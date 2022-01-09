Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / EJ Schoenborn – A Series of Responses to Transphobic People Answered by Sharks on the SyFy Channel [Video]

EJ Schoenborn – A Series of Responses to Transphobic People Answered by Sharks on the SyFy Channel [Video]

A series of responses to transphobic people answered by sharks on the SyFy channel.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

EJ Schoenborn, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
A series of responses to transphobic people
00:09
answered by sharks on the Syfy channel.
00:12
A man shouts, “Are you a boy or a girl?”
00:16
“Sharktopus” is neither a shark nor an octopus,
00:19
but some entirely different thing.
00:21
He asks what’s in my pants
00:22
and eight octopus legs burst forth,
00:25
not tentacles.
00:26
If I had tentacles, I’d be a “sharksquid.”
00:28
Do not pretend you know this body better than me.
00:31
I have swallowed a dozen marine biologists before you
00:34
who thought they could make this body theirs.
00:36
A woman says it’s hard for her
00:38
when a transperson changes their name and pronouns.
00:40
I remind her the Syfy channel
00:42
has changed its name three times already, Karen,
00:45
and no one gave a shit.
00:48
A man says there’s too many genders now to keep track of.
00:51
The movie 2-Headed Shark Attack came out in 2012
00:53
and already has four sequels:
00:55
3-Headed Shark Attack, 4-Headed Shark Attack,
00:58
5-Headed Shark Attack–
01:00
and guess what?– 6-Headed Shark Attack.
01:03
He says there are only two genders.
01:04
He says it’s whatever’s down there,
01:06
so I whip out a bouquet of shark heads.
01:08
A woman says I should choose one gender to present as boy or girl.
01:13
I just watched a movie about sharks who swim through sand called Sand Sharks,
01:18
and a movie about sharks that swim through snow,
01:19
called– guess what?– Snow Sharks.
01:22
Do not tell me how my body should move through this world.
01:25
I am a transfem shark.
01:27
I do not follow your laws of physics.
01:30
Watch me grow and shrink myself when it suits my needs
01:33
or when the studio can’t afford the CGI anymore.
01:36
Like how I can’t afford health insurance anymore,
01:40
or food.
01:41
Watch me hunger, shrink, and be called a monster.
01:44
A mother shouts, “Predator”
01:45
when she sees my Adam’s apple shark fin out of the water.
01:48
On average, eight people are killed by unprovoked shark attacks a year.
01:52
On average, three sharks are killed by people every second.
01:55
What is a transfem if not a hunted thing?
01:58
What is a transfem if not blood in the water?
02:00
A feeding frenzy of fish hook men
02:02
looking to sink their teeth into my cheeks.
02:04
I am a ghost shark,
02:07
which means my body can appear anywhere it’s not wanted.
02:10
Watch my dead body burst forth from every pipe
02:12
and slip and slide in glass of water,
02:14
take up so much space, I split a man’s mouth in two.
02:17
I am the reason cis people say they’re scared of the water,
02:20
all the disgust swimming in their veins.
02:23
Three years ago, a man came into my house
02:25
and rammed a harpoon into my body.
02:27
He smiled.
02:29
Isn’t it just like a man to kill with a smile on his face?
02:32
Isn’t if just like a transfem to die on screen to a cheering crowd?
02:37
(applause and cheers)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

