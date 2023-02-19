Don’t Go Looking For Love ❤️

Don’t go looking for love

It doesn’t live outside of you

It lives in the depths of your heart

It shows in everything you do

Don’t chat up too many matches

In your buffet of dating apps

Their algorithm wants to keep you

Addicted to them in your time-gaps

Don’t look for a relationship

Until you have one with yourself

Keep that dream alive, paint a picture

And put it on your shelf

Don’t look for acceptance from others

First, accept the parts you disown

Revisit your vision on that shelf

Until you form a belief you own

Don’t ask “What will I get?

Instead ask “What do I bring?”

It’s going to be a party of two

It takes two to tango or swing

Don’t go on a date before

You figure out what you want

Heal your hurts from your past

Make peace with memories that haunt

Don’t expect a connection with others

Connection with yourself is the key

Not every door you knock will open

Don’t be the onlooker who can’t see

Don’t look for a relationship

If what you want is a companion

A relationship asks for a lot more

Like loyalty, love, and communication

Don’t follow sexy dating gurus

If they don’t show who they’re with

Don’t overanalyze meaningless texts

Instant chemistry is a myth

Don’t hide behind a screen

When a personal touch is called for

Years of texting mean nothing

Trust face-to-face interaction more

Don’t go chasing people

Make space for the right one

Don’t worry about being liked

Don’t fit in to other’s idea of fun

Don’t go on coffee dates

Sitting across the table taking interviews

Become the best candidate

Go on walks with breathtaking views

Don’t have drinks and dinner

Save that stuff for later

Don’t chase exploration of chemistry

By having sex, then becoming a man-hater?

Don’t ask “Where are you from?”

And “So, what do you do?

Talk about your passion and find out theirs

Suss out the values common between you.

Don’t question your status “What are we?”

You will know without a doubt

A man who wants to be with you

Will make it obvious when you hang out

…

