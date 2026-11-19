I have excellent taste in chemistry.
Unfortunately, chemistry has not always had excellent taste in men.
You can know exactly what you want. Have standards. Spot the red flags, green ones, and all the psychological terminology the internet has beaten into us.
You have learned from your mistakes. (You are a sensible adult, for God’s sake.)
Then someone comes along with a nice smile, a velvety voice, and a rare sense of humour, and a few days later, you are smiling at your phone like an idiot.
So much for personal development.
I have been so impressed by how well I got along with someone that I forgot to investigate whether he was actually any good at being in a relationship.
He was smart. He got my jokes. Six hours together wasn’t nearly enough.
Did I know what he was like when he was angry? Could he admit he was wrong? What happened when he didn’t get his way?
Of course not.
But we had the same sense of humour.
So I figured we would be fine.
That’s the thing about chemistry. It makes you feel like you know someone long before you actually do.
A few wonderful evenings, some excellent kissing, and you imagine a future with a man you have never seen in a bad mood.
Chemistry tells you that you want to be close to someone. It cannot tell you what being close to them will cost you.
And once we really like someone, we are excellent at explaining away the things we don’t like about them.
Before we caught feelings, we were very clear about what we wouldn’t tolerate. Now we are defending behaviour we would tell our friends to run away from.
I have done it.
I have spent more time trying to understand man’s behavior than asking myself why I was putting up with it.
And I know people have their reasons. Their childhoods, their exes and betrayals, things they have been through that I know nothing about. Nobody enters a relationship untouched.
I have compassion for that.
But understanding why someone hurts you doesn’t make it hurt less.
I can understand why you disappear when things get difficult. I still have to be the person you disappear on.
I can understand why closeness scares you, and why apologizing feels like weakness. I still have to deal with what happens when you act from that fear.
Love is not the only thing a relationship asks of us.
Someone can genuinely love you and still not know how to love you well.
They can miss you and think about you constantly. They can see a future with you. And still lie when the truth is uncomfortable. Or shut down when you need to talk.
They can have beautiful intentions and repeat patterns that make the relationship difficult.
They can love you and hurt you.
It took me a long time to understand that these two things do not cancel each other out.
Love doesn’t magically make someone honest, considerate, or capable of handling conflict.
Those are skills.
And like most skills, they require practice.
Being good at making someone fall in love with you is not the same as being good at loving them.
I used to think that if the feelings were strong enough, we would figure out the rest.
Now I am much more interested in the rest.
Eventually, the butterflies have to buy groceries.
Early dating tells you very little about real life.
You are both on your best behavior. You choose the nice restaurant, tell your best stories, and remember to ask follow-up questions.
You drive across town, across counties, occasionally across your better judgment.
Nobody discusses whose turn it is to clean the bathroom. Nobody has a headache, a deadline, and a mother who has called four times.
You are too busy touching each other’s knees under the table.
But eventually, the man who ordered the perfect wine is going to be standing beside you in a supermarket looking for oat milk.
And I want to know what happens when they run out.
Does he laugh and suggest something else? Or does a minor inconvenience become everybody’s problem?
I am not exactly a delight all the time, either. I get impatient, moody, and considerably less charming than I was on our first date.
Yet, there is a difference between having a bad day and making everybody else suffer through it.
And that difference is harder to ignore when you share a home, a mortgage, a life.
I used to fall for passion. Now I care more about how someone handles frustration.
Can he disagree with me without trying to win?
Can he be upset without taking it out on me?
I don’t need someone who never gets angry. (That would be an unreasonable expectation to place on another human being)
I am interested in someone who doesn’t treat being upset as a free pass to behave however he likes.
Because no matter the chemistry, you are eventually going to spend a lot more time dealing with someone’s habits than admiring their cheekbones.
And some habits are far more attractive than others.
Habits Worth Falling For
1. What happens when you say no.
Anyone can be lovely when they get their way. I am more interested in what happens when they don’t. When you disagree or change your mind, can they accept it without making you feel guilty? Do they respect your boundaries even when those boundaries inconvenience them?
2. Whether he can admit he is wrong.
You will misunderstand each other. Say something stupid. Hurt each other’s feelings. That’s life. Can you come back together afterward? Some people would rather spend forty minutes explaining why they weren’t technically wrong than admit they hurt you.
A man who can say, “I was wrong. I’m sorry,” without needing to be cross-examined?
Take my clothes off.
I am joking.
Mostly.
3. Whether he does what he says he will do.
Flowers are lovely. Surprise weekends away? Absolutely. But I am also attracted to someone who calls when he says he will. Who remembers something important to me. Who lets me know when plans change instead of leaving me wondering.
I never thought I would find basic reliability so attractive, but here we are.
4. How he treats people he doesn’t need to impress.
Watch how he speaks to the waiter when the order is wrong. Or how he talks about someone who isn’t there to defend themselves. Anyone can be lovely when they are trying to win you over. I want to know who you are when there is nothing to gain.
5. Can you be boring together? (Not bored by each other. Boring together.)
Can you go grocery shopping, cook dinner, watch something ridiculous, and have a genuinely good time? Because life isn’t one long romantic weekend. There are emails. Dental appointments. Taxes. Laundry. And if you plan to spend years with someone, you had better like the person you do absolutely nothing with.
6. How he responds to your success. Pay attention to this one, ladies.
Some men absolutely love an ambitious woman.
Until her ambition starts paying better than theirs.
I want someone who can be genuinely happy for my success without making the moment about him. Find someone who looks at you doing well and thinks, That’s my girl. Not someone you have to make yourself smaller around so he can feel bigger.
7. Whether he tells the truth when lying would be easier.
Anyone can be honest when the truth makes them look good. But what happens when it doesn’t? I am curious whether he can admit he messed up before I have to find out for myself.
8. Whether his habits match the future he is promising.
Oh, I love a man with a beautiful vision for the future. The house. The holidays. The peaceful Sunday mornings. But what is he actually doing to make any of it happen? I have met men who could describe our future together in extraordinary detail but couldn’t organize groceries for dinner. And somehow, I was supposed to believe the house and children would be easier. You cannot build a life with someone’s potential. You have to live with their habits.
Before anyone turns this into a checklist and rejects a great guy because he forgot to call on a Monday, a small disclaimer.
Nobody gets it right all the time.
People get tired. We say stupid things. We forget important dates. Occasionally, we behave like absolute children.
I certainly have.
Am I always a delight when someone points out that I am wrong?
Let’s not get carried away.
I have bad days. I can turn words into weapons. I know exactly where to aim when I am hurt.
It is very convenient to make a list of qualities we want in another person without asking whether we bring any of them to the table ourselves.
I want someone who communicates clearly.
Do I?
I want someone who doesn’t withdraw whenever they are upset.
Have I ever gone quiet because silence felt easier than saying what was actually wrong?
I want someone who can apologise.
Am I particularly graceful about being wrong?
Probably not.
And it is worth remembering before we demand another person for qualities we are still learning how to practice ourselves.
None of this means I want to fall in love any less.
Flirt. Go on the dates. Stay up until three in the morning talking. Kiss the person you have been thinking about all week.
Enjoy the beginning. It is one of the great pleasures of being alive.
Just remember that falling in love with someone and building a life with them are not the same thing.
People do grow. They change. I have changed, too. But you still have to live with the person standing in front of you now.
Eventually, there will be groceries to buy, bills to pay, and mornings when neither of you is charming. I would like to still fancy the person standing beside me when all of that happens.
So yes, make me laugh.
Flirt with me shamelessly.
Kiss me like you have been thinking about it all day.
I will enjoy every moment of it.
But I also want to know what happens when I disagree with you. When life doesn’t go your way. When I am tired or not especially fun to be around.
I already know you can make my heart race.
I want to know whether I can trust you with the rest of me.
And I hope you can trust me with the rest of you.
I wrote The Empath’s Relationship Guide: How to Stop Choosing Emotionally Unavailable People and Start Choosing Yourself.
You might need this book if:
• You keep falling for emotionally unavailable people
• You see potential instead of patterns
• You confuse being needed with being loved
• You stay because you understand why they act that way
• You leave relationships feeling emotionally exhausted
I spent months writing the guide I wish I’d had years ago.
It is finally out.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Vitaly Gariev On Unsplash