It’s hilarious how people advise not to marry for love; crazy even. How would you want to do life with someone without loving them? Is that not signing up for jail time?

In my opinion, “Don’t marry for love” is such terrible advice, and it leads a lot of people into terrible unhappy marriages.

Maybe this advice is thriving because of our skewed and fast deteriorating definition of love. True and real love is way more than our fleeting and hormone-induced definitions.

It’s love that will make you have patience with your partner when you or they are irritable.

It’s love that will make you admit your faults when you’re being unreasonable.

It’s love that will make responsibilities easier to bear because there’ll be a lot of those in the long run.

It’s love that will make you bare to your partner; make you comfortable to be vulnerable.

It’s love that will make you accept your partner’s flaws without judgment.

It’s love that will make your house a home. It’ll bring you home every day regardless of what could have kept you outside of it.

It’s love that will make you committed even in the face of hard times and the strongest of temptations.

And I’m in by no means invalidating every other ingredient that makes a partnership solid — those are important as well. But love is a solid foundation and should be the first ingredient needed to do life with someone.

Forever is a long time to be stuck with someone you do not love.

…

These are the words of Ayelegun Michael Kayode ; I’m just a messenger.

I ran into these beautiful words in his notes during the weekend, and I knew I had to get them out here.

