Don’t Be With Someone Who Does These 3 Things

I definitely want to be with someone who is ready to do anything to bring a smile to my face. Ultimately, everyone wants a perfect relationship but things don’t always go as planned.

What is your goal of life? Well, a lot of people would say that they want a lavish marriage and a life that brings a lot of happiness and moments of joy.

It is okay to dream of having this type of life, but at the end of the day, you cannot make the decision immediately and may like to pay attention to several things.

In case your boyfriend or girlfriend does these three things, you should not marry them. I suggest you quit the relationship and look for someone else (if possible).

Breaks Promises And Commitments

If your boyfriend or girlfriend does not keep promises and commitments, then they are not worth your time and affection.

You may forget or ignore it, but this is a really serious problem. If they can’t fulfill their promises now, then how would they keep you happy after marriage?

The only way to solve this problem is that you should sit with them and clarify things. You should make them understand that their abrupt behavior breaks your heart and that this is not going to work anymore.

Blatantly Demeans And Disrespects You

Having someone special in your life doesn’t mean you should allow them to disrespect or demean you. I strongly believe that there is no room for these kinds of behavior before and after the marriage.

If your partner is taking you for granted, disrespecting you and demeaning you constantly, then you should not give them another chance since you deserve to be respected and valued.

You just have to move on and let them feel bad in your absence. Maybe, they will regret it, but this is not the end of your life.

Causes Emotional And Mental Pain

Emotional and mental pain is far more serious than physical pain.

Once my husband slapped on my face, but I forgave him. Some days later, he did something that caused emotional pain. This was the time when I decided to leave him.

There is no need to tolerate these kinds of behavior. You must speak to them or leave them silently. It can be dangerous if you remain with someone who makes you mad once a while or leads you to an uncertain situation.

What do you do when your partner does not give you as much value as you actually deserve?

