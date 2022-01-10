Don’t Follow Your Husband if You Don’t Really Want To Know What (Or Who) He’s Doing — I Did

An armed security guard emerged from the notoriously private Colombian-style dungeon ahead, as its massive iron gate slid to the right. The armed guard waved one of the Bentley clones toward the gate, and with a sharp turn, my husband’s profile vanished into the hacienda-castle-hybrid.

Wow. Let’s unpack this:

My husband isn’t scheduled to return from his trip until tonight. So, he lied to me — what’s new? He’s never made a mention of doing business with any families on Bayside (other than Flavia’s), let alone the most infamous of them all. The only people rumored to live in that house are a missing fugitive’s depressed wife and reclusive adult children. Why in the world would my husband be visiting — or cutting a deal with — any of them?

A vibration in my lap at least assuaged one fear: Hubby’s ex-fiancé — (who’d left for the airport the same day as his “business” departure) isn’t in the car with him. While she isn’t currently blowing my husband in that Bayside neighbor’s dungeon (or in the back of our Bentley), she may be screwing him in a very different way — and he may not have a clue…

…

Blunts don’t lie

The bell icon burst onto my pulsating phone’s screen, accompanied by the now-familiar Ring alert: “There is motion at your Front Door.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Well, it isn’t my front door, but it may as well be, since my husband’s name is on the title for the rear unit duplex (where my mom and Craig reside as tenants).

Even with the camera’s downward angle and limited scope, I could instantly identify the two tall, lanky stoners passing through — with or without the pineapple logos and unmistakable tickers on their blunt-repping hoodies. Most Corona del Mar millionaires don’t look like emaciated skater boys with bloodshot afterparty eyes; I know the two who perpetually do.

I tapped the speaker icon as the fourth bony leg in oversized athletic pants disappeared to the right, towards the front unit — the one housing my husband’s mistress. Their crinkling pants against the wind and the white noise of surrounding construction all but drowned out their distant greeting:

“Hey Michelle.”

A faint, but unmistakable female voice beckoned them inside, right when the video and audio disappeared entirely. I hit “retry”, but a new notification graced the app:

“Your iPhone has a poor connection.”

No, it doesn’t…

This wasn’t a WiFi problem, but one worthy of an even graver panic spiral: The app detached itself entirely from the camera and the address.

Does my husband know I’ve been subtly (or not-so-subtly…) monitoring the property — his property (some would call that a thoughtful safety measure), as well as keeping tabs on the mistress’s front unit? Would he really disconnect Ring without telling me, rather than confront what could look to him like suspicious surveillance? Or, did the mistress in the front alert him — or tamper with the Ring device herself…?

If you have a guilty conscience, it doesn’t matter if you’re right or wrong, you’re bound to talk yourself into perpetual paranoia until you come clean. Luckily, sometimes reality proves your hunches faulty — or at least kicks the paranoia a few feet down the road. In my case, Jeff Bezos was my unlikely savior in the form of a breaking news alert flashing across the screen:

“Amazon server outage caused problems for Alexa, Ring, Disney Plus, and deliveries…”

The bright side: My husband — and his mistress — haven’t stumbled upon my duplex-surveilling obsession and attempted to intervene — at least, not yet.

The dark side: The timely outage erupted mid-eavesdrop, and I doubt the servers will restore the clipped audio between the stoners and Michelle — my husband’s ex-fiancé.

Thus, the question remains: Why in the world are those two new money stoners — who already snubbed my husband’s attempted greeting at the local athlete’s charity event the other month — approaching his mistress’s duplex at all? Further, why is Michelle — Hubby’s ex-fiancé — there with them?

Is Michelle hooking up with — or doing some deal with — the stoner millionaires in my husband’s property?

Or is this some strange double-date…or business date?

Is Hubby’s mistress in on the deal (or the date)?

Is my husband in on it, too? Or aware of anything at all?

I’m almost tempted to warn him — but then again, when he’s the one screwing around with these two employee-fling-hybrids (and keeping me ten arms’ lengths away from his own business dealings), it doesn’t quite seem reciprocal, warranted, or really appropriate.

But wouldn’t that be karma? If the women he’s been pitting against each other, two-timing, and screwing behind my back (not very well) end up colluding on under-the-table revenge deals without him? That’s probably my paranoid imagination running away with itself…or there’s a slim chance I’m accidentally right? That’d be wild.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you only knew…

“Excuse me?”

My daughter’s jaded pupils clung to the screen below her, deadpan upon her announcement. Pardon my prudence, but a newly minted 16-year-old booking a Christmas vacation flight to Cabo with her 24-year-old unofficial boyfriend (who’s also an intern-employee of my husband’s) sounds dangerous, irresponsible, and maybe even borderline illegal (at least in this country).

Before I could protest (which I believe some call “parenting”), she chucked the dagger I least expected — and one I could hardly refute or contest:

“If you say no, I’m sure dad would love to hear about your secret boyfriends. Great Christmas dinner convo, right?”

She finally looked up from her phone, nodded to the man walking away from our car, then bored her pupils into mine before returning to the screen in her lap and completing her icy threat.

“…so I think we both get what we want here.”

You know that moment when you realize the child you’ve raised for a decade and a half has absorbed 99% of her moral compass — and negotiation strategy — from her father, not you? This was that moment, and behind the teenage mask, sat the worst of my husband, perpetually remorseless and above all reproach.

To be clear, she’s wrong. There is no secret lover (on my end), but disputing the evidence she cast my way would mean prematurely tipping my hand — and castrating her father’s reputation in plain sight. That isn’t something I’m willing to do…yet.

The “evidence”?

She overheard a male voice answer a call I’d made from the bedroom: Likely my PI.

Her friend saw me on a “secret date” at The Montage in Laguna Beach: It had to be my husband’s “disgruntled ex-employee” — who’d invited me for a warning debrief (whose premonitions have since come true…).

The man walking away right now — and the fact that I’d frantically rushed her into the car and kept my conversation with him quick and private: There’s really no way to explain Michelle’s ex-husband’s unexpected ambush to my daughter — or the fact that I’d be meeting him again…

Some battles aren’t worth fighting; not when you’re waging a much larger war ahead. If only she knew half of my supposed transgressions were done in the aim of protecting her — her reputation, her relationships, her family, and her inheritance. I guess that’s too much to ask of a 16-year-old. Why should she see the good in people when she’s been trained to sniff out the bad — and stockpile it as leverage? Then again, isn’t that what I’ve been doing, too…?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A threesome you can appreciate

“If they don’t take this offer, we have to pull the listing. My houses do not sit for more than 30 days — not in this market, not in that location…”

The realtor’s words echoed in my brain as I approached the Corona del Mar (CDM) duplex, my dad giddily bouncing along to the radio’s Christmas playlist from the passenger’s seat. I don’t always chauffer my dad to his canine custody sessions with my mom and Craig (her platonic male roommate), but today it was decision time: Either my parents accept (or counter) one of the over-asking offers on their Dana Point home, or their realtor is hell-bent on taking it off the market — and rightfully so.

My mom is largely on board, but since the Thanksgiving day showdown (you-know-what measuring contest) with Craig, my dad has become increasingly obstinate. Apparently, living in our guest suite — with unlimited access to our kitchen, pool, and gated community’s sprawling amenities — isn’t quite “doing it” for him. Which, to be honest, is fine, as this living arrangement was temporary from the get-go…

He’s out for one thing only: Rufus. If my mom’s unwilling to hand over full custody during this pre-divorce separation, he’s fighting back with a home-selling stalemate, spiting himself with each offer they ignore or reject.

So, a supervised playdate is where we’re at — which is a slight improvement over his trespassing attempt that alerted my “Ring” app to the second neighborhood shouting match to grace Marigold Avenue in the last 10 days.

“Rufus! …You.”

Craig opened the door to Rufus’s floundering paws, received by my dad’s high-pitched coos, who then cast a dirty look back to Craig.

I didn’t just come here to supervise; Craig had an idea — or a proposal of sorts — that he wanted to run by me. Before he could step outside the door’s front gate, my parents’ bickering shrieks cascaded down the stairway.

“Are you an idiot? We take the offer! It’s $1.395M — that’s 95k OVER asking.”

“Give me back my dog!”

Thank goodness for sound-proof glass; the second he shut the front door and stepped into the side alley, their voices disappeared.

“Is that going to get any better?”

Craig searched my face earnestly, gesturing back at the door (and my brawling parents upstairs). There’s no point in my lying.

“Honestly?”

He didn’t need to hear the truth; he already knew.

“Okay, then I think I might have a cool idea. No guarantee — but if it’s doable, could be really smart…”

Craig beckoned me around to the garage and began unveiling the least likely offer I’d ever expect to escape his mouth:

“What if your dad lived here?”

No matter how awkward, dysfunctional, or erratic your aging, adulterous (possibly dementia-plagued) parent might be, you don’t usually get gold star brownie points for sequestering them into a 9-by-18 one-car garage in their old age. It just doesn’t exactly scream “daughter of the year” — not that I was in the running for that, or anything, but still…

“It’s called a JADU, and if we get it permitted, it could add at least a few hundred thousand to the immediate property value. Long-term? More like $500k to a mil, maybe $1.3 even, depending on price appreciation. And since it’s already got the carport and ample street parking, it’s kind of a no-brainer — ”

Craig isn’t a realtor or a home flipper, but he is a mortgage broker, a far-from-traditional renter, and the least pretentious-looking landlord you’ll ever meet. And he loves a good deal — hence why he’s willing to bunk up with my mom, renting from my husband, while leasing out his other three CDM properties. And apparently, he’s of the refreshing mindset that a deal can be win-win-win (or so he thinks).

His proposal:

He inks a deal with my husband, whereby he fronts the money for the permitted garage renovation, in exchange for proportional (on a square footage basis) equity in the duplex.

We spend the next six months or so getting the garage permitted and renovated for my dad to live in — who would then start paying rent to my husband (decreasing Craig’s and my mom’s respective rent portions).

In the future, if my dad moves out, Craig can be the landlord to rent out the garage — and offer my husband a 30/70 rental income split (which might not blow Hubby’s mind, but he’d still appreciate the free passive pocket change).

If or when my husband sells the duplex in the future, he’ll enjoy a higher price-per-square-foot (since it will be a nicely renovated 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath, with a few more bells and whistles), and Craig will recoup his investment many times over in the post-sale distribution of his liquidated equity.

Win #1: My dad gets to live with Rufus — and out of my hair.

Win #2: My mom gets to finally sell their house and enjoy her comfortable nest egg — whether or not she continues to shack up with Craig and my dad longer-term.

Win #3: Craig — and my husband — and maybe I? — get to enjoy a nice bump to the CDM duplex’s property value.

The downside? There isn’t one. How often does that happen in any deal ever?

That said, this all hinges on a clean-cut deal with my husband — and that’s something I wouldn’t quite vouch for…

…

I’ll be on a yacht that day

I swerved across the double-yellow lines, left onto Carnation Avenue, and spun the tightest U-turn back onto Bayside, racing towards the fugitive’s iron-clad dungeon (and my husband inside). The harbor and its row of yacht clubs and oceanfront homes all blurred together as I slid into the (non-gated, despite its 8-figure price tag) estate’s stone driveway.

Please be home.

I don’t usually trespass — or ring doorbells unannounced. But this felt like an exception — or an emergency. At the least, I had to try to talk to the one person who might have some insights… And given the extent of my tech-challenged (yet still effective) surveillance, I don’t think this is a conversation to be had over the phone, text, or with any tap-able devices present.

I rang again, praying to hear Flavia’s voice through the security intercom. Nothing. Maybe it’s broken…

But her cameras surely aren’t: Before I could send over a text, Flavia’s boobs burst onto my screen via Facetime. The chaotic wind, waves, and her unruly platinum hair made any meaningful conversation next to impossible.

“Sorry, we’re on the boat!”

That much I’d gathered.

“But you can come over tomorrow! Oh, I meant to tell you, we’re doing the Christmas parade. If you want to come on our yacht?”

Before I could respond, her pantry product millionaire husband entered the frame with a jovial wave and some indecipherable greeting or invitation. Getting Flavia alone definitely wasn’t going to happen over this Facetime call — but it will soon.

Forget? I don’t think I could.

If my husband is doing deals with the local fugitive’s family, is it really my place — or in my best interest — to go snooping? Why stick my neck out for someone who might strangle it in the divorce proceedings?

If your husband is cheating on you and keeping you in the dark about sketchy under-the-counter business deals — and financial manipulation — should you still warn him if you suspect he’s being double-crossed? As a scorned soon-to-be-ex-wife, where does loyalty end and revenge begin?

Am I supposed to admit — or accept — that my teenage daughter is just as cold-blooded and conniving as her father? Even mobsters spare their family, right?

Does Craig’s proposal put him in my husband’s line of fire — and compromise the one untainted relationship I have?

I don’t know the answers to all those questions, but I do know one thing: If you look for trouble, you’ll find it. There is a silver lining, though: The devil you know may be magnitudes sweeter than the devil you don’t — yet.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***