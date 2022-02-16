Get Daily Email
Don’t Let Ambition Ruin Your Happiness W/ Brenden (Bam!) Durell

Bam and I talk about our cross-cultural experiences of happiness, how ambition often gets in the way; the gift of disappointment and the healing power of cacao.

by Leave a Comment

 

Can you tell a better story about your greatest disappointments?

Could ambition be getting in the way of you (actually) enjoying your life?

Did you know cacao – REAL cacao – can help you connect with an intimate partner, and with yourself?

Brendan Durell aka BAM! is a new friend of mine whom I first met at a meeting of a small private men’s group called MAN CAVE ELITE, brought together by our mutual friend, Preston Smiles.

A former professional baseball player, who’s still got that big burly athletic physique, Bam is ALL heart.

You’ll find out why he’s nicknamed Bam in this episode, but the work he’s up to in the world today is essentially all about helping Humanity awaken to a new understanding of the distinction between cultural masculinity and sacred masculinity.

He regularly collaborates and works alongside transformational figures and organizations such as the Conscious Man Brotherhood, Sacred Sons, Preston Smiles, Prince Ea, and others…

In this episode, Bam and I talk about our cross-cultural experiences of happiness, how ambition often gets in the way; we talk about the gift of disappointment, about the healing power of cacao – not that Nestle or Hershey crap only pretending to be chocolate so those company’s can make more profit – no, we’re talking about direct-trade from the source cacao complete with enriching cocoa-butter solids, consuming THAT intoxicating elixir for richer, deeper connections to yourself and others … hmmm??? … we talk about all that and more in this episode of “Men, This Way” …

So definitely stay tuned for Brendan Durell aka BAM!’s 5 Key Takeaway’s at the end.

Alright …

Let’s dive …

This post was previously published on Bryan Reeves’ blog.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Bryan Reeves

A former US Air Force Captain, Bryan Reeves has survived multiple dark nights of the soul and done many stupid things that have taught him well. Bryan works with men, women and couples as a thriving relationship coach and teaches mindfulness to military vets. His book "The Sex, Flirting, Dating, Hunting & Hoping Diet" is now on Amazon. Connect with Bryan on facebook and at his website.

