Don’t Fool Yourself With an Inauthentic Relationship

If you are reading this right now, you are probably one of those people who give themselves to love regardless of the cons and obstacles, and now you cannot get that love out of your head.

Inauthentic love is what we receive from people around us when we do the things they want or like, meaning we fail to act authentically and just want to gain attention even when we have to transform ourselves fully.

If you let this situation happen, you won’t notice when that person takes advantage of you, and you may even be unimaginable to even suspect it, but it happens more often than you think.

In case you are clinging to a toxic relationship and cannot notice it, you might ruin your own personality and would end up getting no results. Do not be fooled, open your eyes. Try to detect these mistakes that you are likely to be making.

Learned Helplessness

If you think you do too much without receiving recognition or you believe that your great efforts will not bear fruit, you are working for the wrong person.

Let me explain a very simple reason. Human beings can rarely assess the level of control they have over their environment. This is why happens to our relationships. We don’t usually notice when someone takes advantage of our love and affection and we don’t receive the compensation we deserve. You must be cautious about your social environment.

Cognitive Dissonance

This type of relationship occurs when you don’t feel comfortable with what you say. If you say this to someone special.

I Love You

And you don’t really feel that person, it is a clear sign that you are having an inauthentic relationship.

The basis of any type of relationship is trust. If you feel comfortable with the other person, you should stop thinking that you will have doubts after saying something as deep as I Love You.

We advise you to clarify your doubts; if you do not do something about it, you will always feel guilty about saying things that you really do not feel.

The Principle Of Sunk Cost

If your relationship does not work as you are expecting, don’t be afraid to start a new one from the beginning. I can understand that you are afraid to invest time in a person again, but if this person only consumes time, feelings and money, you will feel as if you were sinking in the middle of the sea, so be careful.

You deserve a person who has the initiative to start a new and better relationship with you, but you will never know if that person wants to give back everything you invest with them.

The Myth Of Arrival

If you are the type of person who usually justifies a bad attitude just because “better times will come,” let me tell you that this type of attitude is not acceptable in a relationship. You can’t justify the attitude you are not ready to accept. All people are different, but being in a relationship does not give you the right to act in an impulsive manner. It is a type of attitude that will affect everyone in the long run.

We all have good and bad facets, but something we all share is the ability to improve ourselves as humans. Let’s focus on being much better today than we were yesterday.

What do you say about this?

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: shutterstock.com