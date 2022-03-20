Eileen Southern: Master Scholar of Black Music

Eileen Southern (1920-2002) was an American musicologist, researcher and teacher. Her work focused on Black musical styles, musicians and composers. She is best known for her classic work, The Music of Black Americans: A History (1971). This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book.
NOTE: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Alkalimat
50th anniversary of Southern’s book “The Music of Black Americans: A History
wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eileen_Southern
Background
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7mOYphvYOQ
Digital archive at Harvard
https://eileensouthern.omeka.fas.harvard.edu/
The Eileen Southern Initiative
Harvard University
https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/musicofblackamericans
University of Chicago Alumni Portrait
https://mag.uchicago.edu/arts-humanities/note-note
Harlem newspaper story
https://amsterdamnews.com/news/2018/07/26/dr-eileen-southern-classical-pianist-historian-and/
Mapping her influence
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/e06d44257869449993e009eb4f56272c
Essays in her honor
https://www.si.edu/object/siris_sil_432860
—
This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
—
Photo credit:Shutterstock.com