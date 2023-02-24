Ebony Stewart – Gay God [Video]

By Button Poetry

Ebony Stewart, performing at the Button Studio.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– One.

0:05

If my son turned out gay I would definitely disown him.

0:09

It would mess me up.

0:10

I wouldn’t hate her but I’d wonder where I went wrong

0:13

as a parent.

0:15

I teach my kids it’s not normal.

0:17

It’s not natural.

0:17

You can’t be born gay.

0:19

Gay is an abomination.

0:20

A danger to society.

0:21

Gay goes against my religion

0:23

and then a gay person is killed by their religion.

0:27

How you know you gay?

0:29

Don’t you know being gay will get you killed?

0:32

I don’t like gay people, they just so gay.

0:36

Let’s pray the gay away.

0:38

Let’s get you converted.

0:40

I don’t hate gay people

0:41

I just wouldn’t want my kid to be gay.

0:45

And the child’s first bully is their parents.

0:48

Ew, you gay, not in this house.

0:51

That shit gay.

0:52

This nigga gay, hell no I ain’t gay.

0:54

I used to have a friend that was gay.

0:56

I’ll beat your gay ass.

0:58

And then they get the gay beat out of them, but not really.

1:03

And the post reads and the comments say

1:06

and the gay kid couldn’t take it anymore

1:08

so the gay kid killed himself too.

1:11

And the Bible says.

1:14

And the Bible says our lives also include our sexuality.

1:20

Where you go, I will go.

1:22

And where you stay, I will stay.

1:24

Your people will be my people and your God, my God.

1:26

And I thought God hates the gays

1:28

but it’s okay to quote the scripture of two lesbian women

1:31

as long as their vows are said in hetero.

1:35

Religious self-righteous people and their contradictions.

1:39

Since God created everything

1:41

so did the creator create Adam and Steve, Eve and Lilith,

1:44

and allowed us to witness the intense relationship

1:46

between David and Jonathan.

1:49

But I guess you miss the story’s meaning.

1:52

No man is perfect lest they be Jesus

1:55

and everybody wanna be Jesus

1:58

when they really got Judas-like tendencies.

2:00

Too many have come to kill, steal, snitch,

2:01

bitch, and destroy so.

2:04

So incest and gang rape should be excused or kept secret

2:10

but a boy kissing another boy is where you draw vigilance.

2:13

Interesting.

2:14

Every year during crawfish season

2:16

my family has to make the decision

2:19

on how bad they wanna get into the heaven.

2:25

Every year during crawfish season

2:27

my family has to make the decision

2:29

on how bad they wanna get into heaven.

2:31

And, and then show up to the cookout, sucking heads,

2:35

in mixed fabrics, tattoos, piercing, bad habits,

2:38

and multiple siblings with different last names.

2:41

Interesting.

2:44

Poverty and oppression are not the will of God.

2:48

But what is church if not a business preserved.

2:52

On Sundays, sometimes on the same day,

2:57

we praise and glorify a new idol that’s not God.

3:00

I swear to Beyonce.

3:03

I cannot tell you how many times a family member

3:05

has told me they love me, but do not agree with the life

3:07

I live because they’ve forgotten I know their lives

3:09

are not flawless.

3:13

Giving false interpretations of language

3:16

they know not is translation but the collective expression

3:18

of love appears over 300 times because above all things

3:21

God is love.

3:24

And since everyone is made in God’s image

3:28

how you gonna tell God God got the image wrong.

3:32

Gay people are not gay to bother you.

3:35

But in fact, as a testament to goodness

3:38

and God’s grace of everything that tried to kill us

3:40

and God I still loves gay people anyway

3:42

but you too busy doing the devil’s work.

3:46

I’m just saying.

3:49

If I’m going to hell I’ll see you there too.

3:52

Three.

3:55

To the gay people shut up in their bones,

3:58

with flowers growing from their mouths and ears,

4:01

somehow managing not to drown from being oversaturated

4:04

with loathing sounds spewed into spiral thoughts of suicide.

4:13

Take a breath.

4:16

You do not have to hate yourself

4:17

even if someone else wants you to die.

4:21

Even if your parents do not choose to

4:23

love you unconditionally.

4:25

You are not invisible.

4:28

They see you and your heart is so full.

4:32

Your love is just right.

4:35

And so I say to you hold on

4:38

and love you with all of your mind,

4:40

do not shrink or shy away.

4:43

You are the gift that brought joy to the whole room.

4:47

Tell me what words you’ve been missing

4:53

so I can bloom you into healing and remove all doubt

4:56

whether it be quietly kept or out loud.

5:00

I hope someone ask you if your significant other

5:03

is good to you.

5:05

Are they a good person?

5:08

And that be the only worry.

5:11

Love is love.

5:13

Let this be a ring shout.

5:16

Let this be a ring shout.

5:19

And the body remembers how to worship.

5:22

So glory be to.

5:26

So glory be a God who looks just like you.

