Don’t Go Looking For Love ❤️

Don’t go looking for love
It doesn’t live outside of you
It lives in the depths of your heart
It shows in everything you do
Don’t chat up too many matches
In your buffet of dating apps
Their algorithm wants to keep you
Addicted to them in your time-gaps
Don’t look for a relationship
Until you have one with yourself
Keep that dream alive, paint a picture
And put it on your shelf
Don’t look for acceptance from others
First, accept the parts you disown
Revisit your vision on that shelf
Until you form a belief you own
Don’t ask “What will I get?
Instead ask “What do I bring?”
It’s going to be a party of two
It takes two to tango or swing
Don’t go on a date before
You figure out what you want
Heal your hurts from your past
Make peace with memories that haunt
Don’t expect a connection with others
Connection with yourself is the key
Not every door you knock will open
Don’t be the onlooker who can’t see
Don’t look for a relationship
If what you want is a companion
A relationship asks for a lot more
Like loyalty, love, and communication
Don’t follow sexy dating gurus
If they don’t show who they’re with
Don’t overanalyze meaningless texts
Instant chemistry is a myth
Don’t hide behind a screen
When a personal touch is called for
Years of texting mean nothing
Trust face-to-face interaction more
Don’t go chasing people
Make space for the right one
Don’t worry about being liked
Don’t fit in to other’s idea of fun
Don’t go on coffee dates
Sitting across the table taking interviews
Become the best candidate
Go on walks with breathtaking views
Don’t have drinks and dinner
Save that stuff for later
Don’t chase exploration of chemistry
By having sex, then becoming a man-hater?
Don’t ask “Where are you from?”
And “So, what do you do?
Talk about your passion and find out theirs
Suss out the values common between you.
Don’t question your status “What are we?”
You will know without a doubt
A man who wants to be with you
Will make it obvious when you hang out
…
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash