Each Member of My Family Reincarnated as a Piece of Furniture

Spirituality, religion, woo-woo magical hippie shit—whatever you want to call it, I continue finding ways to connect with my dad who passed away five years ago.

Experiencing loss does not necessarily prepare you for the next one, but it does open your eyes to the possibility that death does not mean the end. A loved one may be physically gone but their memory remains through photographs, clothing, and furniture.

I learned something trippy the other day on a podcast. When you report a death to a cell phone company, say AT&T, that company will reassign the deceased’s number to another user.

Everything in life can be recycled.

Out of the many spiritual and religious beliefs up for grabs, I find reincarnation to be the most comforting. A glimmer of hope that we’ll reconnect with a loved one on another plain.

To reincarnate is to recycle life and energy. They’re synonymous.

Currently, I’m in the never-ending process of remodeling and redecorating my home. Inspiration strikes out of nowhere like it did yesterday. I moved the living room rug to the basement, I moved the credenza to my office, I rearranged the thrifted paintings on the wall.

Moving furniture around is to move energy around.

In the middle of all this hustle and bustle, I discovered a new means of connecting with my father and how much our families impact the way we choose to nest.

The color you paint a wall reflects your mom’s favorite flower. The way you clean the kitchen one hundred times a day like she did, wiping down marble tops and wood cabinets that are already squeaky clean.

The room diffuser you buy for the living room mirrors your dad’s cigar collection. The gentle aroma of fireplace coals, whiskey, tobacco, and leather.

All the stimulated senses at once.

We call ourselves adults but our trinket bowls and catch-all trays tell a different story. I have a Pikachu piggy bank, the knife glove of Freddy Krueger from a past Halloween costume, a Princess Bride Funko Pop.

Mementos from childhood carried into adulthood.

I imagine each member of my family reincarnated as a piece of furniture as I decorate my home. Nothing too obvious or overt, nothing anybody else would take notice of, just a touch of energy from each of them.

One for my dad

My father is a cognac leather reading chair. The antique kind with subtle scratches on the seat, possibly from a cat, possibly from car keys in your back pocket. No one will ever know and that’s the beauty of it, the mystery.

A cognac leather chair brings such warmth to your eyes and home. It devises the desire to curl up for hours with a book, surrounded by hundreds of other books because you own a library now. You’re rich in an old-money way.

One for my mom

My mom encapsulates the entire kitchen, the home’s beating heart, the gathering space for all to greet after a day at work or after a year apart from covid.

She cannot be boiled down into a single appliance because she is the whole of the home, the backbone, the motor that keeps life trucking along. She provides the sustenance needed to exist.

She is existence.

She is the food I eat three times a day. She is the strawberry milkshake made with real vanilla ice cream on a hot summer day. She is the apple strudel on Christmas Eve.

She is the bread and butter of my heart and home.

She’s the reason I define a kitchen island as success, the “I made it” moment of adulthood. To have a kitchen island, to build one from scratch in a remodeling project, will be the greatest accomplishment of my twenties.

One for my sister

My sister is the best gift-giver I know. She always manages to find the most niche and personal presents—and she doesn’t even have to know you that well.

If I told her that you like cars, a rather vague gift pitch, she’d find out the exact model you drove on your 18th birthday when you first got your license. Then she’d buy you tickets to a vintage auto show to see that exact car at the convention center.

“But how did you know???”

That’s what everyone says when they open her Christmas presents.

Because of her natural knack for specifics, my sister does not belong to a room. Rather, she’s the decor that makes a house a home. She’s in the tiny, minuscule details. She’s the memories, the awe, surprise, and wonder.

She’s the coffee table book that holds photographs of your favorite vacation spot. She’s the box of chocolates on your kitchen counter that came from a small-town mom-and-pop shop.

She’ll drive you to Beacon, New York.

Or Marfa, Texas.

Or Sedona, Arizona.

Or Woodstock, Vermont.

Or Solvang, Calfornia just to buy you those chocolates. Chocolates you’ll devour in a single weekend but remember the gesture for a lifetime. You will never forget the taste of those chocolate-covered gummy bears.

In a single word, she is effort. She is going above and beyond to serve you the memory of a lifetime on a silver platter. She will stand in line all day and night, in the rain, to score tickets to your favorite band in concert.

Tickets that you once stored in your jacket pocket, forgot about, and rediscovered days later with a smile on your face. Those same tickets end up in a picture frame or trinket box in your living room.

She is the ceremonial stuff that surrounds your cognac leather chair on floating shelves and end tables.

Now it’s your turn

When my dad passed, friends asked whether I felt his presence or witnessed any signs of an afterlife. We expect such otherworldly occurrences to fall in our laps to help with the grieving process, but I learned it doesn’t work that way.

Very little falls into your lap without effort or conscious decisions. You have to decide to welcome these signs and messages into your life. You have to open the door to shifts in energy.

Home decorating is just one of the ways to open that door. Invite your father in with a room spray that takes you back to his mahogany cigar box. Invite your mother in with home-baked cookies. Invite your brother or sister in with movie nights and popcorn.

My dad loved Mr. Bean, so I bought the full DVD box set.

My mom loves to bake, so I learned how to make ice cream from scratch last summer.

My sister loves to catch up on Hollywood gossip, so I’m watching the live-streamed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

We put too much emphasis on the physical presence of a loved one. We think that unless they’re standing in our very entryway, they’re not really here.

The ways in which to “be here” extend beyond physical contact. My father is always here, I feel him right now seated on that leather chair. You have the power to create “here” with energy, decoration, and design.

—

