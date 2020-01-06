Dream Therapy Helps You Understand What You Want



What is dream therapy?

Dream therapy is a place where you can discuss what’s going on in your dreams and learn what they mean. You can talk to your therapist about the visuals that you see in your dreams and interpret them to gain clarity in your waking life. Sigmund Freud participated in dream analysis, otherwise known as dream interpretation. Freud used dreams as a way to look into our unconscious. And it wasn’t only Freud who participated in analyzing dreams. Carl Jung heavily relied on them to understand what we want. Our dreams are messengers and help us tap into our wants and desires. How does dream therapy help us in our waking life?

Keeping a dream journal

When you enter dream therapy, your therapist will likely have you keep a dream journal. To explore the themes in dreams, you need to be able to remember what those themes are. Some people have difficulty remembering their dreams, which is why keeping a dream journal close to your bed can help. Some dreams are repetitive in theme. If you’re dreaming something over and over again, chances are it’s symbolic. Maybe you have a dream that you’re trying to drive a car, but you lose control of it. That could mean many different things. A dream therapist will help you decipher what that means. But having the dream journal is crucial so that you can write down what your dreams are and bring it to therapy.

Learning the symbols

Dreams can be bizarre. You may wake up from a dream and not understand what you saw or what it means. There are different theories as to what things mean in a dream; some people believe that flying is symbolizing sexual intimacy. There are no right answers when it comes to dreams, but talking about them and dream therapy can help you gain an understanding of what your subconscious is trying to tell you. Even if they seem strange or weird, tell your therapist what you see in your dreams, and they can help interpret them. The symbolism means something to you, and your therapist will be able to decode the various things that you see in your dreams as well. Maybe something doesn’t make sense to you, but based upon what you’re experiencing in your waking life, your therapist can connect the dots and show you what your dreams are trying to tell you and what you need to learn in your emotional life.

Nightmares

Some dreams are scary. Nightmares can be terrifying. When they wake you up in the middle of the night or the early morning. Your heart is racing, and you’re sweating when you wake, you don’t feel safe in your bed. One of the benefits of dream therapy is you can explore what your Nate nightmares mean. Sometimes nightmares have to do with past trauma. You can work through those traumatic events with your dream therapist and release those nightmares, so you don’t have them anymore. Before letting go of those bad dreams, you need to understand where they’re coming from and what they mean. It can be frightening confronting those nightmares, but you’ll feel better in the end. Your therapist is there to make you feel safe and supported during the process of learning about your nightmares and letting go of them.

Life conflicts

Sometimes we have trouble sticking up for ourselves in life. We may have a disagreement with a friend or family member, and we can’t seem to confront them in real life. In our dreams, we can express how we truly feel and get out of those raw emotions. Write down if you have any revelations in your dreams. Keep notes on them in your dream journal because maybe you can bring yourself to have the courage to talk to that person in real life. Talk about the conflict and Therapy and see if you can work through what is blocking you from confronting that loved one and telling them how you feel. Dreams are subconscious, so there’s a part of you that wants to express yourself. Maybe you are afraid. Your dream therapist can support you and work through that fear.

Turn your dreams into reality

Dreams are powerful and can express hidden wants. If you’re interested in this kind of therapy, you can pursue finding a therapist online or in your local area who practices dream therapy. It can be while talking about the different things you see in your dreams and learning what they mean. Some of them may be scary, and some of them may be entertaining. You can learn so much from your dreams and maybe find out what you’d like to do in your life. Dreams are messengers, and it’s important to pay attention to what the messages are.

