Don’t Tease the Universe, She Has a Wicked Sense of Humor

I came home from the physical rehab hospital Tuesday. Today my neighbor, a nurse, came up to help me transport coffee to my work/writing area, as nobody taught me how to carry a cup of hot coffee while wheeling a wheelchair.

If you read me, you know coffee is my only addiction, albeit a powerful one. Hence the physical rehab referral instead of the other kind.

Perhaps it’s not possible to carry a cup of hot coffee in a wheelchair. Except I didn’t think breaking both ankles in a minor fall was possible either. I was wrong.

My nurse friend reminded me of the conversation we had three hours before the fall that broke both my ankles. I blame the good pain meds for the loss of that memory.

She claims she, another neighbor and I discussed how we would stay healthy and not wind up dependent and in nursing homes. Arrogant much?

My neighbor and I are of a certain age. She recently had someone ask if they could write about her, the “elderly” woman who owns a Saint Bernard dog and walks her every day. Since then, she and I joke often about our apparent decrepitude, which in fact doesn’t exist outside the minds of some clueless rude younger people.

Gayle treated and recovered from her own rheumatoid arthritis through diet, supplements and exercise. While I was in both hospitals, medical staff consistently told me how healthy I am overall, and that I look much younger than my years. My sister Debi says I’m “disgustingly healthy.”

Which is all well and good. Until we decided to tempt the Universe by saying we wouldn’t end up in wheelchairs, nursing homes, etc. We would continue to work out, eat right, and do all we can to remain strong and independent. Again, I don’t remember the conversation, but judging by the response of the Universe, I’ll take her word for it.

I came within an inch of insurance sending me to a nursing home, since I was too healthy to go to a rehabilitation hospital. You can read about that below. As you know from the start of this story, I won the nursing home versus rehab hospital battle, as I win most battles, until I start sparring with the Universe.

Score one for the author. Score two, as in two broken ankles, for the mischievous Universe.

That wasn’t the only conversation the Universe heard and acted upon. My niece and I, as we parked at the restaurant where I later fell said, “One of us needs a handicapped parking tag.” Voila. The Universe provided within hours.

What does all this mean? Maybe, be careful what you ask for. It could be that words do become reality. Possibly that bragging aloud is unwise.

I think it could also mean that the Universe isn’t actually female after all. It would make much more sense for this type of wicked, tit-for-tat, literal humor to be coming from Brother/Father Universe rather than Sister/Mother Universe. Isn’t it usually those guys that tease us, mess with our heads, and make us eat our words?

My younger sisters might, however, disagree. I maintain I only made one of them eat mud pie once, and I’m positive she asked for it.

See what I mean? Be very careful what you ask for. Your sister, brother or the Universe might be listening.

