We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Don’t Remind Us of the Crisis in Every Article

Don’t Remind Us of the Crisis in Every Article

We know we’re stuck at home, just help us deal with it.

by Leave a Comment

Yes, we get it. The world has changed. We live in a new paradigm. We have to follow new rules. And we’re all stuck at home more than we’d like. As much as we wish it would, none of this will disappear as quickly as it has burst into our lives — and it’s about time we acknowledge it and move on.

When you face a drastic, new reality, monitoring further, incremental changes to it will feel tempting but do little for your adaptation to the situation. Another 20,000 infected? Another month of not traveling? And? What are you going to do right now? That’s the part that matters — and it doesn’t depend on the latest bullets in the ticker.

Bending all your art to fit the current news cycle is a little bit like a pharmacist reminding people of their diseases every time she hands a remedy over the counter. “Here’s the cream for the rash on your foot!” Even if she knew, I’m not sure I’d want her to yell it in my face and across the store. In the same vein, assuming people need your articles to solve certain, quarantine-specific issues is presumptuous — and not required to support them.

There will be creative ways to handle our current situation, and some might necessitate shining a light on specific examples from the news. Most of them, however, will be as evergreen as they always were; 1000-year-old solutions to all-too-human problems. This isn’t the world’s first health crisis, and it won’t be the last.

Be helpful, and don’t be a nag about it. If all we do is follow your example, it’ll still be the most useful thing you ever do.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Niklas Göke

Niklas Göke tells stories that help you live a better life. He writes for dreamers, doers, and unbroken optimists on Medium, Quora, and his blog. The easiest way to get only the best of his writing is to join his newsletter at: https://niklasgoeke.com/friends/

