Dopamine: The Narcissist’s Greatest Weapon Against You

do·pa·mine



a type of neurotransmitter. Your body makes it, and your nervous system uses it to send messages between nerve cells. That’s why it’s sometimes called a chemical messenger.

It all starts with the honeymoon phase is the most crucial period of the abuse cycle for narcissists.

Many of you don’t realize that the love-bombing phase is not about using grand gestures to build your trust and get you to fall in love with the narcissist. It’s about getting you hooked using dopamine.

That’s why those grand gestures are being taken and that’s why you are being made to feel “special”.

It’s not the gestures or even the person who gets you drugged up on the connection and reliant on it once the abuse starts, it’s the dopamine. That’s why we can fall for different narcissists and different grand gestures.

Our addiction isn’t dependent on the narcissist or the grand gestures, but the dopamine hits being induced and manipulated by the combination of the two. And it begins with “the honeymoon phase”.

The Purpose of the Honeymoon Phase

Honeymoon Phase



The honeymoon phase is an early part of a couple’s relationship where everything seems carefree and happy. It usually lasts from six months to two years and can be marked with lots of laughs, intimacy, and fun dates.

This is when you will become “the addict”.

(Because you’ve already become the victim.)

The honeymoon phase with a narcissist, from my personal experience, tends to last from two weeks to four months.

They just can’t keep the mask on that long.

This is when you will become steadily dependent on that feel-good chemical and everything that is now releasing it.

In my case, with Jamel, I was becoming more reclusive so he would take me to beautiful places (in safer neighborhoods) I had never been before.

One such place is an aquatic strip on Long Island called The Nautical Mile. The entire area is water-themed and has these amazing restaurants and pubs, surrounded by and overlooking the water.

This was important to me because I love water (I’m also a water sign, Scorpio). Being around water purifies and cleanses my energy.

My favorite place to eat there was a place called Jeremy’s (short for Jeremy’s Ale House). You could sit either inside or outside, I (we) always sat inside.

They always played awesome music that we don’t hear enough of anymore, like Billy Joel, while a sports game played on several overhead televisions.

It was the kind of place you go to for any occasion, but especially to just… throw the day away — peacefully.

(You could even watch people set sail in boats or pay to get in one, yourself.)

They also had a shop on The Mile where they sold all kinds of knickknacks and spiritual things. I used to go there and buy crystals. At the end of the Mile was a pier where you could overlook the water.

I miss that place.

I love traveling, especially (and primarily) with people I love

This, alone, was a massive dopamine boost for me.

The added security of being in safer locations, and the natural ability to feel at ease instead of the survival mode I’m constantly in, in my own neighborhood, set me up perfectly for abuse.

Because now, Jamel had unexpectedly become my only link to environmental safety; and in some ways, to paradise.

That coupled with all of the time he spent with me, and the attention he was giving me, had me drugged up on constant dopamine and it blinded my senses. This is the key feature of “the honeymoon phase”.

But the purpose of it is to make sure you choose to remain a source of supply because it is during the “honeymoon phase” that we, as victims, begin keeping ourselves stuck out of loyalty and codependency.

And, yes, we do it by choice.

The Real Reason We Choose Victimhood

In the honeymoon phase, we tend to feel safe enough to reveal the most sensitive information about ourselves to our abusers.

At the beginning of my relationship, Jamel spent virtually every single day with me. When he wasn’t with me physically, he was on the phone with me for hours, even while he was at work.

(Pumping me full of dopamine.)

It’s important to note that this time spent familiarizes us with our abusers to the point that they start becoming all we know — and all we choose to want to know.

(Remember, this is about dopamine resources and the budding addict we’re becoming.)

During this time, I opened up to him about so many aspects of my past and myself. He listened intently while mirroring me as well.

For example: pretending he was into writing poetry to the point of reading to me poetry he stole.

(Me believing his bullshit I actually have a garter belt tattoo on my left leg of a poetry line he never wrote.)

Jamel was gaining my trust and learning what would make me tick, along with my triggers and traumas.

At the top of the trauma list:

being ignored

having someone I love being angry with me

being rejected (verbally and nonverbally)

being too busy to spend time with me (quality time is my core love language)

This list is based on the toxic dynamic I had with my father growing up, even my core love language was a byproduct of it. I don’t remember where I’d heard it, but not too long ago I was told that,

Our love language tends to be what we were deprived of as a child.

My father constantly blew me off for work and triangulated me with his girlfriend. He missed shows and very important moments in my life. There were many days school got out and he wasn’t there like he said it would be.

(Too many days.)

This is why quality time is the main thing I crave from lovers

It should come as no surprise that most of the men I seem to attract are “too busy”… working.

And, of course, Jamel knew that and used this to his advantage. It taught him the best way to lovebomb me and the most effective way to breadcrumb me.

The thing about confessing our traumas to our abusers is the fact that once they have this information they will use it to our detriment. They will also use it to make us chase them.

Because I was a full-blown addict for the dopamine only Jamel had given me by the time my breadcrumbing began, I chased him. I chased him the way I chased the smoking habit I’d developed at the time.

The habit began, and spiraled, as a result of the abuse.

This comes as no surprise because addiction and dopamine go hand-in-hand. Drugs give you heavy doses of dopamine and when Jamel refused to give me the hits I needed, I found them in marijuana

(and eventually nicotine).

But the reason I sought the dopamine elsewhere, in the first place, was because I was staying with Jamel. I was going to choose to stay because I wanted his hits of dopamine.

I wanted to go to the paradise that he could only take me to. And because he knew this he kept me on a constant chase.

I call this, Reverse Love-Bomb.

The Purpose of Reverse Love-Bombing

After your interests and values are used to lovebomb you to the point of security and your triggers and fears are revealed, things begin to change.

Suddenly those sensitive pieces of information are being used against you to trigger you into pursuing the narcissist the way they pursued you.

But there’s a key difference in this chase that defines the reverse love-bombing. The way they pursued in interest, you will now pursue them in fear.

The narcissist begins using what they know about you to manipulate you into handing them power over you.

This is when they make the one thing they need, the one thing you become truly doped up on:

Attention.

(A major source of dopamine.)

For that reason, this is when the cycle of breadcrumbing truly begins.

This is because once a narcissist begins the withholding process it is going to cause great psychological and, eventually, physical stress on you. This is done with intention because just like an addict,

You will —

do anything

say anything

(self) sacrifice anything

apologize for anything

tolerate anything

Just to get that hit of your abuser’s,

time

attention

affection

kindness

love

warmth

And this is scientifically proven as it is stated on WebMD:

Like most other systems in the body, you don’t notice it (or maybe even know about it) until there’s a problem.

Too much or too little of it can lead to a vast range of health issues. Some are serious, like Parkinson’s disease. Others are much less dire.

So, it comes as no surprise that during this phase you become sick and start turning into a shell of who you used to be; along with, grabbing for other vices to alleviate the stress of the dopamine withdrawal.

With Jamel, it was blunts and cigarettes but in the previous relationship, it was alcohol. This is how narcissistic abuse victims are driven to addiction.

This is why we are driven to addictive vices.

