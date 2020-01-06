Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Dream Therapy Helps You Understand What You Want

Dream Therapy Helps You Understand What You Want

Learning about your subconscious.

What is dream therapy?

Dream therapy is a place where you can discuss what’s going on in your dreams and learn what they mean. You can talk to your therapist about the visuals that you see in your dreams and interpret them to gain clarity in your waking life. Sigmund Freud participated in dream analysis, otherwise known as dream interpretation. Freud used dreams as a way to look into our unconscious. And it wasn’t only Freud who participated in analyzing dreams. Carl Jung heavily relied on them to understand what we want. Our dreams are messengers and help us tap into our wants and desires. How does dream therapy help us in our waking life?

Keeping a dream journal

When you enter dream therapy, your therapist will likely have you keep a dream journal. To explore the themes in dreams, you need to be able to remember what those themes are. Some people have difficulty remembering their dreams, which is why keeping a dream journal close to your bed can help. Some dreams are repetitive in theme. If you’re dreaming something over and over again, chances are it’s symbolic. Maybe you have a dream that you’re trying to drive a car, but you lose control of it. That could mean many different things. A dream therapist will help you decipher what that means. But having the dream journal is crucial so that you can write down what your dreams are and bring it to therapy.

Learning the symbols

Dreams can be bizarre. You may wake up from a dream and not understand what you saw or what it means. There are different theories as to what things mean in a dream; some people believe that flying is symbolizing sexual intimacy. There are no right answers when it comes to dreams, but talking about them and dream therapy can help you gain an understanding of what your subconscious is trying to tell you. Even if they seem strange or weird, tell your therapist what you see in your dreams, and they can help interpret them. The symbolism means something to you, and your therapist will be able to decode the various things that you see in your dreams as well. Maybe something doesn’t make sense to you, but based upon what you’re experiencing in your waking life, your therapist can connect the dots and show you what your dreams are trying to tell you and what you need to learn in your emotional life.

Nightmares

Some dreams are scary. Nightmares can be terrifying. When they wake you up in the middle of the night or the early morning. Your heart is racing, and you’re sweating when you wake, you don’t feel safe in your bed. One of the benefits of dream therapy is you can explore what your Nate nightmares mean. Sometimes nightmares have to do with past trauma. You can work through those traumatic events with your dream therapist and release those nightmares, so you don’t have them anymore. Before letting go of those bad dreams, you need to understand where they’re coming from and what they mean. It can be frightening confronting those nightmares, but you’ll feel better in the end. Your therapist is there to make you feel safe and supported during the process of learning about your nightmares and letting go of them.

Life conflicts

Sometimes we have trouble sticking up for ourselves in life. We may have a disagreement with a friend or family member, and we can’t seem to confront them in real life. In our dreams, we can express how we truly feel and get out of those raw emotions. Write down if you have any revelations in your dreams. Keep notes on them in your dream journal because maybe you can bring yourself to have the courage to talk to that person in real life. Talk about the conflict and Therapy and see if you can work through what is blocking you from confronting that loved one and telling them how you feel. Dreams are subconscious, so there’s a part of you that wants to express yourself. Maybe you are afraid. Your dream therapist can support you and work through that fear.

Turn your dreams into reality

Dreams are powerful and can express hidden wants. If you’re interested in this kind of therapy, you can pursue finding a therapist online or in your local area who practices dream therapy. It can be while talking about the different things you see in your dreams and learning what they mean. Some of them may be scary, and some of them may be entertaining. You can learn so much from your dreams and maybe find out what you’d like to do in your life. Dreams are messengers, and it’s important to pay attention to what the messages are.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

