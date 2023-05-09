“Dying at Work”: French Protest Against Accidents at Work and Pension Reform

By RT

The French took to the streets again on Friday to show their rejection of workplace accidents in the European country. Around 200 people demonstrated in front of the Labour Ministry in Paris against fatal accidents at work and for the withdrawal of the pension reform, reports AFP.

“There is no fatality in dying at work,” said Sophie Binet, secretary general of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), while denouncing an “omertá” (law of silence) on the issue.

On the occasion of World Day for Health and Safety at Work, Binet requested the reinstatement of health, safety and working conditions committees, abolished by President Emmanuel Macron in 2017. He also called for an increase in the number of inspectors and occupational medicine staff, “so that our warnings are heard and there is real prevention”.

He also suggested “condemning companies that do not comply with prevention standards”, as well as allowing more early retirement for employees who do arduous work. According to Binet, in the country “two workers die every day at work”. “Instead of working on these prevention issues, instead of acting against accidents and deaths at work, the government and employers want to impose an unfair reform and force us to work two more years, robbing us of two years of life,” he criticised.

He said he would try to put pressure on parliamentarians to support a bill to repeal the pension reform, which is due to be put to a vote on 8 June.

France was the European Union country with the highest rate of fatal accidents at work in 2019 (3.5 per 100,000 workers), according to Eurostat.

Earlier in the day, protesters started a fire and blocked the construction site of the future Paris 2024 Olympic swimming pool.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“No response from the government on pension reform, no Olympics,” the activists shouted.

The original article can be found at the following link: https://actualidad.rt.com/actualidad/465407-manifestantes-paris-denuncian-silencio-muerte-laboral

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com