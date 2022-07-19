Don’t Blow Your Chance: How to Make Sure Your Second Date Is a Success

First date anxiety sometimes prevents people from making a great first impression. Hopefully, you can go on a second date to make up for that. Picking the signs your date is dropping on the first date is vital. Grasping and interpreting these signs accurately means your second date will be a success.

I personally think there is no point in even thinking about a second date if you were bored with the first one. It is most likely that the second date would be even worse.

If you had a nice time and your companion texts you after the first date, it is an obvious sign that they are interested in you. This means that going on a second date may be a good option.

In the case of “online” dating second date, the parameters are slightly different. If on the first date you felt like the person you met was completely different from what they appeared to be online, it is a red flag. Trust me; you certainly do not want to be with someone who cannot show you their authentic self. In such a case, giving the second date a shot is futile.

When to Go on a Second Date?

The ideal waiting time for a second date is a few days or a week after the first one. However, this does not work well for everyone. My suggestion is to follow your heart. If you felt like your vibe matched with your date’s, then you can ask them out before the time span mentioned above.

In contrast, if you are unsure how you feel about the first date, giving yourself some time before jumping into a second date is alright. When you feel like wanting to see them again, you can set up a second date.

10 Things You Should Never Do on a Second Date

Do not think that just because you have landed a second date with the same person, your picture has been etched in their hearts. There is still a lot of figuring out to do before you both land in a relationship. Below are the 10 things you should never do on a second date that could blow up your chance once and forever.

1. Keep Talking Only About Yourself

No one wishes to be with someone who idolizes themselves. If instead of complimenting your date or asking questions about them, you only keep talking about yourself, you are blowing your chance.

2. Do Not Give Relationship Titles

The best second date advice is to go slow and enjoy the process. If you are already giving relationship titles, you are on the wrong path. You may seem desperate, and the other person can get uncomfortable with your fast pace.

3. Trying to Be “Right”

If your date feels their opinion has no value, they will likely never return after the second date. Do not be too demanding with your thoughts. Listen to their opinion and reach common ground. This shows that you are committed to wanting a relationship with them.

4. Moving Too Fast

Your date may still be figuring out a whole lot about you. In this case, if you propose, they may feel really uncomfortable. In the end, they may reject your proposal, and you would be left embarrassed. You can pop the question but at least not on the second date.

5. Weird Comments

Making jokes plays a helpful ice breaker for second date conversations. However, when those jokes or comments become uncomfortable, you might be reversing the tables for yourself.

6. Using Your Phone Too Much

The second date is all about getting to know each other. If you keep using your phone from time to time, your date may feel as if you are not interested in them. This can be nightmarish for every date.

7. Checking Out Other People

When you are checking out other people in front of your date, it is a clear sign of disinterest. This paints a nasty picture of you in their minds, and they might never want to talk to you again.

8. Talking About Exes

The second date advice that you should always bear in mind is to never talk about your exes in front of your date. This makes it seem like you are still stuck in your past. No one wants to be involved with someone who cannot escape their past.

9. Showing Up Late

No one likes to be kept waiting. If you show up late, you are indirectly disrespecting your date who has arrived on time.

10. Not Focusing On Your Appearance

Showing up to a date poorly dressed is the worst thing you can do. This is another sign of disinterest and can demean your date who spent a great time dressing up for you.

Questions to Ask on a Second Date

As mentioned earlier, a second date is all about getting to know your date well. Understanding their likes and dislikes is a vital part of a second date conversation. However, picking the right second date questions can be hard. You cannot be too personal nor too vague.

The best 2nd date ideas start at the base level. Start with asking about their favorite color or their favorite food. After every answer, compliment them or have a small conversation about it. This way, it would not seem like you are asking too many questions and would also keep the conversation moving simultaneously.

After The Second Date, What Now?

The level of familiarity after a second date usually increases between the two people. This means that the other person would now be even more comfortable and interested in texting with you.

Immediately after the second date, you must text your date and ask them if they reached their house safely. Tell them that you had a wonderful time with them and set the base for texting.

You can then keep up the occasional texting checking up on them from time to time, and do not let the sparks die. In the time between the second and third date, keep putting in effort and make them feel valued.

Conclusion

Dating is never easy. You can always say or do something that can either totally mess up your date or win your date’s heart. In the end, your great asset is yourself. Rely on yourself and give it your best shot. If it is meant for you, it will stay.

Shutterstock image