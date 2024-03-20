Eat Cereals for Dinner, Says Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick: Big Business Targets the Poor

I have done it, cereals for dinner. But from where I’m from Kellogg was never cheap. It was imported and the first time I ate fruit loops I loved it so much that I would eat them even at night time — I was also a kid then.

In the Philippines, when instant ramen was introduced it became an instant hit. To some, it was the novelty of having hot soup in minutes, to many it became their all-day food — breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

And as many of you know, we love rice, and because a meal wouldn’t be complete without rice, instant noodles, and rice became a staple food to many Filipino families.

The poor always have few choices especially when inflation goes off the roof, as it happened to us and is happening right now in America.