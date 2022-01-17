Dr. Lisa Davis, PHD Joins the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), widely recognized as one of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings, today announced a partnership with Dr. Lisa Davis, PHD that will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion at the Festival. This initiative is part of the Festival’s commitment to address the gaps in underrepresentation and inequity across the hospitality industry and to advance diversity and inclusion across the board. The partnership comes on the heels of the groundbreaking Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance between Festival host Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Festival beneficiary, the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) led by endowed DEI professor, Brian Barker.

A former councilwoman and Vice Mayor of Miami Gardens, Dr. Lisa Davis, brings over 25 years of experience to this role having previously founded the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience, Sweet Freak Bakers Competition and currently serving the community in several leadership roles. Dr. Davis has received several prestigious awards and honors from various organizations including the President Barack Obama’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award and also served as 2nd VP of the Florida Black Caucus of Elected Officials and the VP of the Miami-Dade Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials during her political career. In her role with the Festival, Dr. Davis will be responsible for enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion awareness through further diversifying the talent pool, customer base and the Festival’s marketing and media partnerships.

“As a Festival, it is our goal to serve as a valuable platform that celebrates the diverse restaurant and bar community in South Florida while raising critical funds for the students at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director. “Diversity and inclusivity make each of us better individually, but also collectively, as an organization, and we are committed to action and know that Dr. Davis and her team will help us move the needle forward when it comes to representation.”

“It is an honor to be joining this great Festival,” said Dr. Lisa Davis. “I am excited and look forward to working with fellow industry leaders to open the door and create opportunities for everyone and to ensure that we leverage the Festival’s expansive platform to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU which graduates more undergraduate Black, Hispanic and international students than any other hospitality school in the country.

To coordinate interviews with Dr. Lisa Davis or to learn more about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, please email Andrea Moreno at [email protected].

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All net proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world’s greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School. In November 2021, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States & Canada for the eighth year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

About Lisa C. Davis, PHD

LISA C. DAVIS is the CEO and Founder of Lisa C. Davis Consulting, Inc. and Dare2dream Productions International which support causes relating to senior citizens; youth development; anti-bullying campaigns in local schools, health issues; domestic violence; and human trafficking awareness. Dr. Davis serves on the Board of Directors for Sickle Cell Disease Association of Miami Dade County and Executive Board Member for Sharpe Towers. In addition to prestigious awards received, Dr. Davis also received honors from In the Company of Women by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners and Miami-Dade Commission for Women and was recognized with honors by The Powerhouse Human Trafficking Steering Committee. The success of Miami Gardens Food & Wine Experience and Sweet Freak Bakers Competition, created by Dr. Davis, spotlighted national and local Chefs, restaurants and entertainers and was featured on the Food Network. Over the years, the collective professional background and expertise of Dr. Davis and her team have afforded them the opportunity to provide consulting, planning, organizing and implementing statewide and national major events. For more Information contact Lisa Davis at 786-419-8956; [email protected] or Lawanda Joseph, Business Manager at 305-525-0338; [email protected]. Facebook: Vice Mayor Lisa Davis / Instagram: @ViceMayorLisaDavis

—

This post was previously published on Business Wire.

***

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock