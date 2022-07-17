Duke the Root – Terms and Phrases I Like To Avoid During Sex [Video]

By Button Poetry

Duke the Root, performing at the Stonewall International Poetry Slam in Baltimore, MD.

0:06

– Terms and phrases I like to avoid during sex

0:09

One, I’m going to fuck the shit out of you.

0:13

Because sincerely, don’t.

0:15

Two, remove your socks.

0:18

See if he didn’t take them off of his own accord,

0:20

then there’s probably a good reason.

0:22

And there’s no need to traumatize myself today.

0:25

Three, vagina.

0:27

I’m kind of kinky,

0:28

so I needed a safety word

0:29

to let my partner know that I don’t want

0:31

what is happening right now.

0:32

And for me, I don’t want vagina.

0:34

So

0:35

Vagina.

0:36

Four,

0:37

gay.

0:38

When performing in the poetry scene,

0:40

I didn’t want to be referred to as a gay poet.

0:42

I didn’t want my mother’s disappointment

0:45

to perceive my artistry.

0:46

And I consider what I do in my bedroom some art work.

0:50

Five, consent.

0:52

Definition keeps changing,

0:54

especially in a relationship.

0:56

I once try to make it work with someone

0:58

who didn’t like my poems.

0:59

Imagine laying next to someone

1:01

who cares about what goes into your mouth,

1:03

but not the words that come out.

1:05

Six

1:06

bitch.

1:07

I ignore him when he calls me that.

1:09

It’s the only way he knows how to affirm his manhood

1:11

by putting down a woman,

1:13

even when a woman is not in the room.

1:15

Still, I know that massaging has entered my bedroom

1:18

as often as a man has.

1:20

Seven I, I am that man,

1:22

but I don’t say it ’cause I don’t want to remind him

1:24

that this moment is called gay.

1:25

Gay is not allowed in my bedroom,

1:28

which is the size of the closets,

1:30

he doesn’t wanna come out of.

1:31

Eight, nigga a word that means nothing

1:34

but says so much.

1:35

I don’t wanna tell this man that he means nothing to me

1:38

because it just says so much

1:40

Nine, I am still a man,

1:42

but he doesn’t think so, he thinks I gave it up.

1:45

Really thinks he’s on top.

1:47

Once me beneath him,

1:49

While thinking that I am beneath him and it’s ironic,

1:51

I get to be disrespected, just like women in

1:53

the face of some boys’ masculinity.

1:56

I get the stroke their dicks and ego at the same time,

2:00

because it’s in the same place.

2:02

Ten, do you love me?

2:05

Do you love me?

2:07

See if he doesn’t say he does, of his own accord,

2:10

then there’s probably a good reason, right?

2:12

And there’s no need to traumatize myself today.

2:15

Eleven, freedom, ’cause what does black and

2:17

male know of freedom?

2:19

It is hypocritical to mention he won’t trust me if I did

2:21

hell, I don’t know if I would.

2:23

Patriarchy is this prison and I’m sharing the cell with him.

2:27

Constantly asking if the smile or the conversation or the

2:31

lack of distance between our bodies is too gay.

2:34

Even when we are already dripping from each other’s mouths,

2:37

I’ve learned something from this boy that to be a homosexual

2:41

is we nailed on the same cross as a woman.

2:43

And yet to be a man is to help put the nails in.

2:46

Twelve, vagina, he is angry and I am screaming out vagina.

2:51

He begins pounding me with things other than his hips,

2:54

Thirteen, anything, I really

2:57

don’t say

2:59

anything.

3:00

See, he wants the body without the person,

3:04

without the pushback.

3:07

Necrophilia is the act of having sex with a corpse.

3:10

And it made sense to me because dead bodies can’t

3:14

question manhood.

3:16

So I stiffen up and supply him the silence and the coffin

3:21

and the sullen stares at a funeral.

3:22

And do you see it?

3:24

How this body is made up of death, and his too.

3:27

Black and male still gets murdered today?

3:30

Whether in the streets or in the bedroom,

3:33

it is all the same.

3:36

(crowd clapping)

