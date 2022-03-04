Edits Are Suggestions: Preserving Your Author Voice [Podcast]

On the 19th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are creating a plan to sort through the edits that you receive from your editor.

Developing a plan to handle the recommended changes you receive from your editor can shift the focus from feeling emotional through giving you new ways to interact with critique. In short, you will be fixated on completing tasks versus trying to trudge through how you feel about the comments on your book.

Your three quick tips from this episode:

Ask yourself about the suggestion: is this something that needs to be corrected to be accurate? If this is the case, 100% take the edit. Is there any way that the content will be confusing to the reader if it’s not changed? Be HONEST. Here’s another question to ask yourself: what is the worst-case scenario? If you said, “I am going to hear my book isn’t any good,” you already know that isn’t true. A publisher or editor wouldn’t have agreed to work with you if that was the case.

When you can think of your book as being shepherded into the publishing world by an ensemble of people, it helps. This is the aim. And truly, it is exciting! You have gotten to the level that you have earned a slew of people wanting to be on your team because you are THAT good. But you won’t be instant best-seller material after one rough draft. No one has ever achieved that. If this is your criteria, man, are you ever tough on yourself!

Listen to the rest of this episode to learn even more about the best ways to manage people manhandling and womanhandling your words. We’re here for you to help you become the best writer you can be!

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

