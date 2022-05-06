Eight Obstacles That Have Got in the Way of Me Being the Happy Hu-man I Wanted To Be

Here are some of the main ways I’ve sabotaged my hope of happiness. I can see now that they’re all expressions of the insecurity which has held me back from the learning and growing I needed to become the best possible version of myself. By sharing them here, I hope I’ll remember not to repeat them!

Expectations

Wishful thinking is an approach to life that’s left over from when we were younger and didn’t have any power to change what was happening other than to hope for the best. As an adult I still slipped into the mistake of believing things would turn out the way I thought they ‘should’ – forgetting that other people often had very different ideas about what that was, and then being painfully disappointed. The antidote I found was to be very clear about what I wanted and needed from other people, and the extent to which I was willing to compromise – or not.

Denial

We humans have a tendency not to see what we don’t want to see – even when it’s right in front of us! Our eyes, ears and minds filter out all the stuff that we’re not willing, or able, to handle – probably to protect us from being overwhelmed. The problem is, when we don’t know what we don’t know (or don’t want to know) it can prevent us taking action to avoid the problems which may be heading our way. These days I try to accept the reality of whatever is happening – which has been very liberating because it’s how I can live without anxiety!

Assumptions

Many of us live with a permanent level of background anxiety – always alert to possible threats. But when I expect the worst, I interpret everything that way, which easily turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy. This is especially true with emotions. For exampIe, if I’m afraid you’ll leave me, I might keep nagging you to reassure me until you can’t stand it any more, and decide to head off! I try to resist filling in the gaps in my understanding with self-defeating beliefs about what I’m afraid might be happening and try to cultivate a stance of curiosity and questioning instead.

Projections

As a way to feel better, I used to project anything I hated about myself on to the behaviour of someone else, and so I could feel righteously full of criticism and judgement about them. These days, I know that when anyone seriously pisses me off it’s a chance to connect with buried parts of myself and develop more self-acceptance. And if I envy someone, it’s a sure sign there’s something that I need to change in my life. So instead of projecting my hidden feelings on to someone else, I try to look inwards, and either make the changes that are needed.

Aggression

My feelings of anger are rooted in fear and shame and usually directed at anyone who arouses those feelings in me. I think this is often true for men, because we’ve been conditioned to believe that vulnerable feelings are unacceptable. Shame is especially painful because it stems from a belief that we don’t deserve to be alive. The destructive way I’ve used to get temporary relief from this crippling self-hatred has been to try and wield power over someone else – often in subtle ways, like being distant or controlling in a relationship – but this has only led to more feelings of guilt and inadequacy down the road. I’ve found the best antidote is to try to always act in ways that are congruent with my own beliefs and values – no matter what anyone else might think.

Personalising

This sometimes results from being on the receiving end of somebody else’s projection, or from an inflated sense of self-importance, so I assume that other people must also be thinking about me. I remember one time arriving at work, saying a cheery Good Morning to a colleague who ignored me. I felt hurt, disappointed and rejected; that they didn’t like me; how dare they be so rude; etc. Then I found out their mother just died. This is why it’s best never to assume that you know what other people are thinking. You’re probably wrong, especially when you think you’re being judged by someone; and even if you are, that’s their problem.

Blaming

In the past I’ve found it painful to take responsibility for any hurt that my words or actions may have caused. My sense of guilt was so intense, and my ‘inner foundation’ so small and unstable, that I resorted to blaming anyone but myself for what had happened. It’s a grown-up version of the ‘she made me do it’ lie which children use to deflect attention; and also a favourite excuse used by domestic abuse perpetrators. But all it did was reveal my weakness and a lack of integrity. I’ve discovered much better, and not that hard, to sincerely apologise and to share what I’ve learned to be sure that I won’t make the same mistake again.

Shaming

Another temporary fix I sometimes used to boost my low self-esteem is to find someone they secretly thought I was better than for whatever reason and could look down on. I think it was some flashback to school days when I was never part of the cool in-group, as was a cover-up for lingering insecurities. I understand now it’s at the root of all bullying and is always a cowardly act because it’s driven by fear rather than by the courage needed to be kind or compassionate. It’s a kind of behaviour I’ve let go of as I’ve learned to love and accept myself.

Recognising and becoming familiar with these behaviours doesn’t mean I have completely eliminated them from my life, but I do feel more able to choose between following those feelings to their painful conclusion, and aiming for a different and happier destination

Photo credit: iStock