Don’t Let Crushes Live Rent Free in Your Head

This is a post about how to deal with crushes. It’s essential that you know that it’s okay if you have a crush on someone and want to talk to them, but there are some things you should avoid doing so they don’t think you’re creepy or weird.

“The worst feeling is falling for someone and knowing that they wont be there to catch you.” — Rashida Rowe

1. Don’t be afraid to tell someone your feelings

If you’re in a situation where this person is the only thing on your mind, then it’s probably best if you talk about what might be going on with another trusted friend or family member.

This can help relieve some stress and anxiety that could build up over time when left alone — sometimes, talking things out is precisely what individuals need for peace of mind! Don’t lie/make excuses to contact them again unless they ask politely.

It usually works better to wait until something comes from their end because saying ‘yes’ right away might make us seem desperate, which will not give off the impression we want at all, especially after having gone through everything listed above in terms of how NOT TO act/react in a situation like this.

2. Don’t take things out of context

If you have a crush on someone who is already in a relationship with someone else, don’t try to meddle or push them into breaking up.

It’s best to avoid this person if they’re taken because relationships are complicated enough without other people trying their hardest to break them apart — you should only get involved when it comes down between yourself and the one partner that your crush has an interest in being around then.

3. Don’t send them random messages

This is an excellent way to come off as creepy and desperate. Only message them if you really need help or have something important to say, in which case it’s still probably better not to do that unless necessary. Don’t tell your friends about the crush.

Your friend may feel like they are obligated to tell someone else because of how close they are with both people involved in the situation. This will only make things worse for everyone involved, so keep quiet. Wait until you know more information.

You don’t want to sound too intense whenever contacting this person — wait before making any contact again after giving an initial greeting. If possible, let at least 24 hours pass between communications (unless it’s something significant). If they don’t reply to you, wait at least another week before trying again.

4. Don’t do anything that makes them uncomfortable

If the person tells you not to contact them anymore or asks why you started talking to them in the first place and what your intentions are with wanting a relationship, then it is probably best not to contact this person again at all after that point.

You should do whatever possible so that nothing awkward will happen between yourself and their friends if there was already tension when speaking with your crush about how things were going/going on between yourselves two. Don’t make assumptions about their behavior.

This isn’t always easy because we feel like we know someone, especially when we crush them, but remember that they are just as complicated of a person with their own thoughts, feelings, and emotions.

Suppose you find yourself having questions about how your crush feels or what they might do. In that case, it is best to talk to this person directly about these things rather than making up answers in your head because sometimes our imagination can run away from us when we have so much free time.

5. Don’t let anyone else know

This will only make the situation worse if someone already knows — especially for people who don’t really care all that much about whether or not others like them (they’ll more likely be annoyed by the fact that one specific individual has an interest in getting closer). You never want to come across as a nuisance.

6. Do not get overly attached

This also includes sending multiple messages without getting any responses — it could make the other person uncomfortable since this might come across as desperate or clingy behavior.

If your crush doesn’t reply back for long periods of time, then stop messaging them altogether because it will only lead to an awkward conversation later down the line where they tell you off and ask why did kept messaging them even though they never replied.

If your crush seems like they’re too good for you, then that might be the case — don’t put them on a pedestal if their standards are way out of reach since it will only lead to feelings of rejection.

Rejection hurts, but at least you can move forward and try not to let this person get in the way of meeting someone who’s actually suitable for you.

7. Don’t wait for them to make the first move

It can be nerve-wracking waiting for your crush to message back since all of your emotions hang in the balance, but this will only lead to unnecessary stress — if they like you, then chances are they’ll come across as interested in getting in touch with you too.

Don’t keep asking people out if no one seems willing; try not focusing so much time on dating apps because this will lead to a cycle of rejection and hurt feelings.

Suppose your crush hasn’t said anything after multiple messages. In that case, chances are they might not be interested — don’t keep trying because this could only make the situation more embarrassing when the person tells off saying why did keep messaging even though he/she never replied back in the first place.

Don’t expect people who haven’t given out any clues that they like you to suddenly confess their feelings — that only happens in the movies and not real life.

8. Don’t freak out if they don’t like you back

It’s going to hurt a lot, but eventually, it will get better, and everyone has gone through this kind of thing at least once in their lives.

This is your chance to grow as an individual by learning from the mistakes that have been made so far because no matter what happens or how many times something terrible goes down — there is always more good waiting for us after we go through some hardships.

That being said, take things easy and keep yourself busy with other projects/goals/interests, too — do not let one person control who you are meant to be because chances are they wouldn’t want someone else controlling them either.

It can be easy giving up after getting rejected once or twice since your heart starts telling your mind lies about never being loved again — don’t listen because this isn’t true.

The right person will eventually come along who’ll return all of those romantic feelings back into place — until then, just keep yourself busy with other things.

9. Work on yourself or your purpose

If your environment seems like the type of place where everyone wants something from one another, then try looking into other places; this could be through pursuing different hobbies or learning new skills since this will help build up confidence which can attract people who share similar interests as well.

Don’t put all your focus on trying to date because this might lead to being so focused on finding love at the cost of what makes life enjoyable; spend time enjoying yourself instead of having to worry about your crush.

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” ― Mark Twain

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that it’s okay to have a crush on someone, but sometimes the best thing is to give up on that person because there are plenty of other fish in the sea; this doesn’t mean you’ll never find love again if you keep trying, means we’re human, and we make mistakes.

