size pity-party and invite all of our friends; they RSVP with assurances that our soon-to-be ex is a monster of never-before-imagined proportions! We dine out on our misery and blame and vilify and disparage. And after we get that out of our systems, we have a critical choice to make:

Am I going to move on with my life and seek higher ground, or am I going to languish in the land of perpetual victimhood?

Now let’s look at this from a different perspective; we all have that friend who is our own personal “Moaning Myrtle”, the one who is so entrenched in their victimization that it is literally all they can talk about. The life of this person has become more about what others have done to them than what they are actually doing. And their complaints may be 100% legit but here’s the thing: we all understand that we can’t actually control the behavior of others, only our reaction to it.

So why are we allowing our precious lives to be hijacked by reacting when we could be creating and growing and moving on up?

While I am very sorry bad things have happened to you and me, I also accept that generally speaking it does actually take two to tango (in other words, you were participating in an unhealthy or dishonest dynamic previous to the “betrayal”) and also that even if we are somehow 100% innocent of collusion in regards to this, the reality is always that we have been given the gift of…well, REALITY. The reality that we were in an unhealthy or dishonest dynamic. The reality that there is undoubtedly something or someone better for us out there.

That’s actually not such awful news.

The reality is that betrayal does not occur in healthy, thriving relationships. Period, full stop. So you have either unearthed a truth and you need to roll up your sleeves and get to work as a team to repair the rift or you need to move on. But in either case, you will ultimately end up in a better situation.

UNLESS you insist on playing the victim. When you dig in your heels on the “he/she did me wrong” narrative, you are shooting yourself in the proverbial foot. Yes, you have to process it, but then understand you have been given a gift.

THAT’S RIGHT. The gift of clarity that the person/relationship was not operating in your best interests. Better to know than not know, don’t you agree?

And now you can make more productive and self-nurturing decisions moving forward. ESPECIALLY if you are willing to take some responsibility for sweeping your concerns or suspicions under the carpet or turning a blind eye to questionable behaviors in the past. If you own it, the chances of engaging with someone new in that same way are dramatically reduced.

The chances of forming a healthier, happier bond are greatly enhanced if you can say, I was a piece of what went down. Because instead of being a formless blob who was acted against, you were an active participant who will not go down that road again. You will not go down that road again because you know what it looks like and you know what it feels like.

It may look okay at first, but ultimately it feels AWFUL.

Honestly, people who have been betrayed and don’t devolve into a victim mindset are just about the most evolved on the planet in terms of relationships. They have learned the hard way not to ignore red flags. They have learned through open-heartedness never to undermine or abuse the love and trust of another.

It is only in betrayal that we realize how sacred trust is. It is only in betrayal that we can appreciate the full weight of our actions. It is only in betrayal that we can stop handing responsibility for our happiness to another.

So if you have been betrayed in a personal relationship and moved on, you are as good as it gets. You don’t expect perfection but you do understand the power of honesty. You appreciate the gift of vulnerability and would never consciously choose to violate it.

Betrayal is your badge of honor. You loved and “lost”, but instead of making it about how the other guy cheated, you made it about how you learned, the ways in which you grew and changed. You accepted the gift, not the wound, and now you are the kind of person everyone wants to be with…

Or, you are a victim.

Choose Wisely, Your Friend

