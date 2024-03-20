Eat Cereals for Dinner, Says Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick: Big Business Targets the Poor

I have done it, cereals for dinner. But from where I’m from Kellogg was never cheap. It was imported and the first time I ate fruit loops I loved it so much that I would eat them even at night time — I was also a kid then.
In the Philippines, when instant ramen was introduced it became an instant hit. To some, it was the novelty of having hot soup in minutes, to many it became their all-day food — breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
And as many of you know, we love rice, and because a meal wouldn’t be complete without rice, instant noodles, and rice became a staple food to many Filipino families.
The poor always have few choices especially when inflation goes off the roof, as it happened to us and is happening right now in America.
Cereals for dinner
High inflation means getting less for your money. It is also an opportunity for evil businesses to exploit the situation as with the case of Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick’s statement that — people should consider eating cereals for dinners, of course, he meant poor American people, the ones who are struggling.
In an interview, he said a bowl of cereals with fruits and milk would cost a dollar compared to a real hot meal for dinner.
And he said that Kellogg’s was here to meet where their customers were, all empty jargon, it is nothing but to increase their sales, by exploiting the poor.
The backlash was quick and swift.
Advertising to hungry people that cereal might be good for dinner is not “meeting people where they are.” It’s exploiting the hungry for financial gain. This is the problem with an economic system predicated on the ability to not care. Kellogg should be filling the nations’s food pantries, at the very least. — Marianne Williamson, former Democrat presidential candidate
In a TikTok video, the creator chastised Kellogg for being tone-deaf to the suffering of ordinary Americans. And it was a decision made by the company’s marketing people who aren’t experiencing any financial hardships despite the rising food cost.
And for the CEO who makes over a million dollars, what is a few dollars and cents?
Final words
When I worked on cruise ships years ago, and it was my first time in America, I found food prices cheaper than in the Philippines. I can still remember eating at Wendy’s and buying their 1-dollar meals, probably they don’t do that anymore.
Kellogg’s CEO Gary Pilnick instead of showing his happy face during the interview should show shame and sadness if Kellogg is consumed outside of breakfast, for the reason that it is a cheap alternative to a proper dinner.
We can eat any food at any time. I sometimes eat chocolates for dinner but it is a choice. A poor unhealthy choice nevertheless, but when we are left with no choice but to feed our children cereals for dinner because we can’t afford to buy real food, there is a problem not only with Corporate America but with the growing poverty in America, the richest country in the world can no longer feed its people.
Yet, multi-billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg can feed his cows with macadamia nuts.
—
Previously Published on Medium
iStock image