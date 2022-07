EJ Schoenborn – A Series of Responses to Transphobic People Answered by Sharks on the SyFy Channel [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

EJ Schoenborn, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

“Sharktopus” is neither a shark nor an octopus,

but some entirely different thing.

Do not pretend you know this body better than me.

who thought they could make this body theirs.

when a transperson changes their name and pronouns.

has changed its name three times already, Karen,

A man says there’s too many genders now to keep track of.

The movie 2-Headed Shark Attack came out in 2012

and already has four sequels:

He says there are only two genders.

He says it’s whatever’s down there,

A woman says I should choose one gender to present as boy or girl.

I just watched a movie about sharks who swim through sand called Sand Sharks,

and a movie about sharks that swim through snow,

Do not tell me how my body should move through this world.

I do not follow your laws of physics.

Watch me grow and shrink myself when it suits my needs

or when the studio can’t afford the CGI anymore.

when she sees my Adam’s apple shark fin out of the water.

On average, eight people are killed by unprovoked shark attacks a year.

On average, three sharks are killed by people every second.

What is a transfem if not a hunted thing?

What is a transfem if not blood in the water?

looking to sink their teeth into my cheeks.

which means my body can appear anywhere it’s not wanted.

Watch my dead body burst forth from every pipe

and slip and slide in glass of water,

take up so much space, I split a man’s mouth in two.

I am the reason cis people say they’re scared of the water,

all the disgust swimming in their veins.

Three years ago, a man came into my house

Isn’t it just like a man to kill with a smile on his face?

Isn’t if just like a transfem to die on screen to a cheering crowd?

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.