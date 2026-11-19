That’s the thing about chemistry. It makes you feel like you know someone long before you actually do.

A few wonderful evenings, some excellent kissing, and you imagine a future with a man you have never seen in a bad mood.

Chemistry tells you that you want to be close to someone. It cannot tell you what being close to them will cost you.

And once we really like someone, we are excellent at explaining away the things we don’t like about them.

Before we caught feelings, we were very clear about what we wouldn’t tolerate. Now we are defending behaviour we would tell our friends to run away from.

I have done it.

I have spent more time trying to understand man’s behavior than asking myself why I was putting up with it.

And I know people have their reasons. Their childhoods, their exes and betrayals, things they have been through that I know nothing about. Nobody enters a relationship untouched.

I have compassion for that.

But understanding why someone hurts you doesn’t make it hurt less.

I can understand why you disappear when things get difficult. I still have to be the person you disappear on.

I can understand why closeness scares you, and why apologizing feels like weakness. I still have to deal with what happens when you act from that fear.

Love is not the only thing a relationship asks of us.

Someone can genuinely love you and still not know how to love you well.

They can miss you and think about you constantly. They can see a future with you. And still lie when the truth is uncomfortable. Or shut down when you need to talk.

They can have beautiful intentions and repeat patterns that make the relationship difficult.

They can love you and hurt you.

It took me a long time to understand that these two things do not cancel each other out.

Love doesn’t magically make someone honest, considerate, or capable of handling conflict.

Those are skills.

And like most skills, they require practice.

Being good at making someone fall in love with you is not the same as being good at loving them.

I used to think that if the feelings were strong enough, we would figure out the rest.

Now I am much more interested in the rest.

Eventually, the butterflies have to buy groceries.

Early dating tells you very little about real life.

You are both on your best behavior. You choose the nice restaurant, tell your best stories, and remember to ask follow-up questions.

You drive across town, across counties, occasionally across your better judgment.

Nobody discusses whose turn it is to clean the bathroom. Nobody has a headache, a deadline, and a mother who has called four times.

You are too busy touching each other’s knees under the table.

But eventually, the man who ordered the perfect wine is going to be standing beside you in a supermarket looking for oat milk.

And I want to know what happens when they run out.

Does he laugh and suggest something else? Or does a minor inconvenience become everybody’s problem?

I am not exactly a delight all the time, either. I get impatient, moody, and considerably less charming than I was on our first date.

Yet, there is a difference between having a bad day and making everybody else suffer through it.

And that difference is harder to ignore when you share a home, a mortgage, a life.

I used to fall for passion. Now I care more about how someone handles frustration.

Can he disagree with me without trying to win? Can he be upset without taking it out on me?

I don’t need someone who never gets angry. (That would be an unreasonable expectation to place on another human being)

I am interested in someone who doesn’t treat being upset as a free pass to behave however he likes.

Because no matter the chemistry, you are eventually going to spend a lot more time dealing with someone’s habits than admiring their cheekbones.

And some habits are far more attractive than others.

Habits Worth Falling For

1. What happens when you say no.

Anyone can be lovely when they get their way. I am more interested in what happens when they don’t. When you disagree or change your mind, can they accept it without making you feel guilty? Do they respect your boundaries even when those boundaries inconvenience them?

2. Whether he can admit he is wrong.

You will misunderstand each other. Say something stupid. Hurt each other’s feelings. That’s life. Can you come back together afterward? Some people would rather spend forty minutes explaining why they weren’t technically wrong than admit they hurt you.

A man who can say, “I was wrong. I’m sorry,” without needing to be cross-examined?

Take my clothes off.

I am joking.

Mostly.

3. Whether he does what he says he will do.

Flowers are lovely. Surprise weekends away? Absolutely. But I am also attracted to someone who calls when he says he will. Who remembers something important to me. Who lets me know when plans change instead of leaving me wondering.

I never thought I would find basic reliability so attractive, but here we are.

4. How he treats people he doesn’t need to impress.

Watch how he speaks to the waiter when the order is wrong. Or how he talks about someone who isn’t there to defend themselves. Anyone can be lovely when they are trying to win you over. I want to know who you are when there is nothing to gain.

5. Can you be boring together? (Not bored by each other. Boring together.)

Can you go grocery shopping, cook dinner, watch something ridiculous, and have a genuinely good time? Because life isn’t one long romantic weekend. There are emails. Dental appointments. Taxes. Laundry. And if you plan to spend years with someone, you had better like the person you do absolutely nothing with.

6. How he responds to your success. Pay attention to this one, ladies.

Some men absolutely love an ambitious woman. Until her ambition starts paying better than theirs.

I want someone who can be genuinely happy for my success without making the moment about him. Find someone who looks at you doing well and thinks, That’s my girl. Not someone you have to make yourself smaller around so he can feel bigger.

7. Whether he tells the truth when lying would be easier.

Anyone can be honest when the truth makes them look good. But what happens when it doesn’t? I am curious whether he can admit he messed up before I have to find out for myself.

8. Whether his habits match the future he is promising.

Oh, I love a man with a beautiful vision for the future. The house. The holidays. The peaceful Sunday mornings. But what is he actually doing to make any of it happen? I have met men who could describe our future together in extraordinary detail but couldn’t organize groceries for dinner. And somehow, I was supposed to believe the house and children would be easier. You cannot build a life with someone’s potential. You have to live with their habits.