Don’t Resist the Power Struggle

When you’ve survived the power struggle, you come out alive and well on the other side.

If the butterfly escapes the chrysalis through a hole before it struggles its own way to get out, it will die. Butterfly wings will not have maturely developed and the butterfly is paralyzed. The butterfly can’t go back to be a caterpillar as the transformation has already begun.

Transformation is different from change in that, once the process begins, you can’t go back even if you tried.

Such as, an adult can never go back to being a child.

Everyone goes through several or many power struggles to transform their romantic relationships, themselves, or relationship with God.

You and Your Power Struggle

When you fight against yourself from changing certain non-serving traits or behaviors about yourself, you self-sabotage.

You may be afraid to find what’s beneath the surface in your core. But once you start to investigate, it can be too late to go back as the timing is ripe. You’ve already been uncovered.

And that helps you grow.

Then you either go all the way or else get stuck in a no-growth zone. You struggle with your mind and can’t get to the next level until you get out of your own power struggle way.

* * *

My 10-Year Reunion Story

When I went to my 10-year high school reunion, there was a former classmate in attendance, who asked me, “why have you changed?”. That was not the light-hearted conversation, what are you doing now questions, or reliving high school memories that was commonly shared in a reunion evening.

Dumbfounded by the question, I replied, “well, why not?”. My change to me was natural, but to this friend, that was just so bizarre that I couldn’t be more removed of who I was from teenage years. You see, I took a 180 degree turn from a child when I knew this friend, to a teenager, and now to the late 20 something year old he saw.

He only got those snapshots to make his judgments. And didn’t see the in between stages of change. So the end product was a remarkably different person. I guess I didn’t look like a caterpillar, but more like a butterfly.

Ironically, I hadn’t even scratched the surface to my transformation at that point he saw me. I was just beginning to change. I was wise beyond my years in my answer (well, why not?) to his invasive question! Today I would have had a similar answer but from a very different, deeper perspective. And that would be with additional words to help this friend grow and change.

* * *

If you’re in misery or unhappy with your life, you may not be able to cope with living like you did before. You force yourself to find a better way.

Like the butterfly you have only one choice to fight through the shell, and when you come out, you’re rewarded with a beautiful Self that gets to appreciate and live on the nectar of flowers. As a caterpillar, you would never have even picked your head up from the lowly foods, let alone thought about flying around freely.

Your perspective from the air is totally different. You’re now living in 3-D. And with that, sky’s the limit. You can create your own destiny. You can dream big and live in abundance. But you would’ve never known this as a caterpillar, that one day you could have wings.

With transformation, once you know and your eyes are opened, there is no way to go back.

With your growth, you can help and impact others along your life’s journey with your abilities, gifts, talents, strengths, skills, and experiences.

* * *

Relationship Power Struggle

When you live with a steady partner or spouse, you develop deeper intimacy than when you were just dating.

Even if you both talk less inside a shared home than if you were to text from outside, their energy is there. You’re communicating non-verbally.

A going out date has been replaced with your partner bringing you your coffee or tea. And that’s lovely. Because in a budding dating relationship, you’re going out for your coffee wearing an invisible mask with very limited information about the other person.

At some point, you can enter a power struggle phase in the day to day reality that can turn into bigger relationship problems.

If you can survive these struggles, you can move into a deeper understanding and love if both are willing.

The purpose of a true love relationship is to develop you further from your mask. To work on your deeper inside. And if you’re in a spiritual growth relationship, you’ll decide compatibility is a huge plus, but isn’t the reason you’re in this relationship.

Attracting your opposite is to help you grow to be the best well-rounded you. You were initially attracted to your partner because they have traits you lack or admire. You had chemistry and were drawn to this person that made you feel different than a friend.

You moved forward into a steady or serious relationship, and then one day something shifted in the air. You became strangers to each other that could start off as small arguments or tension as the new season settles in.

As you navigate your power struggle, you find your incompatibilities and see your partner’s flaws. You think you already know your shortcomings. Your dynamics have to change to grow together.

You may reason that the lifestyle or wants list gap is too big. Or your values or communication styles are too different. And neither of you has budged. Or maybe you inflict each others’ childhood wounds and egos are hurt. Ouch!

There’s always hope.

The beauty is you can come out better than you started. If you exude patience, push through, come out of the power struggle and learn to appreciate what each has to offer.

And use those differences to get more done and enhance your lives. You’re better together than apart when you can create synergy (1+1=3). The sum being greater than the parts.

You may even find a passion together or a business to start that helps others. Your mission grows you closer together.

If you look at the power struggle as a way to become stronger as a couple, you can endure.

* * *

Power Struggle with God

You can struggle with God in your belief and unbeliefs. You may have had a religious upbringing with legalistic undertones that confused you. Or no religious upbringing (like I had). But you questioned the meaning of life.

Maybe you can’t completely shut the door, but you wonder, what if you open the door?

If you’d have to see something miraculous happen to you or your life, to fully or start to believe, you’d be in a power struggle with yourself.

If you challenge God with a heart’s desire to know, be prepared for your challenge to be met. If you’re not disappointed with personal requests, your belief can be proven.

You get things that you know you could not have done on your own. You were lucky or had favor.

Or in your humble cries of desperation, your situation changes.

Both favorable situations are meant for you to connect the dots that you can’t do it on your own. Life is (and gets more) complicated.

With a new knowing trust of something in control of your life, you receive gifts and miracles. The coincidences appear mysteriously, but you can believe that they come from a higher source.

When you’re testing the waters, you can become prideful, make mistakes or take back control, and that will cause you to lose ground in your power struggle with God.

When you let go of fear and surrender what’s holding you back, then great things will happen with your right perspective.

You stop hitting the brakes and you punch the accelerator. You even put the car in cruise control mode until you need to reset with new situations.

If you become more mature in your beliefs and rely less on yourself, you trade specific life questions (who, what, when, etc.) for general questions, and general requests for specific ones.

And you realize that every dot along your path is where God resides. He will help you with your project. Or getting out the door on time, if you ask. And in your possible request disappointment, you humbly get the answer that you held yourself up.

Your life is still up to you.

But then you realize you were never alone. Instead of talking to yourself, you’re now talking to someone, or God. Over learning experiences, you choose to make the invisible, visible. Because in your belief, the compass points north towards your success and happiness, even in your re-routes.

And in your belief and patience to stay the course, you get the best things in life so much more than you could’ve dreamed up in your pea brain (that’s made the same in all of us). Like a caterpillar, you never know all the possibilities.

As a butterfly, you’re now free from yourself and your relationship struggles. You’ve replaced your small mindedness with gratitude, peace and love. Welcome to emotional freedom. May you have a joy-filled life.

—

—

***

—

