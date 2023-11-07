Embracing Authenticity: A Letter to the Future Men of Diversity

Authored by Brianna J Phelps & Karim El Hajj Ahmad — University of Michigan-Dearborn

Dear Son,

I hope this letter finds you well and filled with the energy and curiosity that define your vibrant personality. At eight years old, life is an adventure, and I want to share some thoughts with you about the journey to becoming a man. Our family, as you know, is rooted in both American and Lebanese cultures, and I want you to embrace the richness of our heritage.

Firstly, know that being Lebanese is something to take pride in. Our people are known for their resilience, entrepreneurship, and commitment to family. From the Baalbek region, our lineage carries traits of bravery, toughness, loyalty, and generosity. These qualities are woven into the fabric of who you are, forming a foundation for the man you’ll become.

Being Muslim adds another layer of identity. Our faith guides us to uphold principles of justice, compassion, and bravery in the face of oppression. Remember to take care of your family and stand firm in your beliefs while respecting others.

Now, let’s talk about what it means to be a man. In the U.S., you might encounter misleading ideas about masculinity. Some may suggest that violence, multiple relationships, or emotional suppression define manhood. In Lebanese culture, stereotypes might portray men as dominant and unyielding. I want to assure you that true masculinity transcends these misconceptions.

To be a man is to be brave and courageous, grounded in wisdom. Education is the key to distinguishing right from wrong, enabling you to navigate life’s complexities. Responsibility is another pillar of manhood. Being accountable for your well-being, both physical and mental, and caring for your family, community, and personal growth are essential.

Independence is a skill you’ll develop, but remember, seeking support from family, teachers, and mentors is a strength, not a weakness. Money and work are tools, not the ultimate goals. Learn the art of self-defense, not for aggression but to protect and create a world that embraces diverse expressions of masculinity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As a man, cultivate resilience. Understand that success is a gradual process, and facing challenges with a strong mentality is crucial. Respect yourself and others, choose friends wisely, and approach relationships with careful consideration.

Above all, remember God. Your faith will guide you, providing strength, humility, and purpose. The path to true masculinity is one of integrity, kindness, and understanding.

Navigating the Fluidity of Masculinity

The collaborative effort invested in crafting the advice letter for the hypothetical younger recipient is underpinned by a meticulous integration of diverse theoretical frameworks that scrutinize the multifaceted nature of masculinity. This in-depth analysis endeavors to unravel the intricate interplay between individual agency, social influence, and the fluidity of masculinity, intricately interwoven into the guidance imparted.

Individual Agency and Social Influence

The advice meticulously underscores the paramount importance of individual agency, urging the young audience to internalize virtues such as bravery, responsibility, and independence. This resonates deeply with the concept of Individual Agency, contending that personal choices and actions significantly contribute to the nuanced formation of one’s identity. Simultaneously, the letter is attuned to the profound impact of social constructs, as evidenced by deliberate references to cultural background and ethnic identity. The positive attributes drawn from Lebanese heritage and Muslim faith meticulously highlight the symbiotic relationship between individual agency and the broader social milieu. This alignment mirrors the foundational principles articulated in Anderson and Magrath’s Inclusive Masculinity Theory (IMT), acknowledging the reciprocal influence between personal agency and the societal expectations that mold masculinities.

Fluidity of Masculinity: Challenging Traditional Notions

The counsel proffered aligns seamlessly with Anderson and Magrath’s Inclusive Masculinity Theory (IMT), positioning masculinity as a dynamic and multifaceted construct that purposefully challenges conventional norms. The guidance encourages readers to embody qualities transcending stereotypical expectations, thereby contributing to a more inclusive and fluid conception of masculinity. In stark contrast to rigid models, such as Connell’s hegemonic masculinity, the advice boldly advocates for a broader conceptualization that embraces and accommodates diverse expressions. This proactive stance aligns with the essence of IMT, promoting the idea that masculinity is not confined to singular, predetermined characteristics. Consequently, the letter actively engages in challenging traditional notions, ardently advocating for a more comprehensive and adaptable model of masculinity.

Savin-Williams’ Continuum

The guidance seamlessly aligns with Savin-Williams’ Continuum model, propounding the idea that masculinity spans a spectrum rather than adhering to rigid categories. This conceptual departure from traditional categorizations embraces a nuanced understanding of masculinity. The letter’s emphasis on virtues such as resilience, respect, and the discerning of friendships and relationships resonates profoundly with the continuum model, encapsulating a holistic and multifaceted approach to masculinity. By thoughtfully incorporating these diverse facets, the advice enriches the discourse, transcending normative classifications and resonating deeply with the principles espoused in Savin-Williams’ Continuum.

In conclusion, the collaborative composition of the advice letter adeptly adopts an academic tone to navigate the intersectionality of individual agency, social influence, and the fluidity of masculinity. By grounding the analysis in well-established theoretical frameworks such as IMT and Savin-Williams’ Continuum, the letter seeks to provide readers with a nuanced, comprehensive, and adaptable understanding of masculinity, reflective of the inherent complexities within this multifaceted construct.

Embracing Diversity in Collaborative Exploration of Masculinity

In concluding this exploration of masculinity, it is crucial to acknowledge the richness that diversity brings to the conversation. The collaborative effort in composing the advice letter and subsequent analysis is a testament to the value of varied perspectives. The authors, representing diverse backgrounds and experiences, have come together to engage in a meaningful dialogue about masculinity.

The authors, a biracial African American and white woman, and a Lebanese American man, bring unique insights shaped by their distinct cultural lenses. This collaboration serves as a microcosm of the diversity that exists in the broader discussion on gender and masculinity. Their perspectives, shaped by individual experiences, cultural backgrounds, and ethnic identities, contribute to a more comprehensive and nuanced understanding of masculinity.

In a world that is increasingly recognizing the importance of diverse voices, the collaboration between the authors is a reflection of the need for inclusive conversations. The dialogue extends beyond theoretical frameworks to embrace the lived experiences of individuals from different walks of life. It is a celebration of the richness that arises when diverse perspectives converge in the pursuit of a common understanding.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This collaborative effort not only adds depth to the exploration of masculinity but also exemplifies the broader theme of inclusivity advocated in the advice letter. The authors, with their unique backgrounds, foster a spirit of collaboration that mirrors the principles of inclusiveness and fluidity discussed in the analysis. By bringing together their distinct voices, they contribute to the ongoing discourse on masculinity, emphasizing that diversity is not only integral to the exploration of gender but is, in fact, its very strength.

As we navigate the multifaceted landscape of masculinity, this collaboration stands as a reminder that embracing diversity is not only a theoretical principle but a lived reality that enhances the depth and authenticity of our discussions. In this spirit, we extend an invitation for readers to continue the dialogue, recognizing that the more diverse the voices, the richer the tapestry of understanding becomes.

References:

Anderson, X., & Magrath, R. (2019). Masculinity and Sexuality, Chapter 15.

Phelps, B. J. (2023). Embracing the Spectrum: Navigating the Fluidity of Sexual Orientation and Masculinity. Retrieved from https://bjphelps.medium.com/embracing-the-spectrum-navigating-the-fluidity-of-sexual-orientation-and-masculinity-3799fd767d55?sk=e5b736b33b492e4c219698ef56c34085

Savin-Williams, R. (2016). Sexual Orientation Categories or Continuum Commentary.

Smiler, A. P., & Kilmartin. Pleasure and Performance: Male Sexuality.

Zheng, Y. (2017). The Intersection of Gender and Sexuality.

Connell, R. (1977). Hegemonic Masculinity.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Nicholas Green on Unsplash