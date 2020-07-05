Don’t Leave Persons With Disability Behind When Triaging Medical Scarcity

I have nightmares, whether asleep or awake — as do we all as we endure the trials of the pandemic. Will it strike us, our families or friends? Who will get sick, very sick or die? Will we or our loved ones be alone as the disease does its worst, and will we or those we care about, die alone?

It’s less the social isolation that weighs on us as the fear of being isolated from those we love — in illness and in death.

Mothers of children with significant mental or cognitive disability add to these fears another set of fears. The fear that if their child gets ill and needs hospitalization, the outcome is almost certain to be tragic, especially if triage is imposed.

The Trump administration, in response to some state protocols for rationing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, released a statement recently declaring that no one should be denied treatment because of a disability. We already know that discrimination against people with disabilities violates the law as set down by the Americans with Disability Act of 1990. Nevertheless, the administration’s declaration came in response to state triage protocols, such Alabama’s, that explicitly state that intellectual or cognitive disabilities disqualify a person from treatment when scarce medical resources need to be rationed.

I am the mother of a woman who, were she to get sick, would not be treated under Alabama-like exclusions. She is cognitively disabled, so much so that her physicians said she has “no measurable IQ.” Yet she lights up my life and those who get to know her.

Her calm steady loveliness makes the world itself a more beautiful place. She loves her life, which is filled with music, love and joy. The fact that she cannot speak, cannot walk unassisted, cannot dress or feed or toilet herself does not give her any less of a right to be in this world, to be respected, accorded dignity and given the same level of care as another, even in a pandemic such as the one we face.

I fear triage, despite the ADA and the Trump administration’s declaration. In fact, I fear hospitalization even without triage protocols.

A person such as my daughter, and many with intellectual disabilities — especially those that are the result of a genetic syndrome — often have medical fragilities. Most doctors and nurses know little about the complexities of a person such as her. And in the context of a pandemic, where they are overwhelmed, understaffed and exhausted, one cannot expect that they will take the time to understand how to care for her. For example, how COVID-19 might affect her epilepsy or whether medications they supply interact with her multiple seizure medications; how their instruction to “turn over” or “take a deep breath” cannot be executed by her.

Will they attempt to treat her at all? If she has a tracheotomy and uses a ventilator, will they deploy it for another patient? And worst of all, will they insist that isolation protocols require that I cannot be there as her advocate, her translator and her support?

A person such as my daughter, especially given the nature of this viral disease, cannot be in a hospital without someone who can serve these roles and come out alive. And this, in fact may be the case with many others who do not fit the standard model of a patient.

Rationing and triage protocols aggravate an already stomach-churning fear. For even in the absence of overt discrimination, we have to be concerned about the many ways discrimination is baked into standard practices and protocols.

Disability activists and organizations have already identified some of the poison pills in seeming rational recommendations.

Take one example; a standard recommendation is that people with “co-existing health conditions” should have a lower priority or should not be treated at all. While a disability itself cannot be considered a co-existing condition, discrimination creeps into the practice of limiting treatment to people even without the often-named co-existing conditions, such as lung or heart disease. For instance, many genetic syndromes that cause intellectual, cognitive or communication disorders also cause scoliosis (that is, curvature of the spine). If the curvature is sufficiently pronounced, it can affect the function of internal organs, especially the lungs, making these individuals more prone to pneumonia, even in the absence of lung disease.

Similarly, consider the epilepsy that can accompany mental disabilities. Seizures are often triggered by fever. Will they count as a co-existing condition since they will make any significant medical treatment more challenging?

I noted that some intellectually disabled people are unable to follow directions such as “take a deep breath.” Is that an obstacle to a good prognosis?

Fundamentally, triage protocols are enacted to “maximize benefits.” So, we need to ask, whose ‘benefits’? Who determines what a benefit looks like? What sort of calculus can determine when benefits are maximized? And who makes that determination?

Benefits are not free-floating goods to be readily counted. Benefits attach to someone.

The benefit, one can reply, is to save as many people as possible, something that is countable. And the ones who make the determination that the protocol succeeds are generally the ones who get to put in the protocols.

The benefits are unlikely to benefit disabled people. They surely will not benefit people with intellectual disabilities.

How many disabled lives will be saved by protocols that do not consider the impact of their recommendations on disabled people? If disabled people, or in the case of people such as my daughter who cannot speak for themselves, parents or other advocate, do not have a seat at the table, the poison pills will go unnoticed or unremarked upon.

The disabled are rarely “in the room where it happens,” and rarely author the protocols. They neither determine whose benefits are served, what the benefits are, and how and who does the calculations.

Why do the benefits of disabled people seem to count for so little? Why is assuring that we are not ridding the world of disabled people, including those with mental disabilities, not itself a benefit to be counted?

The most indecent of societies, Nazi Germany, began its attempt to “purify the race” and rid the world of non-Aryans by killing off mentally disabled people — they then went on to eliminate those lives that they decided were unworthy of life.

Why do we not count the decency of our society as a benefit to be added into the calculus?

When we ask who arrogates to themselves the determination of what counts as a benefit, we encounter arrogance on the part of those who judge the value of disabled lives. Most able people, and it is this group which determines what a benefit looks like, will view a disabled life as a sad, even tragic fate, and with that view, are likely to discount the benefit that life produces.

Yet, studies have consistently shown that from the disabled person’s perspective, those with very significant disabilities, even intellectual disabilities, can and do live lives of fulfillment, love and meaning. How good that life is depends on many factors, not least of which is the public perception of the value of that life.

The thought that a skewed public perception makes its way into protocols of how medical care is rationed is, for disabled people and those care about them, the stuff of nightmares.

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing steadily and the above conditions and regulations may have altered since the date of publication

Photo credit: istockphoto