Drop the Need to ‘Overcome Objections’ in Your Marketing.

Let’s take a step back and consider this first: what kind of person would you rather sell to — someone who has doubts and needs to be persuaded, or someone who is eager to see what you’re offering?

One of the common pieces of advice in selling and copywriting is that you need to “overcome the objections” of your prospective client. To ensure that their every concern and “what about….?” are answered so that they have zero doubt that your product/service is right for them.

You do have a choice in what kind of prospective client you attract. It’s in how you present yourself to the world that brings either the doubters or believers.

If you’re building an authentic business and a community of true fans — using the methods of authentic marketing — then it’s with relief that you can let go of the need to “overcome objections” in both your copywriting and sales conversations.

Selling to the Doubtful

The need to “overcome objections” assumes that the person reading your copy (or talking to you) is skeptical and untrusting of you… folded arms, slight scowl on their face… and therefore needs to be persuaded.

The conventional idea of online selling assumes that you need to instantly warm up the reader as well as explain the benefits of the product with so much detail that all manner of concerns are fully answered.

That’s so much pressure, for both the reader, and for you, the writer!

Usually, we’re taught to write a novel-length sales page, or to keep the prospective client on the call for a long time, to answer all their objections… sometimes before they’ve even asked you anything!

Let’s question the conventional wisdom, and consider a more authentic alternative.

If you follow the methods of authentic marketing — and have therefore done the work of nurturing an audience of people who’ve grown to like and trust you, then it actually feels weird to them if they sense you trying hard to persuade or overcome objections.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It creates skepticism where none was needed at all.

As an example, I have done split testing on 3 different sales pages to see whether my audience wants a money-back guarantee or not. Guess what? All 3 tests demonstrated that not having a guarantee actually increased sales. What a surprise!

This goes against the conventional marketing wisdom that assumes skepticism in the potential buyer. Instead, I’ve nurtured a warm audience before selling to them. Therefore, trust already exists. There’s no need to use selling tactics to “remove their risk” and in fact, it would introduce doubt instead.

Nurture before Selling

Sure, it’s wise to address the most common concerns and questions you’ve heard from fans, but don’t try hard to persuade. If they are fans — and you’ve made a product that is the right fit for them — they will buy. You just have to whisper.

This is why you’ll notice that almost all the sales pages I have in my catalog — George Kao Business Courses — are relatively short, compared to what you may have seen from other marketing experts.

Over time, as I’ve created and shared content to serve my audience, trust has naturally been gained.

This is the way I recommend growing an audience of prospective clients and word-of-mouth fans. Not by forcing yourself upon them with long sales campaigns and launches, but with gentle offerings of free content, gradually, over time.

Like any friendship, a more sustainable trust is naturally formed through repeated, valuable interactions.

Align with their interests

Now, if you believe you have true fans — people who will consider buying almost anything you sell — and yet they’re not buying, it’s not due to some objections you need to answer. Rather, it’s usually because you haven’t done the market research to find out what they would really like to buy at this time.

Gently ask them for their sincere feedback: what can you create/sell instead that would interest them?

Do the market research before you sell something. Ask your fans and supporters about what they’ve been buying (related to your field). Chances are, if you make your version of what they’ve bought before, they’ll consider buying it again… from you!

Let’s do our copywriting and selling for the people who already believe and trust us. And with whom we’ve done the market research to know what they want. Then we can be gentle, honest, and concise about our copywriting and sales conversations.

Instead of pressure selling and the anxiety of overcoming objections, this authentic method will make your “selling” feel like an act of sincere connection and service.

.

.