Eileen Southern: Master Scholar of Black Music

Eileen Southern: Master Scholar of Black Music

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book.

by

 

Eileen Southern (1920-2002) was an American musicologist, researcher and teacher. Her work focused on Black musical styles, musicians and composers. She is best known for her classic work, The Music of Black Americans: A History (1971). This year marks the 50th anniversary of the book.

NOTE: This informational blog is compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Alkalimat

50th anniversary of Southern’s book “The Music of Black Americans: A History

This post was previously published on historianspeaks.org.

***

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

