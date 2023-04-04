Dr. Derrick Love: Your Greater Is Right Now

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Dr. Derrick Love talks about his book: Your Greater is Right Now, enjoying the small things in life, making sure you have a vision, making authentic connections with different people and so much more.

. . .

In This Episode:

[1:56] What does championship leadership mean to Derrick?

[3:05] Who is Dr. Derrick Love and what brought him to where he is today?

[5:48] New horizon institute.

[8:03] Leaders that have influenced him.

[15:12] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[16:43] A turning point inside of his life.

[21:33] Episode takeaways.

. . .

Important Quotes:

“The only limits or boundaries are the ones we place on ourselves.”

. . .

The Guest:

Dr. Derrick Love is a native of Spencer, Oklahoma. He currently resides in McKinney, Texas and serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Priority Charter Schools in Temple, Texas. In addition, to serving in K-12 public education, Dr. Love teaches for Grand Canyon University Doctoral Studies as Senior Dissertation Chair. He was recently awarded faculty of the year with Argosy University for being an outstanding faculty member and enhancing the lives of students.

He earned an Ed. D. in Educational Leadership, MA in Communication Arts and BA in Psychology. With over the last 18 years, Dr. Love has dedicated his service in developing, shaping, and promoting academic excellence in different educational enterprises private, public, and charter sectors.

Dr. Love, published a book entitled “The Unfinished Journey” and the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles. He continues to work on the behalf of students and organizational change to create lifelong learners. Dr. Love has been a part of several school turnaround initiatives as the instructional leader. Through his leadership the campuses were turned around and met and exceed state standards.

Dr. Love found his Spiritual Home in the southeast sector of Fort Worth, Texas at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Mt. Moriah provided an extraordinary foundation and veritable platform for Dr. Love to begin the type of community service that continues to shape his vision of serving the local church. Dr. Love has been in the ministry for 17 years.

Dr. Love has an amazing family, his wife, LaQuesia Love, works as a therapist and her own private practice. We have one daughter Madison, and two sons Jackson and Mason.

. . .

Resources:

DR. LOVE SHOW

Linkedin

Your Greater is Right Now

This post was previously published on NateBailey.org.

—

